Vaccines
School & District Management Kentucky Is Set to Be the First State to Finish Vaccinating Teachers
Teachers in the state who opt out of vaccination will likely no longer be able to work remotely.
School & District Management Some School Districts Adjust Calendars for Side Effects From COVID-19 Vaccine
Between 55 and 83 percent of people who receive the second vaccination shot of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines have experienced symptoms.
Student Well-Being Fauci Says Young Kids Could Start Getting Vaccinated by September
A COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 1st grade may be approved by next school year, said Fauci. But some public health experts aren't so sure.
Teaching Profession 1 in 5 Educators Have Been Vaccinated, NEA Survey Finds
About one-fifth of teachers in the nation's largest teachers' union have had a COVID-19 vaccine; another 18 percent have scheduled a shot.
Teaching Profession 'We’re Not Being Taken Care of': Many Teachers Still Ineligible for Vaccines
In parts of the country, teachers and child-care providers are still waiting their turn—and for some, there is no end in sight.
School & District Management Download COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics: A Blueprint for Schools
This flowchart is a helpful guide for how to set up vaccination centers in schools.
School & District Management How School Districts Can Run a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
As pressure builds to reopen schools, some districts want to administer vaccines. The school district in Anchorage, Alaska, offers a guide.
School & District Management Should Schools Become Vaccination Sites for Everyone?
As districts work with health agencies to inoculate staff, some leaders say schools could be ideal vaccination hubs for the whole community.
Federal CDC Director: Teacher Vaccinations Are Not a Prerequisite for Reopening Schools
Evidence suggests schools can safely conduct in-person learning before teachers are fully vaccinated, the CDC director said Wednesday.
Law & Courts Sotomayor Declines Parents' Request for Relief From School Vaccination Requirements
The U.S. Supreme Court justice turned down families seeking to enroll their children in remote learning while lacking school immunizations.
Teaching Profession Anthony Fauci: 'Get Teachers Vaccinated as Quickly as We Possibly Can'
In a town hall with teachers, Fauci said there is "some light at the end of the tunnel" with the availability of effective vaccines.
Student Well-Being Children and COVID-19 Vaccinations: What to Know
As states roll out vaccination plans, teachers may be near the front of the line. But vaccines for most kids are months away.
Federal Biden Launches New Strategy to Combat COVID-19, Reopen Schools
The president plans a more centralized strategy that includes broader vaccine efforts, more data on the pandemic, and new school guidance.
Policy & Politics Some States Order Schools to Be Open. But Teachers Can't Yet Get the Vaccine
In places where teachers are required to be in school buildings, they need to be higher on the vaccine priority lists, many argue.