Students Who Move More, Learn More (DOWNLOADABLE) 

There is a link between physical activity, screen time, and academic performance in high school students, according to the CDC’s 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey . Those with higher grades were more likely to be active, play on a sports team, and spend less time on screens.

Since students spend most of their day in school, schools play a key role in promoting movement through active breaks. A coordinated effort between schools and families can help reduce screen time, increase active play and child-centered sports, and provide education on the benefits of physical activity.

By making student activity a priority, schools can support both academic success and overall well-being .

This downloadable guide—featuring data from the 2019 and 2023 surveys—provides insights into the link between students’ physical activity levels and their academic performance.

Download (PDF)