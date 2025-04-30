‘Go-Betweens’ Are Invaluable to Principals. A Guide to Cultivating Them
School & District Management

‘Go-Betweens’ Are Invaluable to Principals. A Guide to Cultivating Them

By Olina Banerji — April 30, 2025 2 min read
Wooden pawns on interconnected circles. Concept of interrelationships. 3d illustration.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Last year, Rae Garrison took over as the principal of a school triple the size of any she’d led before, with more than 150 teachers and close to 2,700 students.

The transition to Copper Hills High School in West Jordan, Utah, was hard, but it could have been much tougher if Garrison hadn’t inherited a key resource: a team of five assistant principals, a handful of instructional coaches, and teacher-leaders. They are her “go-betweens” who’ve helped her manage teacher expectations and meet the goals of running a large school.

Go-betweens aren’t a new breed of educators. They can be assistant principals, instructional coaches, or teacher-leaders, who form a leadership layer between the principal and teachers.

The layer isn’t meant to obstruct the flow of information from principal to teacher or vice versa, nor are go-betweens expected to solve every problem teachers bring to them. But a go-between can check in with teachers more frequently, gauge what they’re struggling with, and become a reliable conduit of information for principals like Garrison, who can’t keep track individually of what’s going on in the lives of all 150 teachers.

A go-between’s role is essential now more than ever. Persistent teacher shortages in high-need fields and areas, a raucous and unpredictable political climate, and the threat of financial cuts loom large. New teachers joining the workforce with preliminary or emergency certification may not have the necessary skills or experience required to deal with the complexities of the job.

Even in smaller schools, a go-between can add value. At FAIR High School in Minneapolis, principal Mary Pat Cumming relies on her go-between, Sara Ullmer, a health teacher and instructional coach, to keep her clued in.

It’s helpful for teachers “to have positions like mine where they have somebody who’s not an administrator, but is a go-to for questions and support in a non-evaluative sort of way,” said Ullmer.

Principals need to play a role in developing this second line of leadership, said Garrison. They need to create shared expectations and a vision for the school. When principals delegate tasks-, they must learn to let go and not micromanage. Go-betweens, for their part, also need fewer tasks on their plate, to truly have time to help teachers with challenges that come up.

Education Week spoke with principals and their second-line leaders on the essential qualities of a go-between, and what principals can do to support them. Their advice is distilled in the following downloadable.

Download the Guide (PDF)

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.

Events

Mon., May 05, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar School Finance in an Uncertain Age
Navigating the new school finance reality? Get key insights from the 2025 Allovue Education Finance Survey in partnership.
Register
Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Mon., May 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Webinar What Effective Tutoring Should Look Like—and Achieve
Join this webinar to learn how to sustain effective tutoring programs that help improve students' performance in reading and math.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Well Do You Understand K-12 Leaders’ Social Media Habits?
Test your knowledge of how school and district leaders use social media—what platforms they prefer, how often they post, and getting their attention.
Social Targeting
School & District Management A Superintendent's Balancing Act Amid Trump's DEI Crackdown
Districts are trying to navigate a dizzying pace of new federal orders and continue working with as little fanfare as possible.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Tightly cropped photo of an African American woman's hands around a paper cutout of different colored paper people.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion 5 Cost-Free Ways to Make Life Better for Teachers (Downloadable)
Two educators offer school leaders simple suggestions for improving the lives of teachers and students in this guide.
Diana Laufenberg & Renee Jones
1 min read
Clock on desk with school supplies on the table.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Q&A Speaking Up for Students Is Part of This Principal's Job
Terri Daniels, the National Advocacy Champion of the Year, says principals must advocate on behalf of their students.
Olina Banerji
6 min read
California principal and NASSP Advocacy Champion award winner Terri Daniels poses with NASSP President Raquel Martinez and NASSP CEO Ronn Nozo.
Terri Daniels, the principal of Folsom Middle School in California, poses with National Association of Secondary School Principals President Raquel Martinez and NASSP CEO Ronn Nozo. Daniels was named the 2025 NASSP Advocacy Champion of the Year and recognized in Washington, D.C., on April 11.
Courtesy of NASSP
Load More ▼