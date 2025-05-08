In This School, Teachers Dance Their Stress Away

Every Friday afternoon, a group of teachers in the Brooklyn borough of New York walk out of school feeling energized and ready for the weekend.

While the daily stress of the classroom and the fatigue of busy days and long commutes can make it hard to find the time or energy to exercise, these teachers are able to simply walk down the hall to get a workout in.

For 45 minutes, educators at Ivy Hill Prep Charter School meet in dance teacher Amira Davis’ classroom and take part in a dance class that is equal parts exercise, community building, and positivity.