Teaching Profession Video

In This School, Teachers Dance Their Stress Away

By Lauren Santucci & Sarah D. Sparks — May 8, 2025 2:22
NYC Dance BS
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Every Friday afternoon, a group of teachers in the Brooklyn borough of New York walk out of school feeling energized and ready for the weekend.

While the daily stress of the classroom and the fatigue of busy days and long commutes can make it hard to find the time or energy to exercise, these teachers are able to simply walk down the hall to get a workout in.

For 45 minutes, educators at Ivy Hill Prep Charter School meet in dance teacher Amira Davis’ classroom and take part in a dance class that is equal parts exercise, community building, and positivity.

See Also

Teacher Jazzmyne Townsend works with students during a small group reading lesson at Stanton Elementary School in Washington, D.C., on April 3, 2025.
Teacher Jazzmyne Townsend works with students during a small group reading lesson at Stanton Elementary School in the District of Columbia on April 3, 2025.
Richard Pierrin for Education Week
Teaching Profession Movement Breaks Aren’t Just for Kids—Teachers Need Them Too
Sarah D. Sparks, April 8, 2025
4 min read

Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
Lauren Santucci is a video producer for Education Week.
Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers the teaching profession and pedagogy for Education Week.

Video

Teaching Profession Video How the National Teacher of the Year Puts Students First
The 2025 National Teacher of the Year shares what she believes makes a good teacher, and how she brings that to her classroom.
Kaylee Domzalski
2:21
NTOY Thumb BS
English Learners Video How Translanguaging Works in a Dual Language Program
Students in a N.C. dual-language program learn core subjects in both English and Urdu, preserving heritage and boosting bilingual skills.
Kaylee Domzalski & Ileana Najarro
1 min read
042225 Urdu Translanguaging Thumbnail BS
Classroom Technology Video Teachers, Try This: Digital Literacy Lessons for Elementary Students
Students are encountering technology at an early age. It's important they know how to interact safely with a digital world.
Lauren Santucci
3:07
Photo of teacher helping students with their tablet computers.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Student Well-Being Video What’s Behind the Political Criticisms of Social-Emotional Learning?
The Trump administration says SEL is being used to veil discrimination. What does that mean for schools?
Jennifer Vilcarino & Jaclyn Borowski
2:02
Students from Suelllen Vesperman’s first grade class dance to the Macarena as they participate in an exercise through the InPACT program at North Elementary School in Birch Run, Mich., on March 2, 2023.
Students from Suelllen Vesperman’s first grade class dance to the Macarena as they participate in an exercise through the InPACT program at North Elementary School in Birch Run, Mich., on March 2, 2023.
Emily Elconin for Education Week
See More Multimedia