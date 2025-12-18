K-12 World Reacts to Trump’s Executive Order to Block State AI Regulations

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this month aimed at blocking states from crafting their own regulations for artificial intelligence.
To win the “AI race,” U.S.-based AI companies “must be free to innovate without cumbersome regulation. But excessive State regulation thwarts this imperative,” according to the executive order.
It directs federal agencies to identify “onerous” state AI regulations and pressure states not to enact them by withholding federal funding or challenging the state laws in court. It would also begin a process to develop a lighter touch regulatory framework for the whole country that would override state AI laws.
The “patchwork” of regulations across 50 states impedes AI companies’ growth and “makes compliance more challenging,” the order says. The president has also said state regulations are producing “Woke AI.”
Lawmakers from both parties, as well as civil liberties and consumer rights groups, have pushed for more oversight on the quickly evolving, powerful technology.
Four states—California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah—have passed laws that set some rules for AI across the private sector, including limiting collection of certain personal information and requiring more transparency, according to the International Association of Privacy Professionals. Many states also have regulated parts of AI, according to the Associated Press, such as barring the use of deepfakes in elections and the creation of nonconsensual sexually explicit images.
At the K-12 level, at least two states—Ohio and Tennessee—require school districts to have a comprehensive policy about the use of artificial intelligence in schools, according to an Education Week tally.
Education Week asked K-12 organizations and ed-tech leaders how this executive order could affect the use of AI in schools. Below are their responses, which have been edited for length and clarity and include additional insights about how to put meaningful guardrails around the use of AI in education.
— Arman Jaffer, CEO, Brisk Teaching, an ed-tech company
— Keith Krueger, CEO, Consortium for School Networking, which represents school district chief technology officers
— Joseph South, chief innovation officer, ISTE+ASCD, which provides professional development about AI use in schools
— Ben Riley, founder and CEO, Cognitive Resonance, a think tank that helps people understand how generative AI works
— Randi Weingarten, president, American Federation of Teachers
— Becky Pringle, president, National Education Association
— Cameron Wilson, president, Code.org, an advocacy group for computer science education
— Lisa O’Masta, CEO, Learning.com, an ed-tech company focused on students’ digital skills
— Tammy Wincup, CEO, Securly, an ed-tech company that provides device management solutions