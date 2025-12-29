Quiz Yourself: How Is AI Reshaping K-12 Career and Technical Education?
Artificial Intelligence

Quiz Yourself: How Is AI Reshaping K-12 Career and Technical Education?

An EdWeek Special Report Explores the Technology’s Implications for Workforce-Focused Programs
By Sean Cavanagh & Lynn (Yunfei) Liu — December 29, 2025 1 min read
Students in Bentonville public schools’ Ignite program work on projects during class on Nov. 5, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark. The program offer career-pathway training for juniors and seniors in the district.
Students in the Bentonville public schools' Ignite program work on projects during class on Nov. 5, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark. The program offer career-pathway training for juniors and seniors in the district.
Wesley Hitt for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Career and technical education programs are surging in many states and school districts. More than 7 in 10 educators associated with CTE programs say that interest in those subjects has risen over the past five years, according to the EdWeek Research Center.

And today, when the topic is how to prepare students for the future workforce, there’s an intersection with artificial intelligence, which many economists and business executives predict will reshape different sectors of the economy in ways large and small.

A recently published Education Week special report offers in-depth reporting and original survey research collected from school district administrators and teachers, examining how school systems across the U.S. are refashioning their workforce-focused lessons to prepare students for jobs that will require the use of AI.

Test your knowledge of how AI is influencing a new class of CTE courses through this quiz.

Sean Cavanagh
Managing Editor, Education Week
Sean Cavanagh is the Managing Editor of Education Week.
Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
Digital News Specialist Education Week
Lynn Liu is a digital news specialist for Education Week.

Lynn (Yunfei) Liu, Digital News Specialist and Sean Cavanagh, Managing Editor, Education Week contributed to this article.
Coverage of preparing students for life and the workforce is supported in part by a grant from The Annie E. Casey Foundation, at www.aecf.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Events

Wed., January 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Smarter Tools, Stronger Outcomes: Empowering CTE Educators With Future-Ready Solutions
Open doors to meaningful, hands-on careers with research-backed insights, ideas, and examples of successful CTE programs.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Thu., January 08, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Supporting Older Struggling Readers: Tips From Research and Practice
Reading problems are widespread among adolescent learners. Find out how to help students with gaps in foundational reading skills.
Register
Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence K-12 World Reacts to Trump’s Executive Order to Block State AI Regulations
The president says the patchwork of regulations across the states impedes AI companies’ growth.
Lauraine Langreo
2 min read
President Donald Trump speaks during an address to the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House on Dec. 17, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House on Dec. 17, 2025, in Washington. Some experts on K-12 education are concerned that Trump wants to unleash the use of AI with very little regulation.
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP
Artificial Intelligence What It Means for a High School Graduate to Be ‘AI-Ready’
Students should learn how to use AI to solve problems, new "Profile of an AI Ready Graduate" says.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Students in Bentonville public schools’ Ignite program work on projects during class on Nov. 5, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark.
Students in Bentonville public schools’ Ignite program work on projects during class on Nov. 5, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark. The career pathways program emphasizes the development of AI skills.
Wesley Hitt for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Opinion What Guidelines Should Teachers Provide for Student AI Use?
The goal is to teach students to harness AI to bolster learning and preserve their work's integrity. 
Larry Ferlazzo
11 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Opinion ‘Instant Support’: Why We Should Embrace AI Tools for English Learners
Though not a replacement for educators, it can be a powerful ally, writes Jean-Claude Brizard.
Jean-Claude Brizard
5 min read
students translating on laptops screen literature news summarization artificial intelligence concept
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼