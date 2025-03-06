Students Who Move More, Learn More (DOWNLOADABLE) 

There is a link between physical activity, screen time, and academic performance in high school students, according to the CDC’s 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Those with higher grades were more likely to be active, play on a sports team, and spend less time on screens.
Since students spend most of their day in school, schools play a key role in promoting movement through active breaks. A coordinated effort between schools and families can help reduce screen time, increase active play and child-centered sports, and provide education on the benefits of physical activity.
By making student activity a priority, schools can support both academic success and overall well-being.
This downloadable guide—featuring data from the 2019 and 2023 surveys—provides insights into the link between students’ physical activity levels and their academic performance.
Maya Riser-Kositsky, Librarian and Data Specialist contributed to this article.