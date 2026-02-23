New ADHD Research Challenges Former Assumptions. Why It Matters

Roughly 11% of all U.S. children ages 3–17 have been diagnosed with ADHD , or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. That’s the equivalent of two to three students in a typical classroom. And the brain-based disorder is only becoming more common. Between 2016 and 2022, about 1 million additional children were diagnosed with ADHD, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As ADHD diagnoses increase, so, too, does the scientific community’s understanding of the disorder, challenging long-held assumptions about how the condition affects attention, motivation, and learning.

For decades, ADHD was widely associated with hyperactivity or impulsivity . But researchers now recognize that not everyone with ADHD displays those traits. Students with inattentive ADHD , for example, may struggle to focus and be organized without exhibiting hyperactive or impulsive behavior.

Recent research also suggests that a lack of attention may not be the primary driver behind the challenges facing children with the disorder.

“There’s this implication that these children [with ADHD] lack the ability to pay attention,” said Benjamin Kay, an assistant professor of neurology at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “A lot of these patients can hyperfocus, for instance, on video games. It’s just that their attention is selective. You have to engage it,” he said.

Kay led a study published in December 2025 in the scientific journal Cell, which used advanced brain imaging to examine patterns of more than 5,000 children ages 8 to 11, including some who had been administered stimulant medication used to manage ADHD.

For the first time, researchers were able to see that these drugs act mainly on the brain’s reward and alertness networks—not on brain circuitry associated with attention, as previously hypothesized, said Kay.

These and related research findings, experts believe, may hold important insights for educators aiming to better understand the behavior of students with ADHD and engage them in classroom learning.

Why students with ADHD may struggle with school tasks

Kay’s findings may help explain why students with ADHD find school and its lack of immediate rewards, well, boring, said Christy Walcott, an associate professor of school psychology at East Carolina University.

“If students with ADHD have to sit still and persist on things they find relatively boring compared to what they’re experiencing in other parts of their life, perhaps medication helps them tolerate that boredom,” Walcott said.

She also noted that the study results align with delay aversion , a theory about ADHD described as “the motivation to escape or avoid delay” that arose in the early 2000s. It explains why children with ADHD prefer small, immediate rewards over large, delayed ones, according to proponents of this theory.

If children with ADHD are somehow “wired” to want immediate rewards, it explains why they may hyperfocus on things they find particularly interesting.

“If they’re doing something they enjoy or find psychologically rewarding, they’ll tend to persist in this behavior after others would normally move on to other things. The brains of people with ADHD are drawn to activities that give instant feedback,” Russell Barkley, a retired psychologist and recognized authority on ADHD, told Additude , an online publication covering ADHD topics, in 2025.



What the ADHD research means for classrooms

Teachers don’t necessarily need to understand the intricacies behind ADHD brain circuitry. But they may find the takeaways from recent research on the disorder, particularly useful as they work to engage all students, especially those with ADHD, Walcott explained.

“School tasks, by traditional measure, are kind of low-novelty and take a lot of sustained effort, whereas what students are used to in their free time are digital environments that offer immediate reward, constant novelty, and minimal effort,” Walcott said.

So, how can teachers compete?

They can start by aligning lessons to broader themes that are interesting and relevant, a strategy that applies to every level of K-12 education. Here are some real-world examples happening now in schools around the nation:



Rethinking rewards and feedback

How content is presented affects the way students with ADHD respond. So, too, does how school-based reward systems operate. Students with the disorder benefit from a shorter time frame between the effort they put into a task and when they’re rewarded for it, say experts.

Positive affirmation helps all students succeed. But forms of positive reinforcement that motivate most students, like quarterly or semester report cards, don’t necessarily have the same effect on kids with ADHD, explains Gregory Fabiano, a professor of psychology at Florida International University.

“Traditional report cards don’t do enough to make a difference for children who are prone to outbursts or other challenging behaviors,” Fabiano told EdWeek . But daily report cards can, especially for elementary and middle school students.

Fabiano suggests using daily report cards for younger students with ADHD. These tools help track the daily performance on specific, predetermined goals—often tied to behavior. They work best when the goals are clear and objective. “It’s not just, ‘I had a good day.’ It’s ‘I completed my work within the time given,’ or ‘I had no more than three reminders for calling out during the lesson,’” he said.

Not every strategy will work for every student with ADHD. But with climbing numbers of students being diagnosed with it and digital media providing riveting content and immediate feedback, teachers need all the support they can get.

As Walcott observed: Digital media “is kind of rewiring how and if we’re able to tolerate slow, kind of effortful tasks.”

