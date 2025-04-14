Principals Can’t Manage Teacher Morale Alone. Enter the Go-Between
School & District Management

Principals Can’t Manage Teacher Morale Alone. Enter the Go-Between

By Olina Banerji — April 14, 2025 6 min read
The concept of joint teamwork, building a team. Working people connecting pieces of puzzles. Metaphor of cooperation and staff partnership.
Anastasiia Boriagina/iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A few months ago, a new teacher at the FAIR High School in Minneapolis walked into her principal’s office, distraught.

“She said she was ‘just done with this student. Just done!,’” said Mary Pat Cummins, the principal. “I told her we can’t be done. But we can figure out what’s bothering you, and what can help.”

As a veteran principal, Cummins is used to having tense conversations with teachers, especially when it comes to student behavior. She advocates getting in touch with parents sooner rather than later if the student continues to misbehave. But it isn’t always easy to get her message across to teachers to take actions she thinks are important, but could seem tedious, paperwork-heavy, or challenging.

Enter the go-between—an assistant principal, instructional coach, or a teacher-leader, who has the pulse on what’s bothering teachers, what’s hurting their morale, and what strategies work best to make teachers feel heard and appreciated.

For Cummins, it’s Sara Ullmer, the instructional coach and health teacher, who plays that role.

If a teacher feels upset or ignored, Ullmer is there to listen and provide solutions. She’s also a conduit of information for Cummins, who, despite her open-door policy, isn’t able to hear the concerns of every teacher.

It’s helpful for teachers “to have positions like mine where they have somebody who’s not an administrator but is a go-to for questions and support in a non-evaluative sort of way,” said Ullmer.

A go-between’s role is essential now more than ever, school leaders said. Persistent teacher shortages in high-need fields and areas, a raucous and unpredictable political climate, and the threat of financial cuts loom large. New teachers joining the workforce with preliminary or emergency certification may not have the necessary skills or experience required to deal with the complexities of the job.

These pressures take a toll, especially if principals thinks teacher morale is better than it truly is. In a nationwide survey as part of Education Week’s The State of Teaching report, almost half of teachers indicated that their morale would be better if principals advocated for their needs; 45 percent said better communication from their leaders would also improve morale.

But schools don’t always have the resources for a full-time go-between role. Instructional coaches or assistant principals who fulfill that role have their own plates full.

Go-betweens need support from the principal to find the time to support teachers. Without that, Ullmer said, teachers can feel “isolated and just spiral.”

Go-betweens tend to focus on new teachers

The go-between role isn’t specifically meant to help just new teachers, but those are the staff members whom people like Ullmer find need the most support. Classroom management, for instance, is one key area. Dealing with cellphones is another.

A lot of newer teachers don’t know how to “deescalate” behavioral situations with students, Ullmer added. Other teachers haven’t yet picked up techniques that help them gauge whether students are engrossed in learning.

Karla Bell, who plays the triple role of the go-between instructional coach, music teacher, and students activities coordinator at the Early College School at Delaware State University, a public charter high school, said new teachers haven’t yet developed a “teacher sense.”

“[If] you think standing at the front of the classroom is the ideal place, you might miss that student who has their cellphone under the desk,” she said. “You might miss that student whose head is down or something else that may be happening in the room simply because you will not move from the front.”

Bell also prepares new teachers to deal with interruptions during a class. Teachers can build the best lesson flow, but may have to constantly pause because of an announcement over the intercom, a sick kid, or even a couple of computers suddenly dying, said Bell.

See also

Image of a clock on supplies.
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva<br/>
School & District Management Classroom Interruptions Add Up Quickly to Lost Learning Time
Caitlynn Peetz & Laura Baker, January 13, 2025
3 min read

Bell coaches teachers to anticipate these interruptions, stock their classrooms with extra supplies, and know the protocols for what to do when a student is sick or absent.

Ullmer, in Minneapolis, plays the role of an emotional anchor when teachers feel overwhelmed by the number of tasks on their plates. For instance, finding the time to contact a parent about a student’s poor behavior is an additional task on top of a full day of teaching.

“I don’t know a single teacher who loves calling parents and then recording that work, and then maybe writing a referral,” said Ullmer. “But the phone call has to be made.”

Ullmer helps teachers untangle the long to-do list into digestible bits. Teachers can get into a cyclical trap of juggling too many priorities, she said, and feel overburdened.

“I tell them, ‘OK, I hear you. What do you want to do about it? What’s your next step, and then what’s your next step after that?’” Ullmer said.

Go-betweens are an essential conduit

With their ears close to the ground, go-betweens are a conduit of useful information between teachers and the administration. For instance, Bell noticed that newer teachers in her school—which make up most of the staff—needed different types of support from veteran ones.

She convinced the administration to host customized professional development in November that catered to teachers with different levels of experience.

“We got great feedback from it, and we saw changes in instruction,” Bell said.

The school hasn’t organized a similar PD session since, because its training priorities keep shifting. But Bell is planning to push for the customized PD again with her school leaders.

For the go-between to be effective in their role, said Bell, school leaders also must be open to suggestions, or to the possibility that the status quo isn’t working for some teachers when it comes to things like curriculum or classroom management policies.

Todd Dain, the principal of Shawnee Mission South High School in Overland Park, Kan., said when his district switched to a new math curriculum last year, he heard from his five associate principals—his go-between crew—that teachers were having a tough time adhering to it.

In this case, Dain used his go-between team of leaders to pass on the message that teachers had his permission to do “what was right for the kids.”

“They could slow [the curriculum] down, reteach portions, and make adjustments,” he said. “Teachers are rule followers so they were feeling some pressure from the district.”

As the principal of a large high school, with more than 1,500 students and 140 teachers, both certified and non-certified, Dain can’t manage all crisis situations alone.

“A lot of principals get caught up in micromanaging. I tried to be everything to everyone,” he said. “I can’t do it all myself, so I teach my team to do their part.”

In both large and small schools, it’s crucial that principals build trusting relationships with their go-betweens. This hasn’t always been easy for Dain, who has had 14 different associate principals in his 10-year stint as principal.

“This was the first time in six years that I don’t have to onboard an associate,” he said.

Cummins’ school in Minneapolis is smaller, with about two dozen teachers, but she still depends on Ullmer to make sure that her newer teachers are looked after. Veteran teachers, said Cummins, are familiar with her leadership style and can pop into her office with questions. Younger teachers aren’t as comfortable.

“Am I doing a good job of creating relationships with newer teachers? I would say probably not at this moment,” said Cummins.

“But I can count on Sara to say, ‘You guys are messing this up, or that this person is struggling, and I think you should help them first.’”

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.

Events

Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., April 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Breaking the Cycle: Future-Proofing Schools Against Chronic Absenteeism
Chronic absenteeism is a signal, not just data. Join us for a webinar on reimagining attendance with research & AI!
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., April 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Trust in Science of Reading to Improve Intervention Outcomes
There’s no time to waste when it comes to literacy. Getting intervention right is critical. Learn best practices, tangible examples, and tools proven to improve reading outcomes.
Content provided by 95 Percent Group LLC
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Marketing To District and School Leaders at Conferences and Trade Shows?
Think you know what catches a K-12 leader’s eye at conferences? Take this quiz and test your marketing savvy.
120122 mb data conferences 1385168396
Image by Getty
School & District Management Q&A The Skills Education Leaders Need to Meet the Moment
Natasha Trivers, CEO of Democracy Prep Public Schools, will be the next leader of the Broad Center at the Yale School of Management.
Evie Blad
6 min read
Illustration of two cliffs with a woman on one side and a man on the other. Both of them are holding a half of a cog wheel and bringing the two pieces together to bridge the gap between them.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Quiz: Do You Know How Much Time Students Spend Learning at School?
Answer four true-or-false questions to see how much you know about the amount of time U.S. students spend in school and learning.
Caitlynn Peetz
1 min read
Illustration of a larger than life clock with a professional adult keeping the hands of time from moving forward. Silhouetted group of students sitting at their desks with laptops open.
DigitalVision Vectors
School & District Management Work or Play? How Principals Are Spending Spring Break
Some principals are catching up on TV and traveling, while others are preparing for the last stretch of the school year.
Olina Banerji
1 min read
Photograph of sunglasses and a smartphone with an orange towel on the beach
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼