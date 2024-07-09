Teachers: Start Your School Supplies Shopping Now With These Discounts
Teaching Profession

Teachers: Start Your School Supplies Shopping Now With These Discounts

By Annie Goldman — July 09, 2024 3 min read
Photo of school supplies.
iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Classroom materials and technology are not always free, and educators are often tasked with purchasing what they need to make their school year successful.

Most public school teachers spend a significant amount of their own money preparing for each school year.

With school just around the corner, discounts for educators can help reduce costs when stocking up on school supplies and craft materials for a new group of students.

See Also

Figure with tax deduction paper, banking data, financial report, money revenue, professional accountant manager abstract metaphor.
Visual Generation/iStock
Teaching Profession Teachers: Calculate Your Tax-Deductible Expenses
Vanessa Solis & Elizabeth Heubeck, April 3, 2024
1 min read

Kimberly Winterbottom, principal of Arundel High School in Gambrills, Md., said the educator discounts available affect what teachers and administrators buy for the workplace. She looks for discounts offered by national chains, local businesses, and restaurants to share with the teachers she supervises.

While educators use discounts for both personal use and work-related items, Winterbottom said discounts for materials of instruction are crucial.

Although teachers can deduct up to $300 of qualified expenses on their taxes, “I guarantee educators spend well beyond that on their classrooms and supplies,” she said.

National educator unions and organizations often provide discounts specific to members, but there are many deals available for educators regardless of membership status.

Education Week compiled educator discounts from nationwide retail chains available to teachers for personal purchases—from craft supplies to technological needs.

(Educators, are there discounts that you particularly enjoy taking advantage of not on this list? Whether for school supplies, technology, self-care, or something else? We want to hear from you! Send us an email with your thoughts.)

Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe Creative Cloud, which includes many photography, graphic design, and video editing applications like Photoshop, InDesign, and Acrobat, offers teachers a discount for their first year’s subscription. Teachers get access to the software for $19.99 a month instead of $59.99 a month for one year, after which Adobe increases the price. See details here.

Amazon

Although there is no permanent personal Amazon discount for teachers, educators and administrators can use Amazon Business to access discounted pricing. The platform allows educators and their supervisors to simplify the process of buying classroom supplies and includes budget management tools. Sign up for free here.

Apple

Apple offers many educational institution discounts. For personal purchases, educators can find savings on individual products. Shop through Apple’s Education Store, and look for the education savings symbol on pricing indicating eligible products.

AT&T

Teachers and their families receive 25 percent off of AT&T’s wireless plans, starting from less than $27 per month per line, for 4 lines. Read more here.

Canva

Canva, a graphic design platform, offers a “Canva for Education” program, where the platform is free for educators. Teachers can create presentations, graphics, and other classroom materials using the application. Get started here.

Dell

As part of Dell’s Employee Purchase Program, educators can use their work email to generate a coupon for 5 percent off on Dell’s online store. See the details here.

HP

Teachers can join the HP Education Store Program to shop everyday discounts, including up to 40 percent off on HP products. Sign up here.

Joann

Joann, a fabric and craft retailer, gives teachers 15 percent off every purchase. Educators can use this link to sign up for the rewards program.

Michaels

Michaels, another arts-and-crafts chain, offers teachers 15 percent off entire purchases in-store or online with a valid identification. Click here to learn more.

Office Depot/OfficeMax

Office Depot and OfficeMax stores change their promotions for teachers often. Check this page for current deals on school supplies and classroom materials.

Staples

Staples is currently offering a 20 percent off coupon for teachers, which is valid through Sept. 14. However, the office supply store does not have a more permanent discount program.

Target

Though Target does not have a permanent educator discount, the company holds an annual summer sale giving teachers 20 percent off one purchase. Though this year’s discount has not yet been announced, last summer’s ran from mid-July through the end of August. Teachers can also verify their employment status and join Target Circle for additional savings here.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile offers educators two plans to choose from. Both include features like unlimited mobile hotspot data and unlimited talk, text, and data. One plan is $35 per month and one is $47 per month, with varying smartphone subsidies. Compare the plans here.

Verizon

Verizon currently offers teachers prices of $25 per line on their “Unlimited Welcome” mobile plan, and $45 per month for Fios Home Internet with a 300 Mbps connection. See the whole breakdown here.

Annie Goldman
Newsroom Intern Education Week
Annie Goldman is a newsroom intern for Education Week.

Events

Tue., July 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Leadership in Education: Building Collaborative Teams and Driving Innovation
Learn strategies to build strong teams, foster innovation, & drive student success.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Principals, Lead Stronger in the New School Year
Join this free virtual event for a deep dive on the skills and motivation you need to put your best foot forward in the new year.
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar Navigating Modern Data Protection & Privacy in Education
Explore the modern landscape of data loss prevention in education and learn actionable strategies to protect sensitive data.
Content provided by  Symantec & Carahsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession What Happened—and What Didn't—at This Year's NEA Representative Assembly
The unusual ending of the biggest assembly for the nation’s largest teachers’ union led to an incomplete annual meeting.
Brooke Schultz
5 min read
Protestors gather outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, during the NEA Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly.
Protestors gather outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, during the NEA Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly.
Brooke Schultz/Education Week
Teaching Profession NEA Approves AI Guidance, But It’s Vital for Educators to Tread Carefully
The nation's largest teachers' union approved policy recommendations for using AI in classrooms.
Brooke Schultz
8 min read
Noel Candelaria, a special education teacher and secretary-treasurer of the National Education Association, addresses delegates on Thursday, July 4 at the annual NEA representative assembly in Philadelphia. Candelaria served as chairman of a task force that developed a policy statement on the use of artificial intelligence in classrooms. Delegates voted Thursday to approve the policy statement.
Noel Candelaria, a special education teacher and secretary-treasurer of the National Education Association, addresses delegates on Thursday, July 4 at the annual NEA representative assembly in Philadelphia. Candelaria served as chairman of a task force that developed a policy statement on the use of artificial intelligence in classrooms.
Photo courtesy of the National Education Association
Teaching Profession Bruh, Teachers Are 'Low Key' Trying to Stay on Top of Student Slang
Teachers use curiosity and humor to stay in tune with kids' constantly evolving language.
Tanyon A. Duprey
2 min read
Teen Internet Slang Canva
Liz Yap/Education Week via Canva
Teaching Profession The Election, AI, and More: What to Expect From the NEA's Massive Assembly
Thousands of delegates for the nation’s largest teachers' union are headed to Philadelphia to vote on pressing education issues.
Brooke Schultz
4 min read
National Education Association representatives attend the annual assembly in Orlando, Fla., on July 4, 2023. Delegates are gathering in Philadelphia July 4 to 7, 2024, to vote on key education concerns.
National Education Association representatives attend the annual assembly in Orlando, Fla., on July 4, 2023. Delegates are gathering in Philadelphia July 4 to 7, 2024, to vote on key education concerns.
Courtesy of NEA
Load More ▼