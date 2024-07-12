When Social Media and Cellphones Are Lifelines to Kids Who Feel Different
Student Well-Being

When Social Media and Cellphones Are Lifelines to Kids Who Feel Different

By Arianna Prothero — July 12, 2024 4 min read
Young girl looking on mobile phone screen with multicolored social media icons. Finding community, belonging. Contemporary art collage. Concept of social media, influence, online communication and connection.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Researchers, policymakers, and district leaders alike have raised serious concerns about how social media and cellphones are negatively affecting teens’ social skills and mental health.

But teens have a more nuanced view. A spring survey of 1,056 high-school-age teens by the EdWeek Research Center found them nearly evenly divided on whether social media’s impact on their mental health and well-being had been positive, neutral, or negative. And the kids surveyed listed a range of benefits to being on social media, including developing positive friendships, hobbies, creative skills, and knowledge of other cultures and people. Twenty-nine percent said social media makes them feel less isolated and alone.

There are many teens, especially in smaller schools and communities, who struggle to find peers who they can connect with in school, says Tai Stephan, 18, who recently graduated from Lake Norman Charter School in Huntersville, N.C. For them, social media can be a lifeline. That was the case for Stephan, who is biracial.

For a series of conversations with three teenagers about what the adults in their schools most misunderstand about their technology use, Education Week talked with Tai. (You can read the other two interviews in this series here and here.)

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Tai Stephan, 18 | Huntersville, N.C.

Identify formation is a big part of being a teen. How has social media helped form your identity?

I go to a smaller high school and there, it is a little bit hard to find people like me. I am a part of a smaller demographic there in many ways. So, social media has really helped to make me feel like I’m not alone because I’m able to witness real lives—whether it’s through movies, clips, videos. I witness other people who look and talk and act like me.

I'd like to think if we were stripped of all social media right now, we'd realize that, yes, there are some benefits but we're losing so much.
Tai Stephan, 18, Huntersville, N.C.

And it has helped me establish a sort of confidence, because I recognize that I might not have anyone that I can really relate to heavily in my physical world, but as soon as I go onto the social media apps, I find an entire universe of individuals who I feel like, look, and act like me. So that has been a huge positive thing.

I’m able to have really amazing communities and see amazing people who I really feel like connect with me. And it’s helped reaffirm my own identity and it helps establish myself in the physical world through the virtual world.

What do you think are the biggest misconceptions the adults in your school have about teens’ social media use?

The biggest misconception is that [social media] only creates negative scenarios, or those negative scenarios outweigh the positive scenarios. I’d like to think if we were stripped of all social media right now, we’d realize that, yes, there are some benefits but we’re losing so much.

Social media has also been the outlet to create foundations for some of the most important interactions that teenagers have with each other. Going home from school, I know I have a few friends who don’t necessarily feel like they have a place within schools, but then go home, get on their computer and interact with people who they [can relate to].

[Social media] actually creates and cultivates some of the most diverse and accepting spaces that teenagers witness.
Tai Stephan, 18, Huntersville, N.C.

The misconception about social media is that it destroys communities and it’s too controversial, it’s too negative. And I think there’s not as much focus on the fact that it actually creates and cultivates some of the most diverse and accepting spaces that teenagers witness. There are so many teenagers who come from rural areas, more rural than myself. And this is the only place that they have to really find their self in their own identity and voice.

Do you feel cellphones, and the constant access they give you to social media and your peers, are good or bad for your well-being?

It has its positives and it has its negatives, and I feel like the constant access can sometimes be a little bit more negative. I remember just the other day, I was looking on my Instagram and I realized I lost one follower and I was like, oh my gosh, this is the end of the world. Who did I possibly lose a relationship with?

I feel like the [constant] access and the inability to really look away from our screens, the buzzing, the sounds, it can really stimulate some anxious behavior for sure that can control what we do in the physical world and really shape our insecurities.

What should adults understand to help teens develop healthier uses of social media?

We don’t really know how to respond to social media, and I feel like we’re kind of just given phones as kids, especially nowadays, we’re just given this device and we don’t really understand the conditions of the device.

We have so many misconceptions about social media with such a lack of resources or classes that talk about how we can use it to really create a benefit. We assume certain things: a loss of followers, not getting enough views, and we blame it on ourselves because we don’t have the resources to really properly evaluate how social media affects different people.

See also

Photo collage of hands holding phones with communication symbols superimposed. Learning phone etiquette.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock/Getty Images
Student Well-Being ‘It’s OK to Not Be on Your Phone’: An 18-Year-Old on Teaching Cellphone Etiquette
Arianna Prothero, July 12, 2024
3 min read

See also

Young man and woman without energy on giant phone screen with speech and heart icons above them. Addiction. Contemporary art collage. Concept of social media, influence, online communication
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock
Student Well-Being Why Educators Need to Better Understand What Drives Kids' Cellphone Addictions
Arianna Prothero, July 12, 2024
3 min read

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Tue., July 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Leadership in Education: Building Collaborative Teams and Driving Innovation
Learn strategies to build strong teams, foster innovation, & drive student success.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Principals, Lead Stronger in the New School Year
Join this free virtual event for a deep dive on the skills and motivation you need to put your best foot forward in the new year.
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar Navigating Modern Data Protection & Privacy in Education
Explore the modern landscape of data loss prevention in education and learn actionable strategies to protect sensitive data.
Content provided by  Symantec & Carahsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Teachers View Chronically Absent Students Less Favorably
Teachers report poorer relationships and lower academic perceptions of chronically absent students, research finds.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Illustration with blue background and three bubbles, within those bubbles are a teacher and students. Two bubbles are connected.
Nadia Snopek/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Why Free Meal Programs Are Having a Tough Time Feeding Kids This Summer
Federally sponsored summer meal programs require children to eat on site, but what happens in a heat wave?
Annie Goldman
5 min read
Susan Maffe, director of Food and Nutrition Services for Meriden Public Schools, hands a hot dog and vegetable packs to Saviyon Cole, 6 of Meriden, Conn., during the Local Food Taste Tests and Free Summer Meals event at the Meriden Green, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Susan Maffe, the director of food and nutrition services for the Meriden district in Connecticut, hands a hot dog and vegetable packs to Saviyon Cole, 6, during a local event July 19, 2022. Due to change in federal rules, students are now required to eat school meals on site, regardless of the weather.
Dave Zajac/AP
Student Well-Being School Cellphone Bans Gain Steam as Los Angeles Unified Signs On
The Los Angeles Unified School District board of education has voted to ban students from using smartphones in its schools.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Anthony Bruno, a student at Washington Junior High School, uses the unlocking mechanism as he leaves classes for the day to open the bag that his cell phone was sealed in during the school day on Oct. 27, 2022, in Washington, Pa. Citing mental health, behavior and engagement as the impetus, many educators are updating cellphone policies, with a number turning to magnetically sealing pouches.
Anthony Bruno, a student at Washington Junior High School, uses the unlocking mechanism as he leaves classes for the day to open the bag that his cell phone was sealed in during the school day on Oct. 27, 2022, in Washington, Pa. In California, the Los Angeles Unified School District has banned students from using cellphones during the school day.
Keith Srakocic/AP
Student Well-Being Opinion Youth Sports Are About More than Just Winning
A good athletics program introduces students to life lessons, and a good coach understands his or her impact.
Rick Hess
4 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼