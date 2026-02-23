I Adapted a Hospital Practice for Teacher Prep. It Was Transformative
Opinion
Teacher Preparation Opinion

I Adapted a Hospital Practice for Teacher Prep. It Was Transformative

Medical-style huddles helped my student teachers see classroom strategies
By Heather Bailie Schock — February 23, 2026 5 min read
Group of diverse people profile view hand drawn silhouettes talking representing a conceptual huddle
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Heather Bailie Schock
Heather Bailie Schock is an assistant professor of education at the University of Tampa. Her research focuses on mitigating new teacher attrition by enhancing preservice teacher preparedness for the realities of today’s classrooms.

In teacher preparation, we often talk about the importance of preservice teachers observing teaching strategies in action. We model grouping methods, scaffolding techniques, differentiation approaches, and dozens of micromoves that help a classroom run smoothly. Yet, one of the most surprising realizations I had last year was this: Despite all the modeling I was doing in my university classroom, my preservice teachers were not actually recognizing it.

I would spend an entire class intentionally varying group structures, using checks for understanding, re-explaining a concept in a new modality, and adjusting instruction in real time. Afterward, when I asked students what teaching strategies they noticed me using, they struggled to name even one. They were engaged and taking notes on the subject matter, but the pedagogical “why” behind my moves was invisible.

The realization left me frustrated. If my future teachers were leaving my college courses unaware of the teaching strategies I was using, then I was not preparing them effectively. They needed a system that explicitly surfaced the thinking behind my pedagogical decisions. And I needed a structure that made this reflection predictable, safe, and quick.

What I found was the medical huddle.

Medical teams use huddles to promote a shared understanding of a patient’s care among all team members, regardless of experience level. They review what happened, identify any new challenges, and, most importantly, intentionally acknowledge successful efforts. These huddles are deliberate and concise. They turn the implicit into the explicit.

As I read about their use in health-care settings, I found myself thinking: If huddles help medical professionals make their invisible thinking visible, why couldn’t they do the same for teachers? In a classroom, so much of what makes teaching effective is similarly hidden, especially to novice teachers watching from the outside. That quiet decision to switch seating, the mid-lesson check for understanding, the strategic pairing of students for a turn-and-talk, these decisions are second nature to veteran teachers but entirely opaque to beginners.

I decided to adapt this structure, telling my students at the end of the very next class, “We’re going to start doing huddles.” Our huddles are short, never more than 15 minutes, and they always begin with the same question: “What did you see me do or model in class today?” I guide them to think in categories: grouping, management, engagement, differentiation, content delivery, and assessment. These categories matter. They help students sort their observations.

Students consistently tell me they leave huddles with strategies they can immediately apply in their practicum classrooms.

At first, students were hesitant. Their initial answers were broad: “You had us work in groups,” or “You asked us questions.” But as we continued the routine week after week, something shifted. Their observations became sharper and more sophisticated:

  • “You grouped us by putting different stickers on our papers during the reading task.”
  • “You checked for understanding with a nonverbal signal before moving on.”
  • “You rephrased the directions using a visual when a few people looked confused.”
  • “You differentiated the task by giving us a choice of how we wanted to show our understanding.”

As they named each move, I explained my reasoning: why I chose to group them that way, why I altered the pacing, and why I provided choices. These conversations have become some of the most powerful moments in my courses. Students consistently tell me they leave huddles with strategies they can immediately apply in their practicum classrooms. The second component of our huddle is a simple prompt: “What issues or concerns should we discuss this week?”

This part, unexpectedly, has given education faculty members insights into the student experience we otherwise would not have had. Student teachers often hesitate to voice concerns unless invited in a structured, predictable way. The huddle does that.

One important issue surfaced early on. Several students admitted they felt confused about the timeline for taking their state teacher-certification examinations. They did not know when they should take each exam nor how to budget for them. Certification exams are expensive, and students were quietly anxious about the costs as well as mastering the material.

As a faculty, once we heard the concern, we addressed it immediately. We created a clear exam timeline, semester by semester. Students could now anticipate when tests were coming, plan financially, and reduce stress long before they reached the registration screen. It was a need faculty had not even recognized, but the huddle made it visible.

Other concerns have been smaller: confusion about an assignment, questions about clinical placements, uncertainty about program expectations, but each one has led to honest conversation and early intervention rather than frustration.

See also

vector illustration icon of a checkmark in a cog, with the concept of mechanism of verification process
iStock Images
Teacher Preparation There's Still No Consensus on Accountability for Teacher Prep
Madeline Will, September 18, 2023
13 min read

We end every huddle with one last question: “What can we celebrate this week?”
This is nonnegotiable. Preservice teachers often see the gap between where they are and where they want to be but not the steps they have already taken. Asking them to identify a win, however small, helps build confidence and a sense of progress.

Sometimes, the celebrations are big: Someone taught their first lesson. Other times, they are smaller but meaningful: One of the preservice teachers connected with a cooperating teacher or finally felt comfortable redirecting student behavior. Naming these accomplishments reinforces a culture of progress rather than perfection.

Huddles take less than 15 minutes, yet they have transformed the way my preservice teachers learn from the classes I teach. They help move pedagogy from theory to action. They surface needs before they become barriers. They build community, reduce stress, and anchor each week with a moment of celebration.

In a field as complex as teaching, small routines can make a big difference. Sometimes, the most powerful innovations are the simplest ones. From my experience, adding huddles to your classroom or school routines is worth considering.

Events

Tue., March 03, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Bridging the Math Gap: What’s New in Dyscalculia Identification, Instruction & State Action
Discover the latest dyscalculia research insights, state-level policy trends, and classroom strategies to make math more accessible for all.
Content provided by TouchMath
Register
Thu., March 05, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar Belonging as a Leadership Strategy for Today’s Schools
Belonging isn’t a slogan—it’s a leadership strategy. Learn what research shows actually works to improve attendance, culture, and learning.
Content provided by Harmony Academy
Register
Tue., March 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Too Many Initiatives, Not Enough Alignment: A Change Management Playbook for Leaders
Learn how leadership teams can increase alignment and evaluate every program, practice, and purchase against a clear strategic plan.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teacher Preparation Ed. Dept. Cuts Grants That Were Helping College Students Become Teachers
Ten universities collectively lost more than $20 million for efforts to diversify the teacher workforce.
Mark Lieberman
9 min read
SPED Base Aide Veronica Turbinton listens to a student carefully articulate an incident in her room at Benfer Elementary on Oct. 30, 2025, in Klein, TX.
Veronica Turbinton listens to a student in her room at Benfer Elementary in Klein, Texas, on Oct. 30, 2025. Turbinton is among hundreds of students pursuing a teaching degree who are losing federal support that's covered tuition and other expenses after the Trump administration discontinued teacher-training grants under the Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence grant program.
Annie Mulligan for Education Week
Teacher Preparation Ed. Colleges Are Granting Fewer Degrees, Potentially Affecting the Teacher Pipeline
New national data show fewer, but more diverse, teachers earning education degrees.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Illustration of bar graph and a hand pushing last bar in a downward motion.
iStock/Getty
Teacher Preparation Virtual Simulations Help Future Teachers Build Social-Emotional Skills
Simulations give teacher candidates a chance to practice what to say and do in tough situations.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
Illustration of desktop computer with multiple color head shapes in and coming out of it, with an overlay of digital coding; artificial intelligence; emotions.
iStock/Getty
Teacher Preparation Teacher-Educators Urge Congress: Prioritize New Pathways to Teaching
Congress should support promising new teacher programs, leaders told Congress.
Evie Blad
6 min read
The U.S. Capitol in Washington pictured on June 24, 2025.
The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., pictured on June 24, 2025.
Aaron Schwartz/Sipa via AP Images
Load More ▼