What District Leaders Need to Know About Teacher Morale (Downloadable)
What District Leaders Need to Know About Teacher Morale (Downloadable)

A discussion guide for leaders on teacher morale and the factors affecting it
By Lesli A. Maxwell & Vanessa Solis — March 06, 2024
A satisfied and stable teacher workforce is a hallmark of a successful school district. It’s also marketing gold for districts competing in a tight market for talent.

That’s why it’s imperative that district leaders—especially superintendents and other senior-level executives—know what the state of teaching looks like in their own communities.

Specifically, are teachers enthusiastic about their work? What stories are they telling others about what it’s like to teach in the district? Which factors are affecting their morale? Do leaders know what actions they can take to change teachers’ outlooks?

New national data on the teaching profession, vivid reporting from classrooms, and resources to help support this essential profession.
Explore the Exclusive Report.

How leaders answer those questions—and how their answers line up with teachers’ viewpoints—is a key piece of intelligence they can leverage to improve workplace culture, retain effective teachers, and contribute to a more robust pipeline of future talent.

Here’s a guide to three key findings and some deeper takeaways for superintendents and other district leaders.

Lesli A. Maxwell
Managing Editor Education Week
Lesli Maxwell is managing editor of Education Week.
Vanessa Solis
Associate Design Director Education Week
Vanessa Solis is the associate design director for Education Week and leads the design of the opinion section.
