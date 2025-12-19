Experts Diss Small-Group Instruction. Why?
Opinion
Reading & Literacy Letter to the Editor

Experts Diss Small-Group Instruction. Why?

December 19, 2025 1 min read
To the Editor:

I’m truly shocked by the Sept. 26, 2025, opinion essay, “Small-Group Reading Instruction Is Not as Effective as You Think” by Mike Schmoker and Timothy Shanahan. The two longtime promoters of the science of reading’s explicit, systematic instruction approach argue for more whole-class instruction. Frankly, this is another blow to teachers and paraeducators everywhere.

I have two questions: 1) How does whole-class instruction address the gap-based learning needs of individual students? (It doesn’t.) 2) How can it possibly assess and provide the daily feedback individual students need to correct flawed performance? (It can’t.)

This opinion essay exposes the problem American educators face: “experts” so devoted to their own ideas about improving education that they contradict common sense. It’s a leading reason teachers leave classrooms. Why? Reading ability affects every area of the curriculum. When students struggle to learn, behavioral problems follow. When instruction doesn’t work and students are out of control, teachers leave the profession.

Of course, small-group work is only as good as the methods used and only as good as the structure of independent learning time for nonparticipating students. It is easy to label the whole approach as “ineffective” when only ineffective models are studied!

Rhonda Stone
Parent Advocate & Reading Tutor/Trainer
Shelton, Wash.

read the opinion essay mentioned in the letter

Kids climbing a pile of books to a higher reading level. Concept vector about education, literacy, and self development.
iStock/Getty Images
Reading & Literacy Opinion Small-Group Reading Instruction Is Not as Effective as You Think
Mike Schmoker & Timothy Shanahan, September 26, 2025
5 min read

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

A version of this article appeared in the January 01, 2026 edition of Education Week

