Do Teachers Check Work Email During Summer Break? Should They?

The advent of email has made it easier than ever for employees to stay connected to the job when not physically at work—in the evenings, on weekends, and, for teachers, even during their summer breaks.

That technological reality raises some important questions: Do teachers log on to read their work emails between the time they say goodbye to their students for the summer and when they return to their classrooms at the start of a new school year? And, do their principals expect them to?

To answer those questions, we asked teachers via a LinkedIn poll: Do you check your school email during summer break? More than 725 readers weighed in. The results of the poll, albeit not scientific, suggest that the majority of teachers don’t simply “turn off and tune out” during the summer months.

The same inquiry on Facebook drew a more even number of responses in the “yes” and “no” categories. These responses also provided greater context, as some respondents explained their rationale for checking work email during summer break—or not.

“Away message on….saying I’ll be back September 2nd.”

—Ant N.

“Yes. Once a week so that it doesn’t get overloaded with unnecessary emails.”

—Sacha P.M.

“Yes. I’ve had students ask for character references, and I’ve also had former students reach out.”

—Eric B.

“Does your district email you during summer break? That should be the real question.”

—Andrew H.

Principals say they encourage teachers to relax during summer and communicate sparingly

As Andrew H. suggests, it’s one thing for teachers to choose to check their work emails during the summer; it’s another for administrators to demand it.

Separately, EdWeek also asked principals via email about their expectations of teachers during summer months. Overall, their responses indicated a sincere desire for teachers to use the summer break as just that—a break from work and an opportunity to recharge.

“I do not expect my teachers to check their emails at all during the summer. My admin. team truly believes that teachers are in recovery mode, and to have them back at 100% in August means they need to shut off anything to do with school when they are off during summer vacation,” Tori Snitker, the principal of Missouri-based Rolla Junior High School, wrote in an email. “If there is something that is too important to wait until August, I will call them to discuss.”

Principals who do email teachers during summer break report doing so sparingly and with forethought.

“I ask teachers to check their email once a week beginning in mid-July so they don’t feel blindsided by important updates, changes, or pre-planning information,” wrote Lindsey Allen, the principal of Walnut Grove High School in Loganville, Ga., and the 2025 Georgia Principal of the Year, in an email. “My goal is to give them what they need without overwhelming them or asking for anything that can’t wait until pre-planning.”

Middle school principal Meghan Redmond tiptoes around her staff members’ summer break, giving them a “warning signal” if she needs to communicate with them. “I definitely ask my teachers to ignore their school email and not their summer,” said Redmond, the principal of Homer Middle School in Alaska.

“Occasionally I do have to send out emails to all staff that they need to read in a timely manner; for example, this summer when our school board had to make changes to the district budget mid-summer, which impacted our staffing,” she continued. “When I send an email like that, I send a mass text to everyone asking them to check their email. That way they don’t have to monitor their email, but they know they got one they will want to read.”

Miguel Salazar, the principal of Sundown Middle School in the Texas panhandle, describes fastidiously planning communication in advance of summer break to avoid populating teachers’ inboxes during the summer months.

“I am intentional about not bombarding staff with last-minute emails or surprise expectations during the summer months,” explainedSalazar, who noted that he purposely shares key dates and any summer responsibilities with staff members “early and often.”

Salazar said he also initiates open conversations with his staff members about the emotional and mental toll of the job, advocating that they do what it takes to recharge before the start of the new school year.



It’s not always possible for teachers to unwind in the summer

It’s in principals’ best interest for their employees to return to work well-rested and ready to take on a new school year. Happier teachers are better teachers, and are more likely to stay in the profession. But most teachers don’t have the luxury of unwinding completely in the summer months.

Nearly 50% of teachers work a second job during summer break, according to a recent We Are Teachers survey.

Also, some teachers have to fulfill professional development requirements over the summer. Salazar notes, for instance, that Texas public school teachers must earn 150 hours of professional development over a five-year period, averaging about 30 hours each summer.

Further, countless teachers spend time in the summer months getting ready for the school year ahead—from purchasing supplies for their classrooms , often with their own money, to preparing welcome packets for new students.

Any one of these factors can decrease the likelihood that teachers will return to the classroom feeling completely recharged and ready to take on administrators’ expectations. It’s a reality that’s not lost on principals.

“Teaching is an incredibly demanding profession, physically, emotionally, and mentally, and I recognize that time away from school is vital for teachers to return with renewed energy and passion for their students,” said Nicole Paxton, the principal of Mountain Vista Community School in Colorado Springs, who doesn’t expect teachers to check emails when school isn’t in session.

“My hope is that by protecting this time, we support teacher well-being and avoid contributing to burnout, which can ultimately affect the entire school community.”