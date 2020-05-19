EdWeek's Must Read Articles

Education

Student Achievement/Achievement Gap

Empty home workplace
Student Achievement From Our Research Center Where Families Are Feeling Pandemic Impacts the Worst
Alex Harwin & Yukiko Furuya, January 19, 2021
Image of data.
International Global Test Finds Digital Divide Reflected in Math, Science Scores
Sarah D. Sparks, January 21, 2021
Magdalena Estiverne graduated from high school this past spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is currently taking online community college classes.
Magdalena Estiverne graduated from high school this past spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is currently taking online community college classes.
College & Workforce Readiness COVID-19's Disproportionate Toll on Class of 2020 Graduates
Alex Harwin, October 20, 2020
High-Performing & Dedicated Team

Teaching Profession Educator Morale, School Job Applicants Declining, Survey Shows
Holly Kurtz, November 4, 2020
09Teacherwants IMG
School & District Management What Teachers Want From Their Leaders Right Now
Elizabeth Heubeck, October 8, 2020
tsj substitute 13
Recruitment & Retention The Scramble to Find Substitute Teachers
Elizabeth Heubeck, October 26, 2020
Efficient Operations/Budget & Finance

Budget & Finance Tax Higher Incomes to Fund Schools? National Debate Gets Traction at the State Level
Evie Blad, October 28, 2020
Education Funding How Much Each State Will Get in COVID-19 Education Aid, in Four Charts
Andrew Ujifusa, January 7, 2021
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
President Joe Biden speaks last year in Wilmington, Del.
Education Funding What Biden's 'American Rescue Plan' Would Do for Schools and Students, in One Chart
Andrew Ujifusa, January 20, 2021
Parent & Community Engagement

Jen Kulak and her daughter Maureen, 10, do schoolwork at their home in Lansdale, Pa. Kulak has spotted some gaps in her daughter’s math knowledge since she started remote schooling.
Jen Kulak and her daughter Maureen, 10, do schoolwork at their home in Lansdale, Pa. Kulak has spotted some gaps in her daughter’s math knowledge since she started remote schooling.
Ryan Collerd for Education Week
Mathematics How Parents and Schools Can Work Together to Keep Math Learning on Track
Christina A. Samuels, December 2, 2020
trust IMG IMG
Families & the Community Do Parents Trust Schools? Where the Fault Lines Are During COVID-19
Christina A. Samuels, September 16, 2020
Families & the Community Download What Schools Can Do to Build Trust: Advice From Parents
State-of-the-Art Facilities/Maintenance

High school students take a physical education class at their school gym in Gifu, central Japan, on June 1, 2020. Air ventilation measures have been taken in schools all over the world to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.
High school students take a physical education class at their school gym in Gifu, central Japan, on June 1, 2020. Air ventilation measures have been taken in schools all over the world to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.
School & District Management Explainer Air Purifiers, Fans, and Filters: A COVID-19 Explainer for Schools
Mark Lieberman, October 27, 2020
Custodian Joel Cruz cleans a desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, last month in Des Moines, Iowa. School districts are spending millions of dollars on specialized cleaning products and protocols to instill confidence that buildings are safe for in-person instruction.
Custodian Joel Cruz cleans a desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, last month in Des Moines, Iowa. School districts are spending millions of dollars on specialized cleaning products and protocols to instill confidence that buildings are safe for in-person instruction.
School Climate & Safety Aging Buildings. Poor Ventilation. What Will It Take to Keep Coronavirus Out of Schools?
Daarel Burnette II, August 12, 2020
Prepare Students for Career & College in a Global Environment

faith luis2
College & Workforce Readiness Documentary A Year Interrupted
Elizabeth Rich & Brooke Saias, December 15, 2020
College & Workforce Readiness Collection Where Are They Now? COVID-19 and the Class of 2020
Diversity

v40 13 School Board ARTICLE 3
School & District Management Why School Board Diversity Matters
Christina A. Samuels, November 17, 2020
teacher diverse classroom
Equity & Diversity Training Bias Out of Teachers: Research Shows Little Promise So Far
Sarah D. Sparks, November 17, 2020
School Safety

Silhouette of group of students with data overlay.
Data Using Student Data to Identify Future Criminals: A Privacy Debacle
Mark Lieberman, November 24, 2020
