Students Who Move More, Learn More (DOWNLOADABLE) 
Student Well-Being Download

Students Who Move More, Learn More (DOWNLOADABLE) 

By Laura Baker & Gina Tomko — March 06, 2025 1 min read
Image of a female leaping over data bars.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

There is a link between physical activity, screen time, and academic performance in high school students, according to the CDC’s 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Those with higher grades were more likely to be active, play on a sports team, and spend less time on screens.

Since students spend most of their day in school, schools play a key role in promoting movement through active breaks. A coordinated effort between schools and families can help reduce screen time, increase active play and child-centered sports, and provide education on the benefits of physical activity.

By making student activity a priority, schools can support both academic success and overall well-being.

This downloadable guide—featuring data from the 2019 and 2023 surveys—provides insights into the link between students’ physical activity levels and their academic performance.

Download (PDF)

    Laura Baker
    Creative Director Education Week
    Laura Baker is the creative director for Education Week focusing on developing visual and immersive storytelling across platforms.
    Gina Tomko
    Art Director Education Week
    Gina Tomko is the Art Director for Education Week and a Brand Ambassador, working to elevate visual journalism.
    Related Tags:
    Health Screen Time Academic Achievement

    Maya Riser-Kositsky, Librarian and Data Specialist contributed to this article.

    Events

    Tue., March 11, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
    This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
    Sponsor
    Student Achievement Webinar     Student Success Strategies: Flexibility, Recovery & More
    Join us for Student Success Strategies to explore flexibility, credit recovery & more. Learn how districts keep students on track.
    Content provided by Pearson
    Register
    Wed., March 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
    This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
    Sponsor
    Artificial Intelligence Webinar     Shaping the Future of AI in Education: A Panel for K-12 Leaders
    Join K-12 leaders to explore AI’s impact on education today, future opportunities, and how to responsibly implement it in your school.
    Content provided by Otus
    Register
    Thu., March 13, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
    Student Achievement K-12 Essentials Forum Learning Interventions That Work
    Join this free virtual event to explore best practices in academic interventions and how to know whether they are making a difference.
    Register
    See More Events

    EdWeek Top School Jobs

    Teacher Jobs
    Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
    View Jobs
    Principal Jobs
    Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
    View Jobs
    Administrator Jobs
    Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
    View Jobs
    Support Staff Jobs
    Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
    View Jobs
    Create Your Own Job Search

    Read Next

    Student Well-Being Spotlight Spotlight on Student Engagement & Well-Being
    This Spotlight will help you discover how educators are applying the science of reading and the importance of reading fluency, and more.

    Student Well-Being Measles Is on the Rise as Vaccinations Drop. Where Does That Leave Schools?
    With an outbreak in West Texas, are the conditions ripe for more measles outbreaks elsewhere?
    Caitlynn Peetz
    6 min read
    Tight cropped photograph of a doctor wearing gloves and filling a syringe with medicine from vial.
    iStock/Getty
    Student Well-Being Are Today's Students Less Independent? Depends on Who You Ask
    Most teachers say students' declining ability to direct their own learning and advocate for themselves hurts academic achievement.
    Arianna Prothero
    3 min read
    Illustration of young school kids with backpacks climbing up and peaking out of the sides of a large question mark in the ground.
    iStock/Getty
    Student Well-Being Download How Absences Affect Everyone in the Classroom (DOWNLOADABLE)
    Chronic absenteeism affects the whole classroom environment. Here's how.
    Evie Blad & Gina Tomko
    1 min read
    Absentee learning concept. Teenagers with different skin colors. Flat vector cartoon illustration.
    Liz Yap/Education Week + Getty
    Load More ▼