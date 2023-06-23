Teaching ‘Grand Students': A Principal Treasures Her Work With Multiple Generations
School & District Management In Their Own Words

Teaching ‘Grand Students': A Principal Treasures Her Work With Multiple Generations

By Denisa R. Superville — June 23, 2023 2 min read
A two photo collage on dark blue paper of principal Stella Nwanguma and others from school.
Photos: Courtesy of Stella Nwanguma; Design: Gina Tomko/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Like many little girls, Stella Nwanguma pretended to teach her dolls how to read and add and subtract. Her family members told her she was a natural to become a teacher—her own parents were even in the profession. But Nwanguma resisted, studying journalism at Douglass College in New Jersey and graduating with an undergraduate degree in mass communications. Even when she landed a substitute teaching job while looking for permanent work after college, she swatted away encouragement from peers and her principal to take the teaching exam. Still, she said, everything in her life was pushing her toward a career in education, to which she dedicated 33 years. Nwanguma retires this month as principal of Winslow Township Middle School in Winslow Township, N.J., which she led for 13 years. She’s leaving with mixed feelings—and a lot of gratitude.


In her own words, Nwanguma reflects on the experiences that will stay with her as she moves into retirement. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

The idea of starting out at 23 and teaching students who become adults and then years later you’re the principal of their children—I think that’s the thing that stays with me.

I call them my ‘grand students’ because I’ve had their parents—and now I’m teaching them.

So the idea of the generational impact and generational relationships is awesome for me.

When I get to see our students blossom into wonderful adults, knowing that I had a small part in that and impacted their lives—that’s something I will treasure forever. I have had so many students in the stands while their children were walking through for graduation.

I remember one student in particular—I won’t say names. I was her 4th grade teacher. Years later, I saw her, and she was kind of down. Things were tough for her. She’d just had a child, and she was kind of struggling. But she made it through. She took whatever steps she needed to get herself where she needed to be. We started to be in contact here and there and on social media. Whenever I could be of help, I was.

Years later, a young man came up to me in my building. He said, ‘You know my mother. You were my mother’s teacher.’ I had taught so many kids up until that point. I looked, and said, ‘What’s your last name?’ I immediately knew who he was. I looked at his face. I recognized the features. I said, ‘Oh, I know who you are.’ It was a wonderful moment.

That was the same baby I saw her with that day when she was struggling. To see that that baby was now my student; he was doing well; she had done everything it took to get herself in a good position and get her child in a good position—that gave me joy.

I’ve had the pleasure of seeing several young people from one family come through the middle school, and the parents often thank me for helping them in the process of raising their kids.

He should be a grown man at this time. This was in my early years as a principal, so probably about a decade ago. He was an excellent student, like she was. It was just a wonderful experience, and that’s happened over and over again, over the years.

We reconnected. I couldn’t wait to meet her. I sent her a message to please come and show yourself to me at Back To School Night, so we can connect. And that’s exactly what we did.

It was wonderful having him for two years in the school. I felt like I was another grandma.

Being in this town for 13 years, I’ve had the pleasure of seeing several young people from one family come through middle school, and the parents often thank me for helping them in the process of raising their kids.

Read More

School & District Management In Their Own Words 'What Happened to Sherman?': A Principal Who Can't Shake the Memory of One Special Student
Catherine Diezi shared her love for literature with staff and students. She'll remember how that transformed their lives.
Denisa R. Superville
3 min read
A five photo collage on dark blue paper of principal Catherine Diezi and others from school.
Photos: Brad Vest for Education Week; Design: Gina Tomko/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management In Their Own Words This Principal Endured A Lot of Senior Pranks. One Stood Out
Chris LeGrande won't forget 215 keys, a jar, and a parking boot.
Denisa R. Superville
3 min read
A three photo collage on dark blue paper of principal Chris LeGrande and others from school.
Photos: Courtesy of Chris LeGrande; Design: Gina Tomko/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management In Their Own Words 'The Kids Never Once Doubted I Loved Them': A Principal's Deep Connections With Students
Kansas middle school principal will remember the decades-long relationships she's built with students.
Denisa R. Superville
4 min read
A three photo collage on dark blue paper of principal Stacy Schreiner and others from school.
Photos: Courtesy of Stacy Schreiner; Design: Gina Tomko/Education Week via Canva

Denisa R. Superville
Assistant Editor Education Week
Denisa R. Superville is an assistant editor at Education Week who focuses on principals and school leadership.

Events

Thu., July 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Navigating Today’s Ed Tech Landscape for Tomorrow’s Success
Discover how to prioritize educational technology resources and effectively manage technology in schools.
Content provided by HP
Register
Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
Thu., July 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Opinion Did Districts Really Do That? Some of Their Worst Decisions
At times, districts make changes without consulting other members of the school community or considering the consequences.
Larry Ferlazzo
9 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
School & District Management From Clever Fun to Destructive Chaos: Here's How Social Media Is Intensifying Senior Pranks
Senior pranks are going viral on social media platforms, for better or worse.
Lydia McFarlane
7 min read
South River High School Class of 2020 seniors take a group photo after decorating their school during a senior prank at the school in Edgewater, Md., on May 13, 2020.
South River High School Class of 2020 seniors take a group photo after decorating their school during a senior prank at the school in Edgewater, Md., on May 13, 2020.
Susan Walsh/AP
School & District Management 3 Benefits of Superintendent Mentoring Programs
Mentoring helps both rookie superintendents and the veteran administrators guiding them.
Evie Blad
3 min read
An illustration of a woman watering a large flower that another woman is sitting in.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Opinion 5 Ways School Leaders Can Make Teachers Feel More Valued
Appreciating teachers demands a lot more than the occasional social media post or pizza party.
Sharif El-Mekki
4 min read
Photo illustration of a calendar with pins that have feedback icons on them.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
Load More ▼