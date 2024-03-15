‘You Don’t Know Teacher Tired': Educators Sound Off on Misconceptions
Teaching Profession The State of Teaching

‘You Don’t Know Teacher Tired': Educators Sound Off on Misconceptions

By Madeline Will, Elizabeth Heubeck, Ileana Najarro, Arianna Prothero & Sarah Schwartz — March 15, 2024 1 min read
Frank Rivera teaches 7th grade ELA at Chaparral Star Academy in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 15, 2023.
Frank Rivera teaches 7th grade ELA at Chaparral Star Academy in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 15, 2023.
Montinique Monroe for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The first-ever EdWeek Teacher Morale Index stands at -13, on a scale ranging from -100 to +100, with higher scores indicating more positive feelings about the profession.

The index, a multi-faceted measure of teacher satisfaction, is a central feature of Education Week’s new project, The State of Teaching. It gauges teachers’ levels of confidence and enthusiasm about their work based on responses to three survey questions that were part of a larger, nationally representative poll of nearly 1,500 teachers last October.

This year’s score suggests that on average, teachers are feeling more negatively than positively about their jobs. But why exactly is teacher morale so low?

sot visual stamp words only words only for inline promo

New national data on the teaching profession, vivid reporting from classrooms, and resources to help support this essential profession.
Explore the Exclusive Report.

There are, of course, many reasons, including low salaries, heavy workloads, and a lack of support. The State of Teaching explored many of those themes.

To dig in a little deeper, Education Week reporters asked five teachers from across the country to share the hardest parts of teaching in recent years, as well as what they see as the biggest misconceptions about their jobs.

These answers have been edited for length and clarity.

What has been the hardest work-related challenge in the past two years?

   “This past year, I became a mom. [I pieced together a maternity leave with the limited days off I had accumulated as a new teacher, donated sick leave from other teachers, extra sick days paid at a reduced rate, and unpaid leave.] My maternity leave cost me $4,000.

“And then ... Oklahoma gave teachers six weeks [of paid maternity leave]. I was excited—and [missing that opportunity] was frustrating, to say the least. It has been financially a stressful year.

“Throw all of that in with just the learning curve that it is to become a parent, especially a mom. My son is still very much attached to me above anybody else. It made going back to work—for three weeks until the school year ended—bittersweet, because I was very much ready to go back to work, but I also wanted to be with my baby. I was stressed about leaving my baby.

“I invest a lot emotionally into my students—getting to know them very individually, getting to know their families. I’m now navigating having your patience bucket for your school life and then turning around to go home and do all that, too, [with my own child]. It’s challenging. But it’s worth it.”

—Sofia Alvarez-Briglie, a 7th grade science teacher at Alcott Middle School in Norman, Okla.

See also

Marianna Ruggerio, a physics teacher at Auburn High School in Rockford, Ill., is eight months pregnant with her second child. Her school district does not offer paid maternity leave, so she plans to use her sick days, then take unpaid leave.
Marianna Ruggerio, a physics teacher at Auburn High School in Rockford, Ill., is eight months pregnant with her second child. Her school district does not offer paid maternity leave, so she plans to use her sick days, then take unpaid leave.
Alyssa Schukar for Education Week
Recruitment & Retention With No Paid Parental Leave, Many Teachers Return to Class Before They're Ready
Madeline Will, April 1, 2019
8 min read

   Getting it all in. Time management. Curriculum requirements—managing that with classroom management.”

—Jacqueline Chaney, 2nd grade teacher at New Town Elementary in Owings Mills, Md.

See Also

Calendar posted on a bulletin board with sticky notes displaying emojis which become increasingly despondent as the month progresses
Vanessa Solis/Education Week vis Canva
Teaching Profession The State of Teaching Introducing the Teacher Morale Index
Holly Kurtz, Sterling C. Lloyd & Vanessa Solis, March 6, 2024
3 min read

   Not being able to provide my non-English-speaking students with an iPad in grades 3 to 5. I have two students, one in 3rd grade and one in 4th grade, for whom this is their second year for language acquisition. And they didn’t have any academic experience in their native language.

“Yes, they have a computer, they can use Google Translate. But with an iPad, they can take a picture [of a physical resource] and they can translate that text or the instructions given to perform a specific task. I believe that with that tool, it will ease their anxiety. It will make them more independent.”

—Griselle Rivera-Martinez, an English-for-speakers-of-other-languages teacher at Enterprise Elementary School in Enterprise, Fla.

   Last year, the biggest challenge was dealing with students that still hadn’t fully recovered from the COVID break—and it was a break, fundamentally, for a lot of kids.

“We had students that came to our school for the first time. [At our charter school, students attend half days in two cohorts so they can pursue other time-intensive pursuits.] ... We’re operating under the assumption that you can be in some way motivated and self-guided—to be able to do some of the necessary learning [on your own]. And sometimes these kids are so far behind that even approaching classroom subject matter is difficult for them, let alone in such a quick and vigorous environment.

“This year, I feel like there’s a politicization [brewing]. ... Up until this year, I’ve always felt like the political divide and the increasing stratification of the social environment hasn’t really made it onto our shores. But this year, we started to notice it and be a little bit concerned about it.”

—Frank Rivera, a middle and high school English/language arts teacher at Chaparral Star Academy in Austin, Texas

What is one thing the public misunderstands about the work of a teacher?

   I think because everyone has been at school, they feel like, ‘Oh, I was a student once before. Being a teacher is not that hard, because anyone can teach, right?’ They always say that quote, ‘Those who can, do; those who can't, teach.’ The big misconception is anyone can teach, anyone can be a teacher. It's not difficult to teach a child to learn. And I just don't think the public knows how much work and effort and heart we put into our jobs.”

—Helen Chan, a 4th grade math teacher at South Loop Elementary School in Chicago

   What I have heard out there is that teachers have all these days off. And I have heard from family members: ‘They do field trips. It’s so fun.’ They don’t know that it’s so stressful. You’ve got to make sure that all the kids get back to school, that they have to eat lunch.

“Even on days off, we’re still working. We’re working on those lesson plans. In my case, I might be talking to parents and helping [their children] with homework or whatever project that they need to finish. During the summer, we go to training.”

—Rivera-Martinez

See also

Jacqueline Chaney ask her 2nd graders a question during class at New Town Elementary School in Owings Mills, Md., on Oct. 25, 2023.
Jacqueline Chaney ask her 2nd graders a question during class at New Town Elementary School in Owings Mills, Md., on Oct. 25, 2023.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Teaching Profession The State of Teaching The 'Difficult, Beautiful' Work of Teaching
Madeline Will, Elizabeth Heubeck, Ileana Najarro, Arianna Prothero & Sarah Schwartz, March 6, 2024
26 min read

   You don’t know teacher tired until you are a teacher. You don’t realize all the things they do until you are a teacher. I feel that very strongly. During fall break, at a watch party for a football game at my house, the joke got made: ‘Oh, I wish my job gave me breaks.’ Everybody thought it was funny. I didn’t appreciate it. I didn’t think it was funny.

"Y’all can joke all you want, and your jobs are hard in their own respective ways, but you don’t understand how difficult my job is.”

—Alvarez-Briglie

   There’s a lot I think the public doesn’t understand.Parents are myopic in that they think that the teacher is there for their child. And that’s true partially, but I am also there for the classroom environment, and I’m there for the totality of learning that has to happen. And sometimes one child’s needs—and certainly parent wants—can’t come at the sacrifice of the full classroom learning environment. Not all parents, but there are some parents that think too much about what their child is experiencing and not how their child fits into the larger educational community.

“I also think that there’s this expectation that lesson planning and classroom discussion happens easily, and it does not. It requires a great deal of planning, a great deal of structure and a long time to manipulate and change. One item of discussion can dramatically impact what happens a week, two weeks, three weeks later, if you don’t present something in the right way when kids are ready to handle it.”

—Rivera

Madeline Will
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Madeline Will is a reporter for Education Week who covers the teaching profession.
Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.
Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.
Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.

Events

Thu., March 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Fri., March 15, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Webinar Closing the Learning Gaps: Acceleration for ALL
Struggling to close the achievement gap? Join this webinar for actionable strategies that embrace acceleration for ALL learners!
Register
Tue., April 02, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Ed-Tech Policy Webinar Artificial Intelligence in Practice: Building a Roadmap for AI Use in Schools
AI in education: game-changer or classroom chaos? Join our webinar & learn how to navigate this evolving tech responsibly.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession The State of Teaching Here's What Keeps Teachers on the Job
Hear why these teachers stay in the job, despite its challenges and lower pay.
Madeline Will, Elizabeth Heubeck, Ileana Najarro, Arianna Prothero & Sarah Schwartz
1 min read
Fourth graders do a warm up dance at the beginning of Helen Chan's math class at South Loop Elementary School on November 15, 2023, in Chicago.
Fourth graders do a warm-up dance at the beginning of Helen Chan's math class at South Loop Elementary School on Nov. 15, 2023, in Chicago.
Jamie Kelter Davis for Education Week
Teaching Profession In Their Own Words He Comes From a Family of Teachers. Does He Want That for the Next Generation?
Alfred “Shivy” Brooks II, a high school economics and government teacher from a family of educators, talks about his profession.
Elizabeth Heubeck
6 min read
Alfred ”Shivy” Brooks II, left, and his father, Alfred Books Sr., chat together at Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Ga., on Feb. 28, 2024.
Alfred ”Shivy” Brooks II, left, and his father, Alfred Books Sr. visit at Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Ga., on Feb. 28, 2024.
Josiah Rundles for Education Week
Teaching Profession Opinion ‘I Was Determined to Make a Change’: A Teacher's Checklist for Work-Life Balance
As a working mom, I struggled to maintain a sense of sanity and stability, writes one high school teacher. Here’s what works for her.
Sarah Elia
5 min read
Woman balancing on a ball in front of a hectic background symbolizing work life balance.
iStock/Getty Images + Education Week
Teaching Profession Video Former Student Becomes a Colleague to Arizona Teacher: 'It Has Come Full Circle'
This Arizona music teacher has built connections within his community, but seeing a former student become a teacher is his greatest reward.
Catriona Ni Aolain
1 min read
the state of teaching arizona
Load More ▼