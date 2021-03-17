New Pandemic Research Explains How to Flourish in Difficult Times
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

New Pandemic Research Explains How to Flourish in Difficult Times

By Matthew Lee — March 17, 2021 1 min read
Is it possible to be happy during the pandemic?
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Matthew Lee
Matthew Lee is the director of empirical research at the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard and an editor of the new book, Measuring Well-Being: Interdisciplinary Perspectives From the Social Sciences and the Humanities.

Is it possible to be happy during the pandemic?
A student posed the same question in my undergraduate course last fall, and it’s one that many of us have asked ourselves during the COVID-19 pandemic as we catalog our losses—of loved ones, jobs, the ability to travel freely or visit friends, and more.
Recent research suggests that in the first half of 2020, adults in the United States experienced significant declines in life satisfaction, physical health, and financial stability. Over the same period, however, responses to survey items about character remained strong. In particular, there was no difference on these two items: “I always act to promote good in all circumstances, even in difficult and challenging situations” and “I am always able to give up some happiness now for greater happiness later.”
Now, more than ever, you can appreciate and develop your character to help you flourish—a term researchers use to indicate thriving in the most important aspects of life. Let’s take, for example, Abraham Lincoln, whose emphasis on honesty and other character strengths has helped him remain universally admired to this day. His commitment to doing the right thing included walking more than two miles to return six cents to a customer he had overcharged, even though nobody else was aware of the error. As “Honest Abe” knew, it’s the small things, the mundane daily practices, that build up to form your disposition.
Over the course of his life, Lincoln experienced profound losses and depression, yet he was able to shift his focus from narrow personal happiness to the broader good of the nation. You can do the same. Rather than fixate on your happiness level during the pandemic, you might consider developing kindness and other character strengths to imagine and actualize your best possible self. You can access a free app from the Human Flourishing Program, which not only provides self-assessment tools to track your domains of well-being over time but also offers research-backed activities to help improve them. Even when we are not completely “happy,” we can flourish.

Related Tags:
Research

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., March 17, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar How Real-Time Data Impacts K-12 Student Support
How do we move beyond alerts to truly collaborative, holistic, and equitable student support? Join leaders from Hayward Unified School District for a conversation about operationalizing tiered support for over 20,000 students. Learn how the
Content provided by Salesforce.org
Register
Fri., March 19, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar Examining the Evidence: Assessing Student Learning and Social-Emotional Well-Being
The pandemic has introduced a great deal of hardship into many students’ lives, which may make it difficult for them to learn. Disruptions to students’ mental and emotional health, social systems of support, and learning
Register
Tue., March 23, 2021, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Unfinished Learning: Identifying and Addressing Post-COVID Learning Gaps
With the variety of student experiences from the past year, how do educators address the unfinished learning taking place? This webinar will identify potential gaps in learning opportunities within K-12 English Language Arts (ELA) and
Content provided by Open Up Resources
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Senior Business Analyst (Temporary)
Portland, OR, US
Northwest Evaluation Association
Great Oaks AmeriCorps Fellow August 2021 - June 2022
New York City, New York (US)
Great Oaks Charter Schools
API & Data Architect (12 Month Contract)
Portland, OR, US
Northwest Evaluation Association
[Summer 2021] Enrichment Specialist- South Bronx
New York, NY, US
DREAM Charter School
Load More ▼

Read Next

This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Whitepaper LAUSD Keeps Learning Hands-On During the Pandemic
LAUSD came to hand2mind looking for resources to create hands-on learning opportunities that would enable them to keep their Primary Prom...
Content provided by Hand2Mind
Student Well-Being What the Research Says How Much COVID-19 Cleaning in Schools Is Too Much?
The pandemic has spurred constant cleaning and disinfecting in schools, but some research raises questions about how much is needed.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Amanda Pease cleans a desk in a classroom during a media tour at Dorothy Eisenberg Elementary School, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. On Monday, Pre-K to third graders will be starting a two-days-per-week "hybrid" in-person schedule in the Clark County School District. Other grades will be phased in before April 6.
Amanda Pease cleans a desk in a classroom at Dorothy Eisenberg Elementary School in Las Vegas last month in preparation for the school's partial return to in-person learning.
John Locher/AP
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Whitepaper Guide: Supporting K-12 Student Success
Download this guide to create impactful family and community partnerships.
Content provided by Salesforce
Student Well-Being What the Research Says 6 Feet or 3 Feet: How Far Apart Do Students Need to Be?
The new CDC guidelines call for spacing students 6 feet apart to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But schools elsewhere use a 3-foot buffer.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Image of a classroom.
miljko/E+/Getty
Load More ▼