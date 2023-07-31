Quiz: U.S. Students Struggle With These Math Concepts. Do You?
Mathematics Project

Quiz: U.S. Students Struggle With These Math Concepts. Do You?

By Marina Whiteleather & Sarah D. Sparks — July 31, 2023 1 min read
Illustration of test items on a flat surface, including test booklet, test sheets, pencils, eraser and pencil sharpener.
DigitalVision Vectors + iStock/Getty + Education Week
Statistics and geometry can seem disconnected from other areas of math, experts say, and teachers often get less preservice training in how to convey these concepts in the classroom. As a result, students can develop early gaps in their understanding of fundamental ideas—like similarity in shapes or conditional probability—that undermine their performance years later.

The following statistics and geometry questions come from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, dubbed the “nation’s report card,” from grades 4, 8, and 12.

Test your own knowledge, and then see how U.S. students fared.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Education, Institute of Education Sciences, National Center for Education Statistics, National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), 2022 Math Assessment, Grades 4, 8, and 12.

Marina Whiteleather
Director of Social Media & Audience Engagement
Marina Whiteleather is the director of social media and audience engagement for Education Week.
Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

