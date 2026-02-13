Measles Cases Are Rising. How Educators Can Protect Themselves

Most teachers are required to prove immunity to measles and other common childhood illnesses. But amid worsening measles outbreaks across the United States, teachers and education leaders should consider whether they need more protection, public health experts say.

Measles, considered roughly six times as infectious as COVID-19, is gaining ground in 24 states. As of Feb. 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 910 people contracted the virus so far this year, compared to 2,280 measles cases in all of 2025.

While the vast majority of those infected have been unvaccinated children and adults, public health officials consider educators at higher risk regardless of their immunization status. Vaccinated teachers in both South Carolina and Washington state have reportedly been infected in the latest outbreaks in those states.

The measles vaccination is usually given as part of an immunization that also protects against mumps and rubella, or German measles, and is about 97% effective. However, some teachers may have received a less effective version of the vaccine administered from 1963 to 1968, which was not based on a live virus.

The COVID-19 pandemic may also have exacerbated the current measles outbreaks, research suggests. The virus that causes COVID has been shown to cause long-term damage to the immune system , putting those who recover at higher risk of contracting other viruses. And measles, similarly, has been shown to make survivors’ immune systems “forget ” their immunity to other diseases.

Here are three steps educators can take to protect themselves.

1. Consider exposure risks

The more infectious a disease is, the higher the vaccination rate needed to protect a community (known as “herd immunity”). Measles requires 95% immunization, because it is so contagious.

Both the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and independent groups track the spread of common diseases and local immunization rates . Immunizations have declined nationwide , with New Mexico, South Carolina, and Texas—all sites of major measles outbreaks in the past year—having the lowest coverage.

2. Monitor symptoms

Measles is most known for its blotchy, reddish-brown rash, but people become highly contagious well before the rash appears and early symptoms can mirror those of other illnesses. COVID, seasonal influenza, and RSV—all of which have swept schools this school year —can share frequent symptoms like head and body aches, fever, and runny nose.

(This year’s dominant strain of seasonal flu also has proven virulent and partially resistant to the annual vaccine; some communities have seen outbreaks of both flu and measles.)



3. Boost immunity

Teachers who worry they may be at added risk of measles or other illnesses can test their immunity.

Most family physicians and many pharmacies offer titer tests, which measure antibodies of viral infections like measles, COVID-19, or hepatitis, as well as some bacterial and autoimmune diseases. The blood test determines whether a person is protected by either a vaccine or recent illness.

Many districts offered student immunization fairs at the beginning of this school year in response to falling pediatric vaccination rates and seasonal flu boosters, but teachers should not depend on district boosters during outbreaks.

South Carolina teachers’ contracts do not cover district support for boosters or personal protective equipment during disease outbreaks, said Caleb Mickler, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Education Association, a teachers’ union. SCEA is now surveying its members about how this winter’s measles outbreaks have affected them.

Most health insurance does cover immunization boosters at little or no cost.

