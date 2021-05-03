Dress Code/Uniforms
Education news, analysis, and opinion about rules governing student and staff attire and appearance
School & District Management Masks or No Masks: School Leaders Say They Can't Make Anyone Happy
An increasing number of states are passing the buck on masking requirements to their districts—and superintendents say their decisions are bound to displease someone.
School & District Management Texas School Districts Face Safety Dilemma After Governor Lifts Mask Order
Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed districts to modify their mask policies as they see fit, in a decision that has rankled some school leaders.
Education Appeals Court Revives Race- and Sex-Bias Suit Over Student's Dyed Hair
The court revived a key part of a lawsuit filed by a Louisiana high school student who alleges that he faced harassment from a school administrator over the student's dyed hair.
Equity & Diversity Black Teen Suspended for His Dreadlocks Can Return to School, Judge Rules
Kaden Bradford was facing punishment because his locs are long enough to touch his shirt collar, a violation of his high school's dress code. His attorneys called the policy discriminatory.
School Climate & Safety Opinion You Made Me Enforce Useless Dress Codes for Years. Don't Claim Face Masks Go Too Far
Dress codes have disproportionately harmed Black students. A face-mask mandate could save their lives, writes James Bridgeforth.
School Climate & Safety Why Do Schools Hang On to Discriminatory Dress Codes?
School dress codes are clashing with students, parents, and researchers who see the rules and their enforcement as rife with racism and sexism. Some school leaders say the codes are important for safety and teaching kids to comply.
Education Judge Strikes Down Charter School's Dress Code Requiring Skirts for Girls
A federal district judge holds that the requirement that girls wear skirts and may not wear shorts or pants violates the U.S. Constitution's equal-protection clause.
Federal Can A Private School Receiving Voucher Money Ban a Student Over Dreadlocks?
The ACLU and NAACP have filed formal civil rights complaints against the school for its dress code policies, another case that highlights the blurring lines in public oversight for private schools that accept state aid in the form of vouchers.
Teaching Opinion Response: 'If They're Learning, I Don't Care What They're Wearing'
Here are responses to the question of how to handle school dress codes from Kelly Wickham Hurst,Jennifer Orr, Bill Ivey, Amy Sandvold and Steven Goodman.
Education Opinion How Should Schools Handle Student Dress Codes?
The new question-of-the-week is: How should schools handle student dress codes?
Equity & Diversity Do School Dress Codes Discriminate Against Girls?
A spate of viral videos is sparking questions about whether school dress code policies unfairly single out girls.
School Climate & Safety Opinion When School Rules Are Different for Students of Color
Far too many teachers enforce overly strict school rules at their students’ expense, writes Chicago teacher Gina Caneva.
Families & the Community News in Brief Student Protest Over Dress Code Leads to Parents' Arrest in Miss.
A protest over the dress code at a Mississippi high school has resulted in the arrest of some parents for trespassing.
Education Opinion Student Attire Is Still Controversial
School officials need to first get parent buy-in if they expect their dress policies to work.