Quiz Yourself: How Is AI Reshaping K-12 Career and Technical Education?

Career and technical education programs are surging in many states and school districts. More than 7 in 10 educators associated with CTE programs say that interest in those subjects has risen over the past five years , according to the EdWeek Research Center.

And today, when the topic is how to prepare students for the future workforce, there’s an intersection with artificial intelligence, which many economists and business executives predict will reshape different sectors of the economy in ways large and small.

A recently published Education Week special report offers in-depth reporting and original survey research collected from school district administrators and teachers, examining how school systems across the U.S. are refashioning their workforce-focused lessons to prepare students for jobs that will require the use of AI.

Test your knowledge of how AI is influencing a new class of CTE courses through this quiz.