How Should Teachers Dress for the Classroom?

Deciding what to wear is often the first tough decision of the day. Depending on our professions, the options could be limited or truly endless. Generally, there’s been a slow shift away from ‘business professional,’ in favor of a more relaxed standard allowing employees to express themselves a bit more while at work.

For teachers, however, there are some schools where athleisure is the accepted norm, while others continue to make teachers decide whether to pay to wear jeans . Teachers on social media have plenty of opinions on dress codes, what it means to dress professionally, and what impact clothes have on their effectiveness in the job.

The ensemble be fitting for the occasion

For many teachers, the outfit should match theinstructional role. A gym teacher in a suit and tie, or a business teacher in sweatpants and a t-shirt, just won’t fit the bill.

“I’ve said for years that preschool teachers and kindergarten teachers should be allowed to wear scrubs to work.”

- Mindi H.

“I teach theatre. I am constantly moving, up and down from the floor, hauling sets and props and costumes … it’s wonderful but often dirty and I need to be comfortable.”

- Jen L.

“I teach environmental science, which means me and my students play in dirt on a regular basis. I dress comfortably, and no one cares.”

- Patrick G.

“We had no dress code. Most people dressed casually, depending on the day. I noticed that if people had district meetings, they dressed up a bit more ... I think dress codes are unnecessary, outside of uniforms, for professionals. The idea that some teachers have to pay to wear jeans is completely ridiculous IMO.”

- Ann L.

“I’ve ruined many nice clothes teaching art because it was a ‘professional dress’ day.”

- Denise H.

“I teach science, which can be pretty dirty in the lab, and we also go outdoors! I wear smart-ish, comfortable clothes. Restrictive clothing is not appropriate for what I do.”

- Debbie B.

There’s a benefit to dressing professionally

A number of teachers see value in keeping a standard at work. They cite trying to establish a level of professionalism while in the classroom, or simply trying to distinguish themselves from their pupils.

“Simple: What you wear to work and what you wear on vacation or with friends should not be the same clothes. Someone should be able to look at you and know which is which.”

- Jennifer P.

“My current position has a fairly strict dress code for several reasons. Like not [letting unauthorized people] in the building.”

- Beth T.

“For me it’s about looking professional and respectable. People do get perceptions of others based on appearance and first impression. If I want parents or carers to have trust and respect for me to educate their children, I think they should see me looking smart and dressed to look respectable.”

- Dave T.

“We had to implement a schoolwide dress code in our district to prohibit TEACHERS from wearing pajama pants and slippers. We are the example. No, it doesn’t have to be dresses/suits, but we don’t need to look like we rolled out of bed and rolled up to school.”

- Sue C.

“I’m a teacher and I always wear a button-down shirt and slacks. I feel like anything else is unprofessional.”

- Robby C.

“If you want to be treated as a professional, you need to look like a professional. Shorts, tank tops, and the like won’t do it.”

- Lysette R.

The outfit doesn’t make the teacher

The pandemic brought clarity to the question for some teachers, who insist their outfit doesn’t determine how well they do their jobs.

“At 28 years in, I wear whatever I want. When I was [younger], I wore suits and heels because I needed that armor to shore up my confidence. I have long since learned that I am just as awesome of a teacher in Birk[enstock]s, jeans, and a hoodie as I am in a suit.”

- Colleen M.

“When I’m paid enough then I will dress professionally ... my clothes don’t determine my abilities as a teacher.”

- Yadhna S.

“I’m fortunate to work at a school with no dress code! Jeans everyday if I want, and it doesn’t affect teaching or behavior.”

- Liz C.

“Different careers dress for what helps them to best fulfill their roles. I don’t need to be in a suit to be an effective teacher. As long as I’m clean and everything is covered, I think I’m good.”

- Rhonda T.

“My wardrobe does not indicate my effectiveness!”

- Tamera S.

“Taught for 31 years, the person inside the clothes made the impact on student learning and respect, never the clothes themselves!”

- Terry D.

“After COVID, I’ve learned that you can teach just as well in Bermuda shorts and flip-flops as you can a tie and slacks.”

- Cody L.