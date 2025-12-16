4 Top Leaders Led Through Change. One Will Be Superintendent of the Year
School & District Management

4 Top Leaders Led Through Change. One Will Be Superintendent of the Year

Finalists lauded for innovation, academic gains, and steering through a changing financial landscape
By Evie Blad — December 16, 2025 3 min read
The finalists for superintendent of the year, from left: Roosevelt Nivens, Demetrus Liggins, Sonia Santelises, Heather Perry
The finalists for superintendent of the year, from left: Roosevelt Nivens, Demetrus Liggins, Sonia Santelises, and Heather Perry.
Courtesy of AASA
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The four finalists for 2026 National Superintendent of the Year—the most prestigious award for superintendents—lead both urban and rural districts, where they’ve launched creative programs, improved academic results, and boosted transparency about district finances and student outcomes.

AASA, The School Superintendents Association, announced the finalists Dec. 15. The organization plans to name the winner at its annual conference in Nashville Feb. 12-14.

Here are some of the finalists’ successes:

Demetrus Liggins, Fayette County, Ky., schools

Demetrus Liggins
Demetrus Liggins

Liggins, who started his career as teacher for English learners, has led Kentucky’s second largest district since July 2021.

Liggins credits the district’s data-driven efforts for improved student achievement.

“For the first time in the history of Kentucky’s accountability system, not a single FCPS school was identified for low performance among Black, Latino, or economically disadvantaged students” in the last school year, the AASA announcement said.

Liggins has also launched a financial transparency dashboard to track district spending, increased teacher pay to the highest starting salaries in the state, and helped create a “portrait of a graduate” that details the skills the district wants to help students build.

Roosevelt Nivens, Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, Texas

Roosevelt Nivens
Roosevelt Nivens

Nivens began his career as a teacher in Dallas and has since served as a school administrator and superintendent. He has led the Lamar district, one of the fastest-growing school systems in Texas, since 2021.

The 49,000-student district’s enrollment has grown by 23% during Nivens’ tenure, and district population analyses predict continued rapid growth, thanks in part to a boom in local housing construction.

“The challenges facing our school districts right now are real,” Nivens said in a statement after he was selected as his state’s superintendent of the year. “Whether a district is large or small, growing fast, or working hard to sustain enrollment, the landscape of public education is changing.”

Voters passed a $1.95 billion package of three bond issues in November to pay for new schools, upgrade existing facilities, and purchase new technology.

Heather Perry
Heather Perry

Heather Perry, Gorham School Department, Maine

Perry, who started her career as an educational technician and middle school social studies teacher, has led her 2,800-student school system for 10 years.

Under Perry’s leadership, the Gorham district piloted a teacher-apprenticeship program that allows teacher-candidates to complete coursework while working in classrooms. That program inspired a statewide initiative meant to improve teacher retention and address educator shortages.

Sonja Santelises, Baltimore City Schools

Sonia Santelises
Sonia Santelises

Santelises has served as CEO of Baltimore City Schools since 2016, making her the longest-serving leader of the district in 79 years.

The 77,000-student district added 1,000 new students in 2024-25, bucking a trend of declining enrollment in urban districts nationwide.

The district’s students had the second largest growth in reading nationally since 2022 among large urban school districts, according to National Assessment of Educational Progress scores released in January 2025. The district is one of five urban school systems with higher reading scores than it had before the pandemic, an analysis by researchers at Harvard University and Stanford University found.

Finalists selected from states’ Superintendent of the Year winners

The four finalists were selected from state-level Superintendent of the Year winners. AASA evaluated nominees based on their leadership in academics, strength in communications, professionalism, and community involvement.

The winner will receive a $10,000 college scholarship presented in their name to a student in the high school from which they graduated.

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
Wed., January 21, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2026 Survey Results: How School Districts are Finding and Keeping Talent
Discover the latest K-12 hiring trends from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of job seekers and district HR professionals.
Register
Tue., January 27, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Recalibrating PLCs for Student Growth in the New Year
Get advice from K-12 leaders on resetting your PLCs for spring by utilizing winter assessment data and aligning PLC work with MTSS cycles.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Insights on Superintendents: How They Spend Their Time, Stress Levels, and More
Here's an interactive look at the nation's superintendents by the numbers.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
1 min read
Image of a worker juggling tasks
DigitalVision Vectors
School & District Management From Our Research Center Why Districts Set Up Immigration-Related Protocols
Not all districts establish or communicate immigration-related protocols, survey found.
Ileana Najarro
6 min read
Jennifer Hosler, center, a pastor and parent of a child who attends Mundo Verde Public Charter School, leads parents and staff in a chant of solidarity as they keep watch for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in front of the school, amid fears of impending arrests at schools on May 6, 2025.
Jennifer Hosler, center, a pastor and parent of a child who attends Mundo Verde Public Charter School, leads parents and staff in a chant of solidarity as they keep watch for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in front of the school, amid fears of impending arrests at schools on May 6, 2025. An EdWeek Research Center survey asked whether schools or districts have protocols in place regarding immigration enforcement.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
School & District Management Superintendents Think a Lot About Money, But Few Say It's One of Their Strengths
A new survey also highlights how male and female superintendents approach the job differently.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
6 min read
Businesspreson looks at stairs in the door of dollar sign.
iStock/Getty and Education Week
School & District Management From Our Research Center Schools Want to Make Better Strategic Decisions. What's Getting in the Way?
Uncertainty about funding can drive districts toward short-term thinking.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
6 min read
Conceptual image of gaming cubes with arrows and question marks.
iStock
Load More ▼