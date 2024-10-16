Here’s When Most Americans Think Cellphones Should Be Banned
Ed-Tech Policy

Here’s When Most Americans Think Cellphones Should Be Banned

By Arianna Prothero — October 16, 2024 5 min read
A student uses their cell phone after unlocking the pouch that secures it from use during the school day at Bayside Academy on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in San Mateo, Calif. Gavin Newsom sent letters Tuesday, Aug. 13, to school districts, urging them to restrict students’ use of smartphones on campus.
A student uses a cellphone after unlocking the pouch that secures it from use during the school day at Bayside Academy in San Mateo, Calif., on Aug. 16, 2024.
Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Educators and parents are often at odds regarding school cellphone policies. While teachers and principals may want to restrict students’ access to the distracting devices, parents want to be able to reach their children in case of emergencies.

However, new data from the Pew Research Center shows there might be an area for compromise. While banning cellphones throughout the school day is not popular with parents of children in school—or U.S. adults generally—banning cellphones during class time has strong support.

Nearly 7 in 10 adults support that more targeted ban for middle and high school students, compared with about one-third of adults who support banning phones for the entire school day.

“This is a striking difference,” said Colleen McClain, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “It’s a nuanced issue. The public sees clear drawbacks to cellphones in the classroom. But the story is different when it comes to an all-day ban.”

The Pew survey further drilled down into why respondents did or did not favor a targeted ban of cellphones in middle and high schools during class time, said McClain.

Among those who say they support cellphone restrictions during class time, 91 percent said a major reason they did so was because it would reduce distractions. Seventy percent said a major reason for their support of a targeted ban was because it would help students develop better social skills. Those are both problems that are frequently flagged by educators in surveys by the EdWeek Research Center.

For those adults opposed to cellphone bans, the primary reason cited was the need for parents to be able to reach their children—6 in 10 said this was a major reason why they didn’t support a ban on cellphones, even if it was just during class. Among parents, 7 in 10 listed this as a major reason for opposing a ban. That finding aligns with data from another recent national survey conducted by the National Parents Union, which also found that parents’ hesitancy around cellphone restrictions stems from a desire to be able to reach their children during emergencies.

See also

cellphone distraction policy bans in schools static
Laura Baker/Education Week via canva
Ed-Tech Policy Tracker Which States Ban or Restrict Cellphones in Schools?
Arianna Prothero, Lauraine Langreo & Alyson Klein, June 28, 2024
1 min read

Interestingly, there was a bit of a difference based on political party. Among adults who opposed targeted cellphone bans, Democrats (65 percent) were more likely than Republicans (52 percent) to say they hold that opinion because they feel that parents should be able to reach their children in case of emergencies.

Overall, though, Democrats and Republicans are in agreement: banning cellphones during class is popular with both groups while banning them for the entire school day is not.

Young adults are less supportive of school cellphone bans

But there is one group that is wary of cellphone bans. Young adults were much less likely to support restrictions in schools than their older peers.

Among 18-29 year olds, 45 percent say they support banning cellphones from classrooms while 18 percent say they support banning cellphones during the entire school day.

The reason for the weaker support among this age group, said Meryl Alper, an associate professor of communication studies at Northeastern University, may have to do with wanting to reach people in an emergency. Alper, whose research focuses on children and families’ tech use, said it’s important not to assume that Generation Z is “addicted” to their phones and therefore less likely to support banning the devices.

“This is a generation that has grown up with a marked increase in school shootings and things like ALICE drill trainings,” she said, referring to a training program that uses the acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate. Having a cellphone nearby might provide a sense of safety and comfort. “Those threats are very central in the psyche of [young adults more] than certainly among today’s senior population.”

Adults also might not support cellphone bans simply because they are inconvenient and not a good match for the busy lives of today’s families, according to Melissa Di Martino, an associate professor of psychology at the New York Institute of Technology.

Older students who are becoming more independent often use their phones during the school day to coordinate after school activities, such as rides to sport practices and social plans, she said.

See also

Photograph of a hand holding a cellphone showing text messages from "mom" with "Did you remember to take your lunch today?" and "Don't forget you have music lessons after school." The background is a blurred open book.
Kathy Everett for Education Week
Families & the Community From Our Research Center What Educators Have to Say About Parents Texting and Calling Their Kids During School
Kevin Bushweller, September 30, 2024
1 min read

Even so, Di Martino’s research, which examined how restricting undergraduates’ cellphone use during class affected their educational experience, found that young people benefit from not having their phones on them during class. She found that cellphones raise students’ anxiety and reduce their mindfulness and comprehension during class.

“They’re anxious when they’re by their phones because of that FOMO concept—fear of missing out—they immediately feel like something else is going on outside, something needs their attention elsewhere,” she said. “They’re not even present in class, and that in turn reduces their ability to just understand and comprehend the material that’s being learned.”

Why it can be difficult to enforce cellphone policies

But there are important considerations for K-12 educational leaders when formulating a cellphone policy that greatly restricts students’ access to their devices.

One issue is enforcement. Banning cellphones in class is a policy that must be enforced by individual teachers—versus administrators taking students’ phones at the school door—and may suffer from lax or inconsistent implementation, according to teachers who shared insights on the policy in a 2023 survey by the EdWeek Research Center. It also creates tension between teachers and students who don’t want to give up their phones.

The other issue is whether banning cellphones is a missed opportunity to teach students important lessons around building healthy cellphone habits, self-regulation, and media literacy, said Alper.

“I worry about the lack of scaffolding provided by educators, especially if it’s not happening at home, about how to prepare kids to best live in a world in which their attention is being monetized,” she said. “Kids are going to get their hands on cellphones no matter what. How are we preparing them to live in a world with them and how are schools doing that?”

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Thu., October 24, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar (Re)Focus on Dyslexia: Moving Beyond Diagnosis & Toward Transformation
Move beyond dyslexia diagnoses & focus on effective literacy instruction for ALL students. Join us to learn research-based strategies that benefit learners in PreK-8.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
Thu., October 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Special Education K-12 Essentials Forum Understanding Learning Differences
Join this free virtual event for insights that will help educators better understand and support students with learning differences.
Register
Thu., October 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Aligning Graduation Tracking with an MTSS Framework
Graduation tracking isn't just about credits. Learn how to use data-driven practices to support every student's path to success.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Ed-Tech Policy From Our Research Center Why Schools Are Getting a Jump on Their Smartwatch Policies
A small but growing number of schools are adding smartwatches to their cellphone policies.
Olina Banerji
4 min read
Student is working in a school notebook with a pen. He has a smart watch on his wrist.
Forty percent of educators think smartwatches pose a behavioral or disciplinary challenge, new research shows.
galitskaya/iStock/Getty
Ed-Tech Policy 'A Solid Start': States Are Crafting AI Guidance for Schools, But Have More to Do
State education agencies are stepping up to try to meet the AI moment, report finds.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
USmap ai states 535889663 02
Laura Baker/Education Week with iStock/Getty
Ed-Tech Policy Teachers Want Cellphones Out of Classrooms
Members of the nation's largest teachers' union say they want bans on cellphones during class time.
Elizabeth Heubeck
3 min read
A sign is shown over a phone holder in a classroom at Delta High School, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Delta, Utah. At the rural Utah school, there is a strict policy requiring students to check their phones at the door when entering every class. Each classroom has a cellphone storage unit that looks like an over-the-door shoe bag with three dozen smartphone-sized slots.
A sign in a classroom at Delta High School in February reinforces the policy of the rural Utah school that students check their phones at the door as they enter each classroom.
Rick Bowmer/AP
Ed-Tech Policy E-Rate Is in Legal Jeopardy. Here’s What Schools Stand to Lose
The FCC released a fact sheet about how the E-rate helps schools in response to a court ruling that threatens the program's funding.
Lauraine Langreo
1 min read
Photograph of a young girl reading, wearing headphones and working at her desk at home with laptop near by.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼