Teachers: Start Your School Supplies Shopping Now With These Discounts

Classroom materials and technology are not always free, and educators are often tasked with purchasing what they need to make their school year successful.

Most public school teachers spend a significant amount of their own money preparing for each school year.

With school just around the corner, discounts for educators can help reduce costs when stocking up on school supplies and craft materials for a new group of students.

Kimberly Winterbottom, principal of Arundel High School in Gambrills, Md., said the educator discounts available affect what teachers and administrators buy for the workplace. She looks for discounts offered by national chains, local businesses, and restaurants to share with the teachers she supervises.

While educators use discounts for both personal use and work-related items, Winterbottom said discounts for materials of instruction are crucial.

Although teachers can deduct up to $300 of qualified expenses on their taxes, “I guarantee educators spend well beyond that on their classrooms and supplies,” she said.

National educator unions and organizations often provide discounts specific to members, but there are many deals available for educators regardless of membership status.

Education Week compiled educator discounts from nationwide retail chains available to teachers for personal purchases—from craft supplies to technological needs.

Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe Creative Cloud, which includes many photography, graphic design, and video editing applications like Photoshop, InDesign, and Acrobat, offers teachers a discount for their first year’s subscription. Teachers get access to the software for $19.99 a month instead of $59.99 a month for one year, after which Adobe increases the price. See details here .

Amazon

Although there is no permanent personal Amazon discount for teachers, educators and administrators can use Amazon Business to access discounted pricing. The platform allows educators and their supervisors to simplify the process of buying classroom supplies and includes budget management tools. Sign up for free here .

Apple

Apple offers many educational institution discounts. For personal purchases, educators can find savings on individual products. Shop through Apple’s Education Store , and look for the education savings symbol on pricing indicating eligible products.

AT&T

Teachers and their families receive 25 percent off of AT&T’s wireless plans, starting from less than $27 per month per line, for 4 lines. Read more here .

Canva

Canva, a graphic design platform, offers a “Canva for Education” program, where the platform is free for educators. Teachers can create presentations, graphics, and other classroom materials using the application. Get started here .

Dell

As part of Dell’s Employee Purchase Program, educators can use their work email to generate a coupon for 5 percent off on Dell’s online store. See the details here .

HP

Teachers can join the HP Education Store Program to shop everyday discounts, including up to 40 percent off on HP products. Sign up here .

Joann

Joann, a fabric and craft retailer, gives teachers 15 percent off every purchase. Educators can use this link to sign up for the rewards program.

Michaels

Michaels, another arts-and-crafts chain, offers teachers 15 percent off entire purchases in-store or online with a valid identification. Click here to learn more.

Office Depot/OfficeMax

Office Depot and OfficeMax stores change their promotions for teachers often. Check this page for current deals on school supplies and classroom materials.

Staples

Staples is currently offering a 20 percent off coupon for teachers, which is valid through Sept. 14. However, the office supply store does not have a more permanent discount program.

Target

Though Target does not have a permanent educator discount, the company holds an annual summer sale giving teachers 20 percent off one purchase. Though this year’s discount has not yet been announced, last summer’s ran from mid-July through the end of August. Teachers can also verify their employment status and join Target Circle for additional savings here .

T-Mobile

T-Mobile offers educators two plans to choose from. Both include features like unlimited mobile hotspot data and unlimited talk, text, and data. One plan is $35 per month and one is $47 per month, with varying smartphone subsidies. Compare the plans here .

Verizon

Verizon currently offers teachers prices of $25 per line on their “Unlimited Welcome” mobile plan, and $45 per month for Fios Home Internet with a 300 Mbps connection. See the whole breakdown here .