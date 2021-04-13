Kids and COVID-19 Vaccines: The Latest News

The number of adults across the United States who’ve received COVID-19 vaccines is climbing quickly, and experts agree that the next big step toward reaching herd immunity is getting children vaccinated as well. Widescale immunizations of children will be important for safe and healthy operations of schools.

April 13, 2021



Pfizer requests clearance to use vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds

Pfizer and BioNtech requested April 9 that the Food and Drug Administration expand the emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine to allow it to be used in children age 12 to 15. Currently, the vaccine is authorized for emergency use for people age 16 and up.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced recently that their vaccine is safe and strongly effective for 12- to 15-year-olds, and that they hope to start vaccinating this age group before the start of next school year.

April 6, 2021



Teens start to get vaccinated, paving way for return to normal

High school juniors and seniors are starting to be vaccinated against COVID-19—a watershed moment in the pandemic for schools.

More than 30 states have already opened vaccine eligibility to those 16 and up, according to a New York Times tracker , and most others plan to do so in the coming days or weeks.

March 31, 2021



Pfizer says vaccine ‘strongly effective’ in teens

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is safe and strongly effective for 12- to 15-year-olds, possibly accelerating the return to the classroom for millions of kids. In fact, the trial results show that the vaccine triggered robust immune responses that exceeded those seen in young adults.

February 22, 2021



Fauci: Vaccines for young kids not likely this year

A COVID-19 vaccine probably won’t be ready for young schoolchildren until 2022, the country’s top infectious disease expert has said.

In a recent White House press briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, walked back his comments from a ProPublica interview, published Feb. 11, in which he said he was hopeful that children as young as 1st grade would be able to start getting vaccinated in the fall .

Fauci said it was unlikely there would be enough data from vaccine trials to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for elementary-age children until the first quarter of next year.

February 11, 2021



Fauci says young kids could start getting vaccinated by September

A COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 1st grade may be approved early next school year, the country’s top infectious disease expert has told ProPublica .

Authorization of a vaccine for young children will of course hinge on whether trials show the vaccine is effective and safe for those age groups. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he thinks it is likely that the vaccine will be authorized for elementary-aged children by September.

December 3, 2020



Will a COVID-19 vaccine be mandatory for students?

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend schooling across the country, many educators, policymakers, parents, and students have staked their hopes of returning to normal on the development of a vaccine.

But once a vaccine becomes widely available, will lawmakers leave it up to families to choose to get inoculated or will they require schoolchildren to get a COVID-19 vaccine to attend school? Public polling shows that large swaths of the public are hesitant about getting a newly developed vaccine.

