‘Oh My Gosh, Ms. Manly Has Clout!’: Meet Teachers-Turned-Influencers

By Sam Mallon & Annie Goldman — August 7, 2024 3:49
As K-12 educators document their lives in the classroom on social media, the world watches. Videos showcasing the experience of being a teacher often go viral on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Some of this social media content is geared toward other teachers, as educators share everything from time-saving tips to student behavior strategies. Some teachers show off their classroom decor or the outfits they wear to work. Others share humorous accounts of something a student said or did.

As teachers find popularity online—and are able to monetize their accounts—some have left the classroom altogether to pursue their content creation careers full-time. This transition means different things for different influencers, and they often grapple with a shift in the themes of their online content and their audience.

For educators across the country, social media has provided an avenue out of teaching, and many of them have taken it.

