AI Do’s and Don’ts for Teachers (Downloadable)
AI Do’s and Don’ts for Teachers (Downloadable)

By Larry Ferlazzo & Katie Hull Sypnieski — April 25, 2024 1 min read
AI is here to stay. How educators can maximize it in the classroom for the benefit of all.
Larry Ferlazzo & Katie Hull Sypnieski
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif., and the author of the Education Week Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo opinion blog. Katie Hull Sypnieski teaches high school English learners and English-proficient students in Sacramento.

The rise of generative AI ushers in countless opportunities for K-12 educators and students, as well as some concerns.

To help teachers figure out how to effectively (and carefully) incorporate the technology into their classrooms, high school ELA teachers Larry Ferlazzo (who hosts the Education Week Opinion blog Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo) and Katie Hull Sypnieski shared their best practice ideas earlier this year in two videos—one on how teachers can maximize AI for the classroom and another on how to manage the challenges.

Following on the heels of the videos, Ferlazzo and Hull Sypnieski share their do’s and don’ts in this downloadable resource.

Click here to download and share.

Looking for more? Check out these additional resources for how to create opportunities for students to learn about AI; provide guidelines for AI use; teach your class how to properly cite AI; learn about different ways teachers have used AI; and explore different strategies for AI-proofing assignments.

Watch Larry Ferlazzo and Katie Hull Sypnieski's Animated Videos on AI

AI VIdeo 1 Thumb BS
Classroom Technology Video Using AI in the Classroom: Tips and Tricks From Two Teachers
Jaclyn Borowski, Elizabeth Rich & Vanessa Solis, January 11, 2024
1 min read
AI Video 2 BS
Classroom Technology Video AI Has Downsides. How Teachers Can Manage Them
Jaclyn Borowski, Elizabeth Rich & Vanessa Solis, January 25, 2024
1 min read

Jaclyn Borowski, Director of Photography & Videography; Elizabeth Rich, Assistant Managing Editor, Opinion; and Vanessa Solis, Associate Design Director contributed to this opinion article.

