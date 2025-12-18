Do Schools Put College Prep and CTE on Equal Footing? We Asked Educators
College & Workforce Readiness

Do Schools Put College Prep and CTE on Equal Footing? We Asked Educators

By Alyson Klein — December 18, 2025 3 min read
Photo of students walking on college campus.
iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Many high schools for years have maintained two separate tracks for students: the college-bound path for students who took traditional academic classes and the “vo-tech” path for kids who spent at least part of their day training for a career—in a field like culinary arts, cosmetology, or manufacturing—that they could transition to soon after graduation.

But things are changing. These days, many schools strive to blur the line between college preparatory coursework and the type of workforce-based, job-connected learning that’s typically been the hallmark of career and technical education.

But how widespread is this relatively new practice?

Just over 1 in 6 educators with some connection to CTE—17%—report that CTE and college-prep are so seamlessly combined that it’s hard to tell which gets more attention and resources in their districts, according to an EdWeek Research Center survey conducted this fall.

And a little more than a third of CTE-connected educators—36%—say their schools devote about equal resources and focus to CTE and college prep, according to the survey.

Still, roughly the same percentage—35%—say that college prep receives more resources and emphasis than CTE, the survey found. Meanwhile, 12% report that CTE gets more focus and resources than college prep.

See Also

Students in the Bentonville school district's Ignite program work on projects during class on Nov. 5, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark. The program—which integrates lessons about AI into the curriculum—offers career-pathway training for juniors and seniors.
Students in the Bentonville school district's Ignite program work on projects during class on Nov. 5, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark. The program—which integrates lessons about AI into the curriculum—offers career-pathway training for juniors and seniors.
Wesley Hitt for Education Week
Special Report Career and Technical Education Meets AI. What Happens Next?
November 17, 2025

Amy Loyd, the chief executive officer of All4Ed, a nonprofit focused on educational equity and preparing students for life after high school, said it’s important for people not to think of CTE and college prep as separate tracks.

“CTE is college preparation,” Loyd said. “CTE is some of the best pedagogy for student learning, not just acquisition of knowledge, but application of knowledge and practice. It leads to stronger outcomes in high school and persistence and completion in post-secondary coursework.”

And she said that these courses shouldn’t be seen as easy A’s, either.

“There’s a core of rigorous academics” in CTE, Loyd added.

Some educators who took the survey confirmed that CTE is put on equal footing with college prep in their districts.

“Our career and technical education center is excellent,” said one survey participant in response to a question asking for additional insights. “Students are encouraged to consider CTE as a viable alternative to college.”

Others wished for stronger connections with postsecondary institutions so that students could get college credit for their CTE coursework.

“Our CTE is very valuable to all of our students,” another survey participant wrote. “I believe local colleges and outside colleges should work together and accept students from CTE programs without adding more courses in order to be accepted into their college or university.”

College-prep focus is stronger in suburbia

Educators working in rural districts are more likely to say their districts steer more resources and put greater focus on CTE, compared to their urban and suburban counterparts.

Fifteen percent of educators working in rural districts said that CTE gets more focus and resources, compared with 10% of urban educators and 7% of suburban educators.

On the flip side, more than half of suburban educators surveyed—57%—say college prep gets a bigger spotlight and more resource than CTE. That’s compared with nearly a quarter of rural educators and more than a third of urban educators.

Loyd said she doesn’t believe rural students are necessarily less interested in college than suburban and urban kids, but their communities might lack nearby access to colleges and universities.

Jaycie Homer, a middle school CTE teacher in a rural New Mexico district, said she tries to talk to her students about a range of careers, including some that require postsecondary training.

“They kind of have tunnel vision,” Homer said. Many of the students’ parents do physical labor in the oil and gas industries and “they think that’s the only industry that there is, and it’s not. I want them to see you don’t have to go out and work on a rig. You could sit in an office and do [work on] AI or technology, instead of having to do hard, physical manual labor.”

The EdWeek Research Center survey of 472 school and district leaders and teachers whose jobs include at least some work in CTE was conducted from Sept. 18 through Oct. 27.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Thu., January 08, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Webinar Supporting Older Struggling Readers: Tips From Research and Practice
Reading problems are widespread among adolescent learners. Find out how to help students with gaps in foundational reading skills.
Register
Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
Wed., January 21, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2026 Survey Results: How School Districts are Finding and Keeping Talent
Discover the latest K-12 hiring trends from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of job seekers and district HR professionals.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness We Asked Executives What Skills Young Workers Are Missing. Here's What They Said
Students need to learn how to solve problems, manage conflict, and be more curious.
Jennifer Vilcarino
7 min read
Image of a silhouette and "AI"
iStock/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness Give Students Meaningful, Work-Oriented Learning, U.S. Executives Say
A mix of in-school and workplace learning will help students prepare for a fast-changing world.
Jennifer Vilcarino
9 min read
Image of a silhouette, AI, and industry.
iStock/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness In 'Silicon Desert,' a School Prepares Students to Join the Semiconductor Boom
An Arizona school district is drawing on higher ed and industry to build a CTE program in a growing high-tech field.
Elizabeth Heubeck
13 min read
Alina Kiselev,17, works on a wheatstone circuit bridge during a class on semiconductor manufacturing at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz., on Nov. 5, 2025.
Alina Kiselev, 17, works on a Wheatstone bridge circuit during a class on semiconductor manufacturing at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz., on Nov. 5, 2025. The school launched a two-year semiconductor program this academic year to help meet the demand for trained employees in sector.
Adriana Zehbrauskas for Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness From Our Research Center What Are the Most Popular CTE Classes and Why? We Asked Educators
Students are very attracted to classes that offer meaningful hands-on learning.
Kevin Bushweller
1 min read
Students in the health sciences track of Bentonville public schools’ Ignite program practice taking blood pressure on Nov. 5, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark.
Students in the health sciences track of Bentonville public schools’ Ignite program practice taking blood pressure on Nov. 5, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark. The program—which integrates lessons about AI into its curriculum—offers career-pathway training for high school juniors and seniors in the district.
Wesley Hitt for Education Week
Load More ▼