Tests Often Stress Students. These Tips Can Calm Their Nerves
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

Tests Often Stress Students. These Tips Can Calm Their Nerves

How rituals help people bounce back from their inevitable mistakes
By Michael Norton — April 10, 2024 2 min read
What can students do to help with stress before a test?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Michael Norton
Michael Norton is a professor at Harvard Business School and the author, most recently, of The Ritual Effect: From Habit to Ritual, Harness the Surprising Power of Everyday Actions. His TEDx talk How to Buy Happiness has been viewed more than 4.5 million times.

What can students do to help with stress before a test?

Rituals are a common choice to help calm the nerves. Here’s something I wrote about the topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

A professor at Harvard Business School I’ve known for many years always does the exact same thing before class. Because the school uses the case method, an open-ended discussion that can go in any direction at any time, class can be very unpredictable—and stressful. This professor paces back and forth in his office 30 minutes before class starts, running the discussion plan through his mind. He then writes down that plan on a pad of paper (that must be yellow) in a black-leather binder his father gave him 25 years ago, which he’s used every single day he’s taught at the school.

This person, of course, is me. What was I up to in my pacing and scribbling?

In times of stress and uncertainty, people often turn to rituals. And these rituals can be helpful in how we end up viewing our performance. In one study, researchers asked people to complete this ritual every day for a week:

Bring your fists together at your chest, slowly raise them above your head, and as you do, draw in a large inhale through your nose. Return your fists to your chest while drawing out an exhale through your mouth. Repeat this three times.

People then had to complete a series of difficult tasks that they were bound to make mistakes on. The researchers measured a pattern of brain activity that tracks the feelings that emerge in response to how well we did versus how well we thought we would do—basically, an “uh-oh” reaction to errors. They found that rituals decreased people’s negative response to their mistakes, suggesting that rituals help us move past our inevitable mistakes whenever we perform.

Here are two steps to help you explore the potential of performance rituals. First, take an audit of your existing ones. The next time you’re gearing up for a presentation, notice the little things you do to get yourself “ready to go.” Second, consider honing your existing rituals and even trying new ones in moments where you haven’t before. The stuff you need is already around you. Pacing, yellow paper, and black binders do it for me, and you know best what might resonate for you.

Don’t be embarrassed if you use rituals to try to calm your nerves.

Do experiment with using rituals to prepare yourself before performing, whether it’s taking a test or competing in a sport, and help young people do the same. Even small acts can provide comfort if and when you make a mistake so you feel ready to face what’s to come.

Related Tags:
Life Skills

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., April 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar Navigating Cybersecurity: Securing District Documents and Data
Learn how K-12 districts are addressing the challenges of maintaining a secure tech environment, managing documents and data, automating critical processes, and doing it all with limited resources.
Content provided by Softdocs
Register
Thu., April 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession K-12 Essentials Forum Turn the Tide on Teacher Morale
What can leaders and teachers do to turn the tide of low morale and dissatisfaction? Join this free event to learn more!
Register
Thu., April 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Are You Ready For It? Top 5 Ways Virtual Academics Can Address District Challenges
Join our webinar for virtual school leaders & district chiefs. Learn creative solutions & how virtual programs expand access for ALL students.
Content provided by Class
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Opinion Stop Saying 'These Kids Don't Care About School’
This damaging myth creates a barrier between educators and students and fails to address the root causes of student disengagement.
Laurie Putnam
4 min read
Illustration of a group of young people with backpacks standing in row rear view, on an erased whiteboard surface.
Education Week + iStock/Getty Images
Student Well-Being What the Research Says Inconsistent Sleep Patterns in High School Linked to Academic Struggles
New study finds adolescents' varied sleep habits can hurt learning.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Stylized illustration of an alarm clock over a background which is split in half, with one half being nighttime and one half being daytime.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
Student Well-Being Q&A Act on Student Ideas to Improve Mental Health, Youth Advocate Urges
High school student Rick Yang helped create mental health supports in his school and trained his peers to advocate for change.
Evie Blad
4 min read
conceptual illustration of an umbrella opening clear skies in a storm
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Student Well-Being Can SEL Help Students Curb Their Own Cellphone Use?
Experts say that a combination of SEL skills and better school policies would help curb student cellphone use.
Lauraine Langreo & Arianna Prothero
7 min read
Close up of elementary or middle school white girl using a mobile phone in the classroom.
E+
Load More ▼