Kids and COVID-19 Vaccines: The Latest News
kid vaccine
Getty Images
Student Well-Being

Kids and COVID-19 Vaccines: The Latest News

April 13, 2021 3 min read
Student Well-Being

Kids and COVID-19 Vaccines: The Latest News

April 13, 2021 3 min read
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The number of adults across the United States who’ve received COVID-19 vaccines is climbing quickly, and experts agree that the next big step toward reaching herd immunity is getting children vaccinated as well. Widescale immunizations of children will be important for safe and healthy operations of schools.

Follow along here for news and important updates on the development and rollout of coronavirus vaccines for kids.

The Latest

April 13, 2021

Pfizer requests clearance to use vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds

Pfizer and BioNtech requested April 9 that the Food and Drug Administration expand the emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine to allow it to be used in children age 12 to 15. Currently, the vaccine is authorized for emergency use for people age 16 and up.
Pfizer and BioNTech announced recently that their vaccine is safe and strongly effective for 12- to 15-year-olds, and that they hope to start vaccinating this age group before the start of next school year.

More Updates

April 6, 2021

Teens start to get vaccinated, paving way for return to normal

High school juniors and seniors are starting to be vaccinated against COVID-19—a watershed moment in the pandemic for schools.
More than 30 states have already opened vaccine eligibility to those 16 and up, according to a New York Times tracker, and most others plan to do so in the coming days or weeks.
Read more

March 31, 2021

Pfizer says vaccine ‘strongly effective’ in teens

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is safe and strongly effective for 12- to 15-year-olds, possibly accelerating the return to the classroom for millions of kids. In fact, the trial results show that the vaccine triggered robust immune responses that exceeded those seen in young adults.
Read more

February 22, 2021

Fauci: Vaccines for young kids not likely this year

A COVID-19 vaccine probably won’t be ready for young schoolchildren until 2022, the country’s top infectious disease expert has said.

In a recent White House press briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, walked back his comments from a ProPublica interview, published Feb. 11, in which he said he was hopeful that children as young as 1st grade would be able to start getting vaccinated in the fall.

Fauci said it was unlikely there would be enough data from vaccine trials to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for elementary-age children until the first quarter of next year.

Read more

February 11, 2021

Fauci says young kids could start getting vaccinated by September

A COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 1st grade may be approved early next school year, the country’s top infectious disease expert has told ProPublica.

Authorization of a vaccine for young children will of course hinge on whether trials show the vaccine is effective and safe for those age groups. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he thinks it is likely that the vaccine will be authorized for elementary-aged children by September.
Read more

December 3, 2020

Will a COVID-19 vaccine be mandatory for students?

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend schooling across the country, many educators, policymakers, parents, and students have staked their hopes of returning to normal on the development of a vaccine.

But once a vaccine becomes widely available, will lawmakers leave it up to families to choose to get inoculated or will they require schoolchildren to get a COVID-19 vaccine to attend school? Public polling shows that large swaths of the public are hesitant about getting a newly developed vaccine.

Read more

Events

Wed., April 14, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: What Did We Learn About Schooling Models This Year?
After a year of living with the pandemic, what schooling models might we turn to as we look ahead to improve the student learning experience? Could year-round schooling be one of them? What about online
Register
Thu., April 15, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar What's Ahead for Hybrid Learning: Putting Best Practices in Motion
It’s safe to say hybrid learning—a mix of in-person and remote instruction that evolved quickly during the pandemic—is probably here to stay in K-12 education to some extent. That is the case even though increasing
Register
Fri., April 16, 2021, 6:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Building Equitable Systems: Moving Math From Gatekeeper to Opportunity Gateway
The importance of disrupting traditional American math practices and adopting high-quality math curriculum continues to be essential for changing the trajectory of historically under-resourced schools. Building systems around high-quality math curriculum also is necessary to
Content provided by Partnership for L.A. Schools
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being What the Research Says How Does Sending a Child to School Change a Family's Risk of COVID-19?
In-person schooling that doesn't lead to outbreaks can still raise the risk of kids bringing the virus home, especially in poor families.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
On Sept. 24, 2020, distance learners are seen on a laptop held by teacher Kristen Giuliano who assists student Jane Wood, 11, in a seventh-grade social studies class at Dodd Middle School in Cheshire, Conn. A new study finds a family's risk of infection rose if they had a school-age student when schools re-started in person instruction.
Students, assisted by their teacher Kristen Giuliano, work remotely and in-person in a hybrid classroom earlier this year at Dodd Middle School in Cheshire, Conn.
Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP
Student Well-Being Teens Are Starting to Get Vaccinated. That's a Big Deal for Schools
Educators are now encouraging their oldest students to get the vaccine, with the hope that it will help normalize school operations.
Madeline Will
10 min read
17-year-old cancer survivor Jordan Loughan receives a Pfizer vaccination at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Seventeen-year-old cancer survivor Jordan Loughan receives a Pfizer vaccination for COVID-19 in Atlanta on March 23.
Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Student Well-Being Children as Young as 12 May Soon Be Able to Get Vaccinated
The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective for 12- to 15-year-olds, and that age group could be vaccinated before next school year.
Madeline Will
6 min read
A clinical research nurse prepares to administer COVID-19 experimental vaccine to a volunteer at a clinic in London.
A clinical research nurse prepares to administer COVID-19 experimental vaccine to a volunteer at a clinic in London.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP-File
Student Well-Being Opinion How Can Students and Educators Make Sense of a Year of Loss?
Spiritual traditions offer tools for facing the past and shaping a better future, writes a scholar of religion.
Roger Brooks
5 min read
A student walks across a sunrise to a new beginning
Mary Haasdyk for Education Week
Load More ▼