How Principals Can Boost Teacher Morale

The teacher role has changed drastically in recent years. They teach in more diverse classrooms where they deal with a multitude of student needs. To add to that, now, are concerns about how federal funding cuts and policy changes will affect the classroom.

It can be hard for principals to boost teacher morale through such uncertain times and make sure they are supporting—and retaining—their teachers.

Still, some principals, like Mary Pat Cummins, feel like they’ve turned a corner when it comes to teacher morale , which hit an all-time low during the pandemic. “Our autonomous nervous systems have relaxed. We aren’t living in a fear-based mode anymore,” she said, speaking at Education Week’s Virtual Leadership Symposium on May 6.

Cummins is the principal of FAIR High School in Minneapolis. Even with state and district budget cuts on the horizon, she is confident that her close-knit group of teachers will keep showing up for their students.

Cummins’ perception aligns with the EdWeek Research Center’s Teacher Morale Index , which jumped to +18 this school year, up from -13 last year. The index is on a scale of -100 to +100, and this year’s score suggests that teachers, overall, now view their jobs more favorably.

James Allrich, the principal of Argyle Middle School in Layhill, Md., and a fellow speaker on the panel, said principals can weather dips in teacher morale if the overall culture of their schools feels supportive to teachers. Longevity plays a role here.

“We have a consistent group. Several staff have been with me since I started [a decade ago]. Having that kind of group helps a lot,” Allrich said. The veteran teachers often become advocates on behalf of the school and the administration to newer teachers, who may struggle with a new environment or rules.

If a teacher is facing a challenge or feels as if they can’t go to the principal with a problem, having older teachers “vouch for you” is a good indicator of positive teacher morale, Argyle said. “If they say to new teachers, ‘He’s OK, just give him a try. Just go talk to him,’ that’s a game changer.”



Principals need a trusted liaison

Not all schools, though, are able to retain a consistent set of teachers. Teacher turnover, while down from the peak of the pandemic, can affect a school’s climate and culture. The main challenge with an influx of new staff members is that they don’t get the same amount of time to build trust with their principals, said Allrich and Cummins.

Although some principals choose to have an open-door policy, the panelists said, they must stay aware of how their staff sees them—as authority figures who frequently evaluate their performance.

“Administration is not a neutral position because principals are evaluators. Sometimes, teachers have new ideas or just need help with things, … but they don’t want to tell their evaluators because it’s connected to their job security,” said Sara Ullmer, an instructional coach and health teacher at FAIR School.

Instead, it can be helpful for teachers to take their ideas and concerns to a liaison or a “go-between” like Ullmer.

Ullmer’s been in that role for over three years and helps teachers access the resources or advice they need, for instance, to manage their classrooms better.

She is also a conduit of information for Cummins and can push back against administrative policies she thinks teachers won’t get on board with.

Go-betweens like Ullmer can also help teachers see the bigger picture and better understand the principal’s role.

“I am in more conversations about what’s happening at the school level. I can tell teachers to step up and stop complaining because I can explain why this [policy or directive] is important for the school,” Ullmer added.



Principals can model modes of well-being

It’s important that principals lead by example when it comes to well-being, the panelists said. Allrich said he makes time during lunch every day for teachers who may want to share an idea or challenge with him. He has also created a staff well-being room where teachers can take a few minutes to refresh if they’re feeling overwhelmed.

Allrich also instituted a system where teachers can “tap out” in the middle of a class by informing the front office.

“Teachers can let us know online if they need a break or need some support during a class,” he said. An administrator will come to relieve them.

Allrich said he uses the same strategy to tap out when he feels overwhelmed and is open about it with his teachers. If teachers see that principals also need a break, or make mistakes, they may feel more at ease to share their own problem or a new idea, he added.

Finally, a simple way to boost teacher morale is to praise their work, Ullmer said.

“We need to hear good things we’re doing because our kids don’t always tell us,” she said. “We’re talking about budget cuts, but giving praise to staff is free. They are willing to step up then.”