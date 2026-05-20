How AI Complicates Student Well-Being. What Schools Should Know
Artificial Intelligence Video

How AI Complicates Student Well-Being. What Schools Should Know

By Kevin Bushweller, Arianna Prothero & Yi-Jo Shen — May 20, 2026 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

AI-powered products are becoming increasingly powerful. Existing education tools that incorporate AI are being developed with the intention of helping kids build better social skills and support their mental health. But mental health experts have raised alarms over adolescents’ abilities to tell the difference between the simulated empathy of an AI-driven chatbot and genuine human understanding.

Learn how to teach responsible and thoughtful use of AI tools that will help kids build valuable life skills, no matter when or where they are using technology.

Kevin Bushweller
Deputy Managing Editor Education Week
Kevin Bushweller oversees coverage of educational technology and learning environments for Education Week.
Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.
Yi-Jo Shen
Contributing Video Producer Education Week
Yi-Jo Shen is a contributing video producer for Education Week.

Events

Thu., June 04, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Hidden Costs of Special Ed Vacancies: Solutions for Your District
When provider vacancies hit, students feel it first. Hear what district leaders are doing to keep IEP-related services on track.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
Thu., May 21, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Middle and High School Math: How to Get Struggling Learners on Track
Join this free virtual event to uncover the nature of students’ weaknesses in secondary-level math and find a path forward.
Register
Wed., June 03, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar How Technology Is Reshaping Childhood
How do we protect kids online while embracing innovation? Learn about navigating safety, privacy, and opportunity in the Digital Age.
Content provided by Connect x Protect
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence From Our Research Center More Schools Are Providing AI Training for Teachers. Is It Any Good?
As more schools offer teacher training on AI, they need to move beyond basics, experts advise.
Elizabeth Heubeck
4 min read
2 State of PD on AI DEF
Edmon de Haro for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Opinion ‘What in the ChatGPT Is This?’: How EL Teachers Are Navigating AI Use
When used responsibly, AI can be a great ally for English learners.
Larry Ferlazzo
14 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence A District Expects to Save $200K From AI-Powered 'Vibe Coding.' Here's How
This school district is using AI coding to develop cheaper, more customized ed-tech tools.
Alyson Klein
7 min read
A computer screen in English teacher Casey Cuny's classroom shows ChatGPT during class at Valencia High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025
A computer screen in English teacher Casey Cuny's classroom shows ChatGPT during class at Valencia High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2025. A school district in Washington state on the forefront of using AI in education is harnessing artificial intelligence to create customized digital teaching and learning tools.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Artificial Intelligence 'Personalized' Learning in Math Has Proved Elusive and Overhyped. Can AI Offer a Breakthrough?
Efforts to use the tech to customize lessons to students' individual interest demonstrate its potential—and the shortcomings.
Alyson Klein
10 min read
Practical math in real word uses. Polynomials.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock + Canva