4 Strategies to Help Teachers Embrace AI in Their Work (Downloadable)
Artificial Intelligence

4 Strategies to Help Teachers Embrace AI in Their Work (Downloadable)

By Lauraine Langreo & Vanessa Solis — November 26, 2024 1 min read
People interact with artificial intelligence apps. AI technology helps with productivity work and study in the modern world.
Jenny on the Moon/iStock
A majority of teachers are not using artificial intelligence tools in their classrooms, according to an October EdWeek Research Center survey, with lack of knowledge and support as the top reasons teachers say they aren’t yet using the technology.

AI is becoming a more prominent part of the toolbox that educators and students are using and is influencing what the future will look like.

That’s why experts say it’s crucial for teachers to be able to explain what AI is and to understand its powers and limitations, so they can use AI-powered tools responsibly in the classroom and as everyday consumers of the technology.

It’s also important for educators to understand AI so they can help their students make sense of a technological development that is predicted to be a huge force in the world, experts say.

In a recent Seat at the Table discussion, Education Week opinion contributor Peter DeWitt spoke with Kip Glazer, the principal of Mountain View High School in California; Carnegie Mellon University computer science professor Ken Koedinger; and Education Week Deputy Managing Editor Kevin Bushweller about what the K-12 field needs to ensure teachers and students are ready for the next level of AI use in education.

Below is a downloadable tip sheet that spells out recommendations school and district leaders should consider as they think about AI implementation.

Download the Guide (PDF)

    Lauraine Langreo
    Staff Writer Education Week
    Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
    Vanessa Solis
    Associate Design Director Education Week
    Vanessa Solis is the associate design director for Education Week and leads the design of the opinion section.

