How AI Complicates Student Well-Being. What Schools Should Know

AI-powered products are becoming increasingly powerful. Existing education tools that incorporate AI are being developed with the intention of helping kids build better social skills and support their mental health. But mental health experts have raised alarms over adolescents’ abilities to tell the difference between the simulated empathy of an AI-driven chatbot and genuine human understanding.

Learn how to teach responsible and thoughtful use of AI tools that will help kids build valuable life skills, no matter when or where they are using technology.