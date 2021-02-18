Vaccines

Drive-thru vaccine.
School & District Management Kentucky Is Set to Be the First State to Finish Vaccinating Teachers
Teachers in the state who opt out of vaccination will likely no longer be able to work remotely.
Madeline Will & Alyson Klein, February 12, 2021
5 min read
John Battle High School teacher Jennifer Daniel receives her COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 11, 2021. Teachers received their first vaccine during an all-day event at the Virginia Highlands Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Va.
David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP
School & District Management Some School Districts Adjust Calendars for Side Effects From COVID-19 Vaccine
Between 55 and 83 percent of people who receive the second vaccination shot of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines have experienced symptoms.
Michael D. Pitman, February 12, 2021
2 min read
First grade teacher Bella Legault bends down to greet a nervous incoming student at Foundation Preparatory School in New Orleans on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP
Student Well-Being Fauci Says Young Kids Could Start Getting Vaccinated by September
A COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 1st grade may be approved by next school year, said Fauci. But some public health experts aren't so sure.
Arianna Prothero & Madeline Will, February 11, 2021
5 min read
Penny Cracas, right, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Robert Dando, a school nurse, late last year in West Chester, Pa.
Matt Slocum/AP
Teaching Profession 1 in 5 Educators Have Been Vaccinated, NEA Survey Finds
About one-fifth of teachers in the nation's largest teachers' union have had a COVID-19 vaccine; another 18 percent have scheduled a shot.
Madeline Will, February 9, 2021
3 min read
Image of a band aid being applied after a vaccination.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession 'We’re Not Being Taken Care of': Many Teachers Still Ineligible for Vaccines
In parts of the country, teachers and child-care providers are still waiting their turn—and for some, there is no end in sight.
Madeline Will, February 5, 2021
10 min read
020421 School Vaccine Clinic SOC
School & District Management Download COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics: A Blueprint for Schools
This flowchart is a helpful guide for how to set up vaccination centers in schools.
Vanessa Solis, February 4, 2021
1 min read
Vaccine recipients meet with shot givers at the Anchorage School District headquarters. The Anchorage School District headquarters hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Anchorage, Alaska, on February 3, 2021.
Marc Lester for Education Week
School & District Management How School Districts Can Run a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
As pressure builds to reopen schools, some districts want to administer vaccines. The school district in Anchorage, Alaska, offers a guide.
Catherine Gewertz, February 4, 2021
8 min read
Denise Tilley receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 3, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska. The Anchorage school district is a leading provider of inoculations to community members in the state.
Marc Lester for Education Week
School & District Management Should Schools Become Vaccination Sites for Everyone?
As districts work with health agencies to inoculate staff, some leaders say schools could be ideal vaccination hubs for the whole community.
Stephen Sawchuk, February 4, 2021
9 min read
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky speaks during an event in Wilmington, Del., to announce President-elect Joe Biden's health care team on Dec. 8, 2020.
Susan Walsh/AP
Federal CDC Director: Teacher Vaccinations Are Not a Prerequisite for Reopening Schools
Evidence suggests schools can safely conduct in-person learning before teachers are fully vaccinated, the CDC director said Wednesday.
Evie Blad, February 3, 2021
3 min read
Law & Courts Sotomayor Declines Parents' Request for Relief From School Vaccination Requirements
The U.S. Supreme Court justice turned down families seeking to enroll their children in remote learning while lacking school immunizations.
Mark Walsh, January 29, 2021
3 min read
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives for an event with President Joe Biden in the White House on Jan. 21.
Alex Brandon/AP
Teaching Profession Anthony Fauci: 'Get Teachers Vaccinated as Quickly as We Possibly Can'
In a town hall with teachers, Fauci said there is "some light at the end of the tunnel" with the availability of effective vaccines.
Madeline Will, January 28, 2021
3 min read
Houston Health Department LVN Alicia Meza prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 3, 2021, at a Houston Health Department's COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Houston.
Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP
Student Well-Being Children and COVID-19 Vaccinations: What to Know
As states roll out vaccination plans, teachers may be near the front of the line. But vaccines for most kids are months away.
Sarah D. Sparks, January 26, 2021
4 min read
Public School 95 in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn is one of many schools in New York ordered to close due to a flare-up of coronavirus cases in the area on Oct. 5, 2020.
Kathy Willens/AP
Federal Biden Launches New Strategy to Combat COVID-19, Reopen Schools
The president plans a more centralized strategy that includes broader vaccine efforts, more data on the pandemic, and new school guidance.
Evie Blad, January 21, 2021
5 min read
A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Coral Gables, Fla, on Jan. 12, 2021.
Lynne Sladky/AP
Policy & Politics Some States Order Schools to Be Open. But Teachers Can't Yet Get the Vaccine
In places where teachers are required to be in school buildings, they need to be higher on the vaccine priority lists, many argue.
Sarah Schwartz, January 15, 2021
4 min read
