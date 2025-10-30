Is Spending on Professional Development Keeping Pace?
Budget & Finance What the Research Says

Is Spending on Professional Development Keeping Pace?

By Sarah D. Sparks — October 30, 2025 3 min read
Educators participate in a hands-on breakout session during a professional development training on AI at Louisa County High School in Mineral, Va., on Sept. 23, 2025.
Educators participate in a hands-on breakout session during a professional development training on AI at Louisa County High School in Mineral, Va., on Sept. 23, 2025. Changing instructional practices haven't prompted districts to put more of their overall budget into ongoing teacher training, a new report concludes.
Kirsten Luce for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

In spite of new waves of technology, coaching approaches, and the rise of major academic initiatives like the Common Core State Standards, district spending on teacher professional development makes up about the same share of district budgets now as it did 20 years ago.

Districts spent about $2,000 more per teacher on in-service training in 2022 than in 2001—but put in the context of overall district spending, that figure makes up only about 3.5% of district budgets, the same share as two decades ago, according to a new analysis of federal data on school finances.

Because professional development is an investment in future quality rather than a day-to-day expense like transportation, it “may be a particularly vulnerable line item when budgets tighten,” concluded researchers led by Arielle Boguslav, a senior research associate for the Research Partnership for Professional Learning. The partnership is part of the Annenberg Institute research center at Brown University in Rhode Island.

On average, districts’ professional development spending rose steadily from $6,250 per teacher in 2001—just before the passage of the No Child Left Behind Act, which included several new teacher-quality requirements—to more than $8,300 per teacher in 2022. That figure includes teacher stipends, pay for instructional coaches, services from outside vendors, conference fees, and supplies.

But how that money is spent—and whether it’s reaching teachers in meaningful ways—remains an open question.

Is professional development supporting enough hands-on coaching?

The kind of training districts supply might have changed over that time period, but the data doesn’t detail the format or content of their PD.

Still, the researchers gauged that districts would need to spend more than $18,000 per teacher to provide one instructional coach for every 10 teachers. A district spending the average $8,300 per teacher, by contrast, could afford to hire one instructional coach for every 35 teachers.

“There’s a push towards more resource-intensive and human-intensive formats of professional learning, moving from one-time workshops towards things like coaching and professional learning communities, which tend to take more personnel resources,” Boguslav said.

“It’s not necessarily that more spending is better or that less spending is more efficient,” she said, “but that districts need to make strategic decisions about how to allocate their resources to the kinds of professional learning that will have the highest return on investment.”

See also

The Capitol Building in Washington on Sept. 1, 2025. Congress returned from August recess this week to tackle several high profile hearings and face a September 30 deadline to fund the federal government.
The Capitol Building in Washington on Sept. 1, 2025. Congress faces a deadline within weeks to fund the federal government for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. President Donald Trump has proposed big changes for school funding that lawmakers must decide whether to accept, reject, or modify.
Aaron Schwartz/SIPA USA via AP
Education Funding Your Guide to the Evolving Federal Budget and What It Means for Schools
Mark Lieberman, September 4, 2025
9 min read

That may be a tough ask, as districts are already trying to pick up the budgetary slack from federal cuts earlier this year to programs supporting professional learning for teachers in particular subjects and those working with special populations, such as English learners, as well as disruptions to federal education funding caused by the ongoing government shutdown.

The researchers also released interactive map tools with the study to allow district leaders to compare spending on teacher development across districts and states.

States on the East Coast, Pacific Northwest, and some mountain states have seen some of the fastest growth and greatest spending per teacher for professional development, though it’s not clear why, Boguslav said.

When looking at spending, the researchers controlled for differences in cost of living around the country. However, the spending data cannot distinguish how much of district spending comes from local property taxes versus state or federal funding, which is allocated based on locale and poverty level.

“The variation that we see in spending was a bit surprising to us,” Boguslav said. “There are districts spending $20,000 or $30,000 per teacher and districts spending $2,000 or $3,000 per teacher. Certainly districts seem to be making different decisions based on their particular contexts and needs.”

High-poverty schools serving a majority of students of color spent the most on teacher development—just under $12,000 per teacher—but high-poverty schools serving mostly white students spent the least, little more than $6,000 per teacher—even after controlling for differences in rural and urban schools.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers the teaching profession and pedagogy for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Teacher PD School Funding Coaching Teachers Research

Events

Wed., November 05, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar AI, Inquiry, and Imagination: Designing Student-Centered Learning Quests
Ready to harness AI for student-centered learning? Gain strategies to build curiosity, ethics, and imagination in your classroom.
Content provided by Corwin
Register
Thu., November 06, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Scaling Reading Intervention at High-Need Districts
Learn how to scale research-driven reading interventions to support every student, even in high-need districts with limited resources.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
Wed., November 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Bringing Dyslexia Screening into the Future
Explore the latest research shaping dyslexia screening and learn how schools can identify and support students more effectively.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Budget & Finance School Districts Prepare to Go Without Some Federal Funds Next Year
Some school finance chiefs are preparing for worst-case scenarios as federal funding uncertainty persists.
Mark Lieberman
7 min read
Illustration in blue of huge hands holding money as silhouette people run towards it.
iStock/Getty
Budget & Finance Why Some Districts Are Shifting Teens From School Buses to Public Transit
Cost, safety, and existing infrastructure are factors in determining whether a partnership with a local transit agency could save money.
Jennifer Igbonoba
4 min read
Students wait to board Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to ride to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Students wait to board Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to ride to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio. There are many factors school districts must consider before switching to public transit.
Luke Sharrett for Education Week<br/>
Budget & Finance 5 Tips for Teachers to Save on Classroom Supplies This Year
Utilizing teacher discounts, reusing items, and using social apps like Facebook and Nextdoor can help save money this shopping season.
Jennifer Igbonoba
5 min read
People seen shopping for schools supplies at a Staples retail store days before the start of the new school year, New York, NY, September 2, 2024.
People shop for school supplies at a Staples store days before the start of the new school year in New York, on Sept. 2, 2024. Teachers across the country are facing rising classroom supply costs and uncertainty as looming tariffs and delayed federal funding force many to get creative and thrifty about how they prepare for the school year.
Anthony Behar/AP
Budget & Finance Teacher PD, Jobs on the Chopping Block as Trump's Funding Freeze Continues
In a new survey, superintendents detail the tradeoffs they expect to make if billions in federal funds don't arrive.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens & Jennifer Igbonoba
6 min read
Instructional coach Kristi Tucker posts notes to the board during a team meeting at Ford Elementary School in Laurens, S.C., on March 10, 2025.
Instructional coach Kristi Tucker posts notes during a team meeting at Ford Elementary School in Laurens, S.C., on March 10, 2025. Professional development is one area many districts say they'll cut if the Trump administration continues to withhold billions of dollars in federal school funds.
Bryant Kirk White for Education Week
Load More ▼