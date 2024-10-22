To the Editor:

After reading “What JD Vance and Tim Walz Said About School Safety in the VP Debate ,” (Oct. 1, 2024) and working with schools on school safety for decades, I realize that people often want a quick fix for a long-term problem.

Fear is driving expensive school safety equipment (alert buttons, cameras, AI metal detectors, safety windows, doors, and locks), but reality and research are in the back seat.

Targeted “hardening” would be better spent on targeted prevention with behavioral threat assessments, bullying prevention, and mental health resources for students and staff.

Schools and communities need to address ways to prevent school violence with “heartware” (working with people) before hardware (working with things).

Some may want metal detectors, but we need mental detectors first.

Stephen R. Sroka

Assistant Professor

School of Medicine

Case Western Reserve University

Lakewood, Ohio