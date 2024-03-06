JUST LAUNCHED: The State of Teaching, Education Week's exclusive report. Explore the project.
How Much Do You Know About America’s Teachers? Quiz Yourself
Teaching Profession Quiz

How Much Do You Know About America’s Teachers? Quiz Yourself

By Madeline Will & Marina Whiteleather — March 06, 2024 1 min read
Sofia Alvarez-Briglie, a middle school science teacher at Alcott Middle School in Norman, Okla., works with a student during class on Nov. 13, 2023.
Sofia Alvarez-Briglie, a middle school science teacher at Alcott Middle School in Norman, Okla., works with a student during class on Nov. 13, 2023.
Brett Deering for Education Week
If you’re reading this, you know a teacher. You may even be one yourself. But how much do you really know about the profession that creates all others?

The EdWeek Research Center surveyed a nationally representative sample of nearly 1,500 teachers in October about the intricacies of their jobs. Those findings, along with federal data, reveal the challenges and opportunities that are facing teachers today.

Test your knowledge of the profession, including its demographics, how teachers spend their time, and the current state of morale.

New national data on the teaching profession, vivid reporting from classrooms, and resources to help support this essential profession.
Explore the Exclusive Report.

Madeline Will
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Madeline Will is a reporter for Education Week who covers the teaching profession.
Marina Whiteleather
Director of Social Media & Audience Engagement
Marina Whiteleather is the director of social media and audience engagement for Education Week.
Assistant Managing Editor Stephen Sawchuk contributed.

