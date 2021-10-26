Breaking: COVID-19 Vaccines for Children 5 to 11 Clear Hurdle to Emergency Approval
COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5 to 11 Clears Hurdle to Emergency Approval
Student Well-Being

COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5 to 11 Clears Hurdle to Emergency Approval

By Arianna Prothero — October 26, 2021 4 min read
This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-sized doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Oct. 22, 2021, as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group.
Kid-sized doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. An FDA advisory committee has recommended that the vaccine be approved for emergency use in 5- to 11-year-old children.
Pfizer via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11 cleared a major hurdle from the Food and Drug Administration Tuesday, placing a vaccine on the path to emergency approval in the near future.

A key FDA advisory committee made up of independent experts has recommended that the agency grant emergency use authorization to the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee’s decision is not binding, although the FDA is expected to follow the recommendation, which would likely make the vaccine available as early as next week.

If ultimately approved for emergency use, the Pfizer shot would be the first COVID-19 vaccine available to children 5 to 11, marking a turning point for the nation’s elementary and middle schools that have had to navigate the challenges of in-person and remote learning through a pandemic with no vaccine for younger students.

Trial data found that the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children is 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infection. Side effects were similar to those in adults including fatigue, fever, chills, muscle pain, and redness and swelling at the injection site.

The dose for younger children will be one-third that of adults and will be administered as a two-dose regime, three weeks apart.

Concerns about premature use of vaccine mandates in schools

The key question doctors on the advisory committee addressed was whether the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks, especially as new coronavirus cases are waning nationally, and younger children are generally at lower risk of developing severe disease from the coronavirus.

While several committee members said that a clear benefit of the vaccine would be to ease pressure on schools and make in-person learning safer, others expressed concern that emergency use authorization would lead to schools prematurely mandating the vaccine for children.

“I think that will be an error at this time until we get more information about the safety,” said Dr. Cody Meisner, the director of the Pediatric Infectious Disease Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

One potential risk is myocarditis, a condition that causes heart inflammation and is linked to the COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA technology—or those developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

While no cases of myocarditis or pericarditis—a related medical issue—were detected in Pfizer’s trial in 5- to 11-year-olds, the vaccine has caused these conditions, in rare instances, among older age groups, with teen boys appearing to be the most at risk.

Among children ages 5 to 11, 1.9 million have gotten COVID-19 and more than 8,300 have been hospitalized, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Despite concerns over myocarditis, the FDA said last week in an analysis of the trial data that the benefits of the vaccine—including in-person learning, increased herd immunity, lowering transmission, and protecting vulnerable populations—outweigh the risks.

Ultimately, 17 of the 18 members of the committee voted to recommend the Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. One member abstained. While some members of the FDA vaccine advisory committee said they were not sure if the benefits outweighed the risks for all children at this point, based on the trial data, they did not want to limit access to the vaccine to children with underlying health conditions or families who have medically vulnerable members in their household.

In addition to Pfizer’s vaccine likely becoming the first vaccine available for children as young as 5 years, it is the only vaccine to have received emergency approval for children as young as 12 and full approval from the FDA for people 16 and older.

See Also

Corey Ruth, a student at McDonogh 35 high school in Louisiana, was unsure of getting the COVID-19 vaccine until his athletic trainer talked to him about it.
Corey Ruth, a student at McDonogh 35 high school in Louisiana, was unsure about getting the COVID-19 vaccine until his athletic trainer talked to him.
Harlin Miller for Education Week
Student Well-Being Vaccinating Kids Against COVID-19: Why Families Are Afraid and How Schools Can Help
Arianna Prothero, June 28, 2021
11 min read

However, even once the vaccine is authorized, hurdles remain in a widescale effort to get younger schoolchildren vaccinated. While there are many parents eagerly awaiting approval of the vaccine for younger children, many other parents remain uncertain.

Thirty-four percent of parents of children aged 5 to 11 polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation in September said they would get the Pfizer vaccine as soon as it became available. Another 32 percent said they plan to take a wait-and-see approach.

Still other parents are outright opposed to the vaccine, 24 percent, according to the Kaiser poll. The FDA and members of its advisory committee were swamped in comments and emails over the weekend from people opposing any recommendation of the vaccine in an organized effort of parents and activists.

As a handful of school districts and one state, California, have moved to require COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren, parents opposed to vaccinating their children are concerned that with FDA emergency approval mandates may soon follow.

“I’ve had over 4,000 emails asking me to vote no,” said Dr. Jay Portnoy, the consumer representative for the advisory committee. “But I feel like I have to represent the parents who I see every day in my clinic who are terrified to send their kids to school.” Especially, he added, when many adults are not willing to follow other mitigation measures such as wearing masks.

In terms of the logistics of making sure there are vaccines available for all 28 million 5- to 11-year-olds in the U.S., the White House recently released a plan to administer vaccines to this age group primarily through doctors offices and pharmacies. Schools also play a key role in the Biden Administration’s plan through countering vaccine misinformation and by providing vaccines on school campuses in partnership with local health providers.

Should the FDA authorize the vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, the CDC will then weigh in on whether to recommend the vaccine for this age group.

The FDA will continue to track the safety of the vaccines after emergency use authorization.

Kids & the COVID-19 Vaccine: Must-Reads

Looking for more information COVID-19 vaccinations and kids? Browse this curated list of news, advice, and more, broken down by topic. For the latest, view Education Week’s ongoing vaccine coverage.

Vaccine Administration

Ticket number 937 sits on a COVID-19 vaccination at the drive-thru vaccination site in the Coweta County Fairgrounds on Jan. 14, 2021, in Newnan, Ga.
A ticket number sits on a COVID-19 vaccination at the drive-thru vaccination site in the Coweta County Fairgrounds in Newnan, Ga.
Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Federal White House Outlines COVID-19 Vaccination Plans for Kids 5-11
Evie Blad, October 20, 2021
3 min read
Cole Rodriguez, a 15-year-old student at Topeka West, gets a COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Topeka High School's vaccine clinic.
Cole Rodriguez, a 15-year-old student, gets a COVID-19 vaccine at Topeka High School's vaccine clinic.
Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP
School & District Management A Vaccine for Kids Is Coming. 6 Tips for Administering the Shot in Your School
Stephen Sawchuk & Sarah Schwartz, September 22, 2021
11 min read

Communicating About the Vaccine

Image of a stethescope, teddy bear, and vaccine syringe.
Milena Khosroshvili/iStock/Getty
Families & the Community How to Talk to Parents About COVID-19 Vaccines: 3 Tips From Scientists
Sarah D. Sparks, October 19, 2021
4 min read
Cheryl Watson-Harris, superintendent of the DeKalb County School District in DeKalb, Ga.
Cheryl Watson-Harris, superintendent of the DeKalb County School District in Georgia.
Dustin Chambers for Education Week
School & District Management Districts Are Leaning on Medical Advisers to Help With COVID Policies. It’s Paying Off
Stephen Sawchuk, October 5, 2021
9 min read

Vaccine Mandates

Opponents of legislation that tightened rules on exemptions for vaccinations demonstrate outside the office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Sacramento, Calif., in Sept. 2019. Medical exemptions in California more than tripled in the three years after they became the only allowable reason for a student to be unvaccinated.
Opponents of legislation that tightened rules on exemptions for vaccinations demonstrate outside the office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Sacramento, Calif., in Sept. 2019.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
States How Vaccine Loopholes Could Weaken COVID Shot Mandates for Kids
Evie Blad, September 28, 2021
9 min read
Diego Cervantes, 16, gets a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the First Baptist Church of Pasadena on May 14, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif.
Diego Cervantes, 16, gets a shot of the Pfizer vaccine at the First Baptist Church of Pasadena last spring in Pasadena, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
School Climate & Safety Can Districts Legally Mandate Student Vaccines? No, Two New Lawsuits Claim
Stephen Sawchuk, October 15, 2021
5 min read

Lessons From History

In this April 1955 file photo, first and second-graders at St. Vibiana's school are inoculated against polio with the Salk vaccine in Los Angeles. Tens of millions of today's older Americans lived through the polio epidemic, their childhood summers dominated by concern about the virus. Some parents banned their kids from public swimming pools and neighborhood playgrounds and avoided large gatherings. Some of those from the polio era are sharing their memories with today's youngsters as a lesson of hope for the battle against COVID-19. Soon after polio vaccines became widely available, U.S. cases and death tolls plummeted to hundreds a year, then dozens in the 1960s, and to U.S. eradication in 1979.
In this April 1955 file photo, 1st and 2nd graders are inoculated against polio with the Salk vaccine in Los Angeles.
AP
Student Well-Being Schools Helped Defeat Polio and Diphtheria With Vaccine Efforts. Can They Do It With COVID?
Andrew Ujifusa, October 8, 2021
13 min read

Arianna Prothero
Staff Writer Education Week
Arianna Prothero is a reporter at Education Week who covers students and their well-being.
Related Tags:
Coronavirus Vaccines Health Elementary Schools Middle Schools

Events

Thu., October 28, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Jobs October 2021 Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., November 02, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Data Webinar Using Integrated Analytics To Uncover Student Needs
Overwhelmed by data? Learn how an integrated approach to data analytics can help.

Content provided by Instructure
Register
Thu., November 04, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar How Pandemic Tech Is (and Is Not) Transforming K-12 Schools
The COVID-19 pandemic—and the resulting rise in virtual learning and big investments in digital learning tools— helped educators propel their technology skills to the next level. Teachers have become more adept at using learning management
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Pandemic, Racial Justice Fuel Surge in Demand for Social-Emotional Learning
But the growing interest in expanding SEL efforts is raising concerns about the quality of such programs, a report concludes.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Danielle Myers leads her 4th grade class in a mindfulness exercise at the Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Dec. 2, 2020.
Danielle Myers leads her 4th grade class in a mindfulness exercise at the Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Pa., last December.
Sean Simmers for Education Week
Student Well-Being Children, Teens Are in a 'Mental Health State of Emergency,' Child Health-Care Groups Warn
Doctors have seen a spike in significant mental health problems among young people, spurred by isolation, uncertainty, fear, and grief.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Conceptual image of teens feeling isolated.
ma_rish/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Minnesota Offers Kids $200 and Scholarship Drawings to Get Fully Vaccinated
Minnesota is offering 12- to 17-year-olds who get COVID-19 vaccines a $200 reward and a shot at $100,000 worth of college scholarships.
Christopher Magan, Pioneer Press (St. Paul, Minn.)
2 min read
Illustration of syringe tied to stick
Getty
Student Well-Being Ohio Mom Gets Ordained to Sign More Than a Hundred Mask Exemption Forms for Students
An Ohio mom says she cares if someone dies or gets sick, but that forcing kids to wear masks to protect others is "psychological warfare."
Jeremy P. Kelley, Journal-News (Hamilton, Ohio)
3 min read
Image of a mask being held by two hands.
sestovic/E+
Load More ▼