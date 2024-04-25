The rise of generative AI ushers in countless opportunities for K-12 educators and students, as well as some concerns.

To help teachers figure out how to effectively (and carefully) incorporate the technology into their classrooms, high school ELA teachers Larry Ferlazzo (who hosts the Education Week Opinion blog Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo ) and Katie Hull Sypnieski shared their best practice ideas earlier this year in two videos—one on how teachers can maximize AI for the classroom and another on how to manage the challenges .

Following on the heels of the videos, Ferlazzo and Hull Sypnieski share their do’s and don’ts in this downloadable resource.

Click here to download and share.

Looking for more? Check out these additional resources for how to create opportunities for students to learn about AI; provide guidelines for AI use; teach your class how to properly cite AI ; learn about different ways teachers have used AI ; and explore different strategies for AI-proofing assignments .