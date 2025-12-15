Insights on Superintendents: How They Spend Their Time, Stress Levels, and More

The men and women leading the nation’s school districts view their jobs differently and approach decisionmaking in different ways. Superintendents also say they spend most of their time dealing with finances , but few consider that to be among their strengths.

A new study of superintendents from across the country by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, highlighted these and other insights about the changing nature of serving as a school superintendent, differences in how men and woman approach the job, job satisfaction, and longevity in the top district leadership role.

The survey, conducted from Sept. 16-Oct. 18, 2024, included 1,095 responses from superintendents in 49 states. AASA released it earlier this month.

Here are some takeaways from the study, by the numbers.