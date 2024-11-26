4 Strategies to Help Teachers Embrace AI in Their Work (Downloadable)

A majority of teachers are not using artificial intelligence tools in their classrooms, according to an October EdWeek Research Center survey , with lack of knowledge and support as the top reasons teachers say they aren’t yet using the technology.

AI is becoming a more prominent part of the toolbox that educators and students are using and is influencing what the future will look like.

That’s why experts say it’s crucial for teachers to be able to explain what AI is and to understand its powers and limitations, so they can use AI-powered tools responsibly in the classroom and as everyday consumers of the technology.

It’s also important for educators to understand AI so they can help their students make sense of a technological development that is predicted to be a huge force in the world, experts say.

In a recent Seat at the Table discussion , Education Week opinion contributor Peter DeWitt spoke with Kip Glazer, the principal of Mountain View High School in California; Carnegie Mellon University computer science professor Ken Koedinger; and Education Week Deputy Managing Editor Kevin Bushweller about what the K-12 field needs to ensure teachers and students are ready for the next level of AI use in education.

Below is a downloadable tip sheet that spells out recommendations school and district leaders should consider as they think about AI implementation.

Download the Guide (PDF)