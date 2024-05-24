Where Teachers Say the Pressure to Change Grades Comes From
Assessment The State of Teaching

Where Teachers Say the Pressure to Change Grades Comes From

By Madeline Will — May 24, 2024 4 min read
Conceptul image in blues of a teacher handing out graded papers.
Liz Yap/Education Week and E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Teachers give students the grades they believe they deserve—but many are then pressured to change them by administrators, parents, and students themselves.

About 4 in 10 teachers report receiving pressure in the last year from parents and students to change grades, and more than a quarter of teachers say they’ve received pressure from their principals. Only 20 percent of teachers say district leaders have exerted pressure related to grades.

Those experiences with grading come from the Education Week State of Teaching survey, which polled a nationally representative sample of 1,500 teachers in the fall. The results align with other research that teachers are more likely to feel pressure from parents than school or district leadership to adjust students’ grades.

sot visual stamp words only words only for inline promo

New national data on the teaching profession, vivid reporting from classrooms, and resources to help support this essential profession.
Explore the Exclusive Report.

More affluent parents are more likely to exert that pressure, raising concerns about equity and fairness in student grades.

More than half of teachers in schools where less than 25 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch said they receive “some” or “a lot” of pressure from parents to change grades—compared to a third of teachers in schools where more than 75 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

“When I think about grading equity, I’m afraid of the fallout for parental pressure or student pressure,” said Sarah Morris, a former teacher who studied grading practices while earning a Ph.D. in education policy at the University of Arkansas. “Once teachers start to sway from [considering] only student content knowledge—what a student is capable of showing they know how to do—once a teacher starts to feel any sort of pressure, that’s when we start to see inequitable things happening for students.”

In a recently published study, Morris analyzed five years of Arkansas student data to conclude that economically disadvantaged 9th graders in that state are twice as likely to fail a course than their more advantaged peers with the same abilities.

More affluent parents “have the luxury to complain,” she said. “They have the time to complain, to email their child’s teacher.”

How do teachers’ and principals’ views on grading compare?

The State of Teaching survey also polled a nationally representative sample of more than 650 school leaders and asked them to gauge the amount of pressure to change grades teachers at their school have received in the past year.

School leaders were less likely to say that they or other leaders at their school had placed pressure on teachers to change grades—86 percent said they’ve exerted “none” or “very little,” compared to 74 percent of teachers who said the same about their principals.

One potential reason for the difference is that teachers might take even minor comments from their principals about grades as a form of pressure, since it’s coming from their boss, said Susan Brookhart, an education professor emerita at Duquesne University who has studied grading debates for decades. The results are colored by individuals’ perception, she added.

“Pressure is a personal thing,” she said. “What’s a lot of pressure to you might be less pressure to someone else.”

Principals were also more likely than teachers to say that parents exerted pressure to change their children’s grades. That might be because parents often go directly to principals to complain about grades, bypassing teachers, Morris said. And principals might handle the complaint without involving teachers at all.

“I feel like principals do a really good job of blocking a lot of heat from our teachers these days,” she said.

The pressure to change grades increases from all fronts in middle and high school

While the survey was of K-12 teachers, an analysis of the results showed that secondary teachers were the most likely to receive pressure to change grades from parents, their students, and school leaders.

For instance, 83 percent of elementary teachers said they received no or very little pressure from their school leaders, compared to 70 percent of middle school teachers and 69 percent of high school teachers.

Seventy-five percent of elementary teachers reported receiving no or very little pressure from parents, compared to 55 percent of middle school teachers and 54 percent of high school teachers.

And 92 percent of elementary teachers reported receiving no or very little pressure from students, compared to 54 percent of middle school teachers and 37 percent of high school teachers. Twenty-eight percent of high school teachers said they received a high volume of pressure from students.

That’s no surprise, experts said. Once students are in high school, grades begin to matter more, factoring into things like selection for advanced coursework, athletic team participation, and prospects for college admissions.

Districts are rethinking grading policies

In recent years, school districts across the country have begun to separate what students know from other factors, like meeting behavioral expectations, in grades. Those types of grading systems are meant to encourage consistency and reliability—and they can also reduce the potential of teachers giving into pressure from parents or students, experts said.

See also

Close crop of a teacher's hands grading a stack of papers with a red marker.
E+
Assessment As They Revamp Grading, Districts Try to Improve Consistency, Prevent Inflation
Evie Blad, February 29, 2024
10 min read

“The grades are more defensible,” Brookhart said. “The grades are based on performance for academic tasks, and things like extra points for watering the plants or bringing egg cartons to school don’t factor into grades.”

That makes it easier for teachers to explain to a parent why their child got a certain grade, she said.

Said Morris: “It’s hard to argue with a teacher that they should change a score for a student when ... they have their documents, and they have data.”

Madeline Will
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Madeline Will is a reporter for Education Week who covers the teaching profession.

Events

Mon., June 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Webinar From Chaos to Clarity: How to Master EdTech Management and Future-Proof Your Evaluation Processes
The road to a thriving educational technology environment is paved with planning, collaboration, and effective evaluation.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Wed., May 29, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Budget & Finance Webinar Innovative Funding Models: A Deep Dive into Public-Private Partnerships
Discover how innovative funding models drive educational projects forward. Join us for insights into effective PPP implementation.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Thu., May 30, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar Staffing Schools After ESSER: What School and District Leaders Need to Know
Join our newsroom for insights on investing in critical student support positions as pandemic funds expire.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Assessment What the Research Says What Teachers Should Know About Integrating Formative Assessment With Instruction
Teachers need to understand how tests fit into their larger instructional practice, experts say.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Students with raised hands.
E+ / Getty
Assessment AI May Be Coming for Standardized Testing
An international test may offer clues on how AI can help create better assessments.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
online test checklist 1610418898 brightspot
champpixs/iStock/Getty
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Whitepaper Design for Improvement: The Case for a New Accountability System
Assessments in more frequent intervals provide useful feedback on what students actually study. New curriculum-aligned assessments can le...
Content provided by Cognia
Assessment The 5 Burning Questions for Districts on Grading Reforms
As districts rethink grading policies, they consider the purpose of grades and how to make them more reliable measures of learning.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Grading reform lead art
Illustration by Laura Baker/Education Week with E+ and iStock/Getty
Load More ▼