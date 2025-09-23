Which States Require Schools to Have AI Policies?

Crafting policies that address the use of artificial intelligence in K-12 education is a tricky business. The technology is advancing so fast that a policy approved one year will likely need to be updated the next. And K-12 educators are far from a consensus on how the technology should be used for teaching and learning and the management of schools.

At the same time, students are experimenting with AI tools, pushing the boundaries on how much technology can be used as a learning partner on school assignments—and in many cases, using the tools to cheat and plagiarize.

And in the workplace, AI is being widely used—including in schools—to knock out emails faster, brainstorm ideas, write strategic plans, and more. For that reason, some schools are deliberately teaching students how to use artificial intelligence to prepare them for the jobs of the future.

It is in this environment that states are trying to figure out what, if any, policies or laws need to be put in place to manage the use of artificial intelligence in education. One state, Ohio, has already taken action. All K-12 public school districts in the state have until July 1, 2026, to adopt their own comprehensive AI usage policies. Districts can either follow the state’s model or develop their own, as long as they align with the state’s overall blueprint.

At least 1 state requires school districts to have a comprehensive policy about the use of artificial intelligence in schools, according to an Education Week tally.



As the debate over artificial intelligence in schools continues, Education Week is tracking state-level legislation and comprehensive policies about AI use in K-12 education.

State requirements for artificial intelligence policies in schools

Follow this tracker to see what’s happening at the state level.

Resources

