With great interest and support of the author, I read the true and honest statements given in Jherine Wilkerson’s opinion essay, “The Three Worst Words You Can Say to a Teacher” (www.edweek.org, Jan. 9, 2025). Having been a “teacher man” from 1972 until 2022, I experienced the ups and downs of professional development and the arrogance of administrators who sought to be superficial “transformers” of their school’s culture. I would like to encourage Jherine and her colleagues to raise their voice again and again! Good luck from Germany!
Harold Schröter
Retired Teacher
Westoverledingen, Germany
