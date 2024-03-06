JUST LAUNCHED: The State of Teaching, Education Week's exclusive report. Explore the project.
Principals, Are You in Sync With Your Teachers? (Downloadable)
Principals, Are You in Sync With Your Teachers? (Downloadable)

A guide to data that reveal disconnects between teachers’ experiences and school leaders’ perceptions
By Lesli A. Maxwell & Vanessa Solis — March 06, 2024 1 min read
teachers meeting at a table
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
The relationships principals build with their teachers are among the most essential elements of their own success and that of their school.

But as is common in many supervisor-employee dynamics, principals and teachers often have divergent viewpoints on the same topics—even on something as fundamental as morale. How can they get on the same page?

It starts with knowing where those gaps in perception are—and EdWeek’s new project, The State of Teaching, has identified three key areas for school leaders’ attention.

New national data on the teaching profession, vivid reporting from classrooms, and resources to help support this essential profession.
Explore the Exclusive Report.

This downloadable guide highlights those findings, provides deeper context, and offers up discussion points for school leadership teams to consider.

    Lesli A. Maxwell
    Managing Editor Education Week
    Lesli Maxwell is managing editor of Education Week.
    Vanessa Solis
    Associate Design Director Education Week
    Vanessa Solis is the associate design director for Education Week and leads the design of the opinion section.
    Principals School Leadership

