Why a Gratitude Journal for Students Is a Good Idea
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

Why a Gratitude Journal for Students Is a Good Idea

What critics say and what research shows
By Angela Duckworth — November 15, 2023 1 min read
Should I encourage students to keep a gratitude journal?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Angela Duckworth
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Angela Duckworth is a behavioral-science expert offering advice to teachers based on scientific research.

Should I encourage students to keep a gratitude journal?

The short answer is yes! To understand why, here’s something I wrote about gratitude journals for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

Think of a person in your life you’re grateful for—why are you grateful for them?

This is a standard prompt for one of the oldest and most reliable gratitude interventions ever studied: the gratitude journal.

A few years ago, right around the holidays, journalist Barbara Ehrenreich wrote a New York Times op-ed declaiming the perils of gratitude journals, gratitude letters, and other exercises designed to strengthen your appreciation muscle.

“All you have to do is to generate, within yourself, the good feelings associated with gratitude, and then bask in its warm, comforting glow,” Ehrenreich observed, skeptically. “If there is any loving involved in this, it is self-love.”

Research shows that, in fact, the emotional experience of gratitude is complex.

One finding: Gratitude is uplifting. Thinking about people who have helped you feels good, particularly insofar as it reinforces your sense of social connection.

And yet, at the very same time, gratitude brings a sense of indebtedness. After all, the researchers point out, “People feel grateful when they recognize that someone has done something for them that they did not necessarily earn.”

Indebtedness, in turn, motivates action. In other words, gratitude is a sense of abundance that, rather than turning your attention inward, inclines you to reach out and help others.

For example, when I wrote my belated letter of gratitude to Walter Mischel, I was reminded to pay forward his kindness. Remembering how generous Walter had been with his time made me realize how comparatively stingy I can be with mine. Soon afterward, when a colleague asked if I would read and comment on the paper he was preparing, I leapt at the opportunity.

Don’t mistake gratitude for self-love. In fact, gratitude heightens connections and feelings of indebtedness to others.

Do take a moment to think about a person in your life who has been kind to you in some way—and how you can pay it forward. Your generosity may, in turn, spark another’s gratitude, creating a ripple effect of goodness.

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., November 15, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Understanding and Applying the Science of Learning Math
Join leading researchers and educators as they investigate instructional approaches to improve student achievement in mathematics.
Content provided by MIND Education
Register
Thu., November 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Student Achievement K-12 Essentials Forum Proven Strategies for Accelerating Learning
Join this free virtual event to engage with experts on learning recovery and proven strategies to accelerate learning.
Register
Thu., December 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum Boosting Student and Staff Mental Health: What Schools Can Do
Join this free virtual event based on recent reporting on student and staff mental health challenges and how schools have responded.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being What the Research Says What Educators Need to Know About the 'Epidemic of Loneliness' Among Students
Loneliness could hurt student learning and worsen mental health problems, experts say.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Girl on a swing shadow
Alex Linch/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being The State of Girls’ Mental Health and Self-Confidence, in Charts
Girls are at greater risk than boys for mental health problems. Social media amplifies the challenges that have always been there.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
Illustration, concept art of teenager girl struggling with mental health pressures
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being White, Brown, Pink: What Different Colors of Noise Mean and How They Can Help Learning
White noise has been found to help ease symptoms of ADHD, but should teachers play it in class?
Madeline Will
5 min read
sounds students white noise 626660256
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being A Milk Carton Shortage Is Hitting School Lunchrooms Across the Country
Dairy suppliers and state officials say the problem is not a shortage of milk itself, but the cardboard cartons used to serve it.
The Associated Press
2 min read
Milk cartons are displayed at a high school cafeteria in Los Angeles on May 3, 2011. A shortage of half-pint milk cartons is affecting school meals in cafeterias across the U.S. in 2023. School officials from New York to California are scrambling for backup options after a main supplier of cartons said demand has outstripped supply.
Milk cartons are displayed at a high school cafeteria in Los Angeles on May 3, 2011. A shortage of half-pint milk cartons is affecting school meals in cafeterias across the U.S. in 2023. School officials from New York to California are scrambling for backup options after a main supplier of cartons said demand has outstripped supply.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Load More ▼