What’s Your Teacher Outfit of the Day? Educators Share Their Best School Fashion
How to hit the teacher-dress trifecta: comfy, frugal, and stylish
By Marina Whiteleather — August 23, 2024 1 min read
Conceptual Illustration of clothing and dollar signs flying through the air.
DigitalVision Vectors
#TeacherStyle. #TeacherOOTD. #TeacherOutfit. Each of these hashtags have hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of posts dedicated to the topic of teacher fashion. Why?

Well, while back-to-school shopping might be exciting for students, it can be confusing and stressful for some teachers. How can they dress in a way that satisfies the sometimes-strict dress code requirements, is cost-conscious, and yet is comfortable and functional?

What it means to dress “professionally” in the classroom is often unclear. Some districts set few rules, but others leave little room for interpretation, even going as far as to require teachers to pay to wear jeans.

Grade level and subject can also dictate the type of wardrobe that would be best suited to the role. Kindergarten teachers have to run after small children, a task not suited for the A-line skirts and pantyhose of the past. Gym teachers aren’t expected to show up to class in a three-piece suit.

Finally, there’s the issue of cost. The average teacher salary has risen to $71,699, but has not kept pace with inflation, meaning paychecks don’t go as far as they did a decade ago, according to the National Education Association. And teacher salaries pale in comparison to those of comparable college graduates23.5 percent less on average, according to a 2022 analysis by the Economic Policy Institute.

A rising cohort of teachers are turning to content creation on social media, and now, many are promoting affordable fashion that will fit any dress code to assist their colleagues searching for great back-to-school styles.

These four creators offer tips on how to build a comfortable classroom wardrobe that doesn’t break the bank.

@itstayloranne__ Replying to @Aleah🫶🏾 My top places to shop my Teacher Style! 🍏✨ #teacherootds #teacherstyle #teacherfashion @target @Natural Life @H&M @nuuly ♬ Shopping Time - Vin Music
@meganwearswhat Calling all teachers that need a back to school outfit! #teacherootd #teacheroutfit #ootd #backtoschoolcheck ♬ original sound - meganwearswhat
@abc.fit3 2024 TEACHER OUTFITS 👩🏻‍🏫🍎✏️ everything i got on sale and all the pants were $20 and under 😱 i have more coming so follow for part 2!! #teacherfit #teachersoftiktok #teacheroutfits #teacheronsummerbreak #floridateacher #cuteoutfits #elementaryteacher ♬ Walking Around - Instrumental Version - Eldar Kedem
@g_unit24 Back to school outfit made easy by @Old Navy Official #oldnavypartner #thanksitsoldnavy #teacheroutfit #backtoschool #teachersoftikok #teachersofinstagram ♬ Drifting in a Daydream (Instrumental) - SoulChef

Marina Whiteleather
Director of Social Media & Audience Engagement
Marina Whiteleather is the director of social media and audience engagement for Education Week.
