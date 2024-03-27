4 Steps Students Can Take to Help Make Tough Decisions
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

4 Steps Students Can Take to Help Make Tough Decisions

How to use the nonconscious mind to get unstuck
By Kennon Sheldon — March 27, 2024 2 min read
How do I help students when they feel stuck?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Kennon Sheldon
Kennon Sheldon is a Curator’s Professor of Psychological Science at the University of Missouri and the author, most recently, of Freely Determined: What the New Science of the Self Teaches Us About How to Live.

How do I help students when they feel stuck?

Try this four-step process that might help them move forward. Here’s something I wrote about the topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

When I started college, I was convinced I would become a theoretical physicist. I had aced physics in high school and was fascinated by the weirdness of relativity and quantum theory.

But by my second year, I was struggling with the required advanced math classes. I started to wonder if physics was right for me after all. Still, I felt like I’d committed to the major—and taken so many courses in it—that I didn’t want to wimp out.

What should people do when they feel stuck? Do they just need to wait until new options come along or can they do something about it?

My research finds that the nonconscious mind will provide powerful new ideas and creative directions if people have the courage to activate it. Here’s how to do that:

1. Notice your dissatisfaction. Emotions provide information, including the possibility that you have a problem. Before you can solve a problem, you first have to recognize it.

2. Ask yourself questions. Your conscious mind is partially cut off from the brain’s deeper regions, but it can control the larger system. Asking yourself explicit questions like “What do I really want?” activates your nonconscious mind to start churning beneath the surface.

3. Recognize the possibilities. When new ideas emerge that “feel right” and check off lots of boxes, see them for what they are—possible ways forward.

4. Pick an option and set a goal. Verbalize—and better yet, write down—a desired new goal. Writing something down makes it feel real and puts your mind on a new track, toward action.

These four steps can help anyone move forward, whether it’s a kid who’s not sure they want to keep playing soccer or an adult thinking about switching careers.

For me, I asked myself why I was drawn toward theoretical physics. I realized I was interested in “very big questions” but also recognized that I could find them in other fields of inquiry. This led me to take classes in philosophy, psychology, and theology. One day, I had a flash of insight: Psychology was best for me because it was the most scientific! I wrote in my journal: “Psychology looks like it. I’m going to change my major!” Then, I set out on this life path, which has proved to be so fulfilling for me.

Don’t stay on a path just because you’ve already invested time and effort.

Do start asking yourself questions, then be open to what emerges. And be patient. It may take time before you recognize the signposts for a new direction. If the young people in your life seem stuck, help them pay attention to how they feel. Nudge them to ask themselves questions—What’s going on? What do I really want?—and resist answering for them. Only by doing their own digging will they discover the treasure of their true selves.

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., March 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., April 02, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Ed-Tech Policy Webinar Artificial Intelligence in Practice: Building a Roadmap for AI Use in Schools
AI in education: game-changer or classroom chaos? Join our webinar & learn how to navigate this evolving tech responsibly.
Register
Thu., April 04, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Education Webinar Developing and Executing Impactful Research Campaigns to Fuel Your Ed Marketing Strategy 
Develop impactful research campaigns to fuel your marketing. Join the EdWeek Research Center for a webinar with actionable take-aways for companies who sell to K-12 districts.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being From Our Research Center Social Media Is Hurting Social-Emotional Skills. How 4 School Districts Are Fighting Back
A majority of educators believe social media negatively impacts students’ social-emotional skills, an EdWeek Research Center survey found.
Lauraine Langreo
7 min read
As part of a SEL lesson, 6th grade students at Swope Middle School in Reno, Nev., practice online safety measures.
As part of a social-emotional-learning lesson, 6th graders practice online safety measures at Swope Middle School in Reno, Nev., on March 19, 2024.
Emily Najera for Education Week
Student Well-Being From Our Research Center Students Think Social Media Is Fine, But Teachers See a Mental Health Minefield
It's important for adults to recognize and understand teens’ perspectives in order to teach healthy social media habits.
Arianna Prothero
8 min read
Custom illustration showing a young female student floating above a cell phone while in a protective bubble that looks like a split happy and sad emoji. Digital and techie textures applied to the background.
Taylor Callery for Education Week
Student Well-Being How Teaching Kids 'Digital Agency' Can Make Social Media a Positive Place for Them
Digital agency includes a set of skills educators can teach to help students avoid social media "thinking traps."
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Vector illustration concept of 3 students and a cell phone being unplugged from the internet.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being The News Media Can Be Especially Depressing for LGBTQ+ Students
From Nex Benedict's death to transgender athlete bills, educators must understand the ripple effects of these events, experts say.
Arianna Prothero
7 min read
Two people stand in front of a window. One person supports the other.
iStock/Getty Images
Load More ▼