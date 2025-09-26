Let DEI Thrive: How Agency and Belonging Flourish in Identity Safe Spaces
Opinion
Equity & Diversity Letter to the Editor

Let DEI Thrive: How Agency and Belonging Flourish in Identity Safe Spaces

September 26, 2025 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

The Education Week opinion piece, “Let DEI Practices Die. Replace Them With Something Better” (June 5, 2025) describes how U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon wants to replace diversity, equity, and inclusion with “individual student agency, enabled by strong families and schools.” Based on my experience as an educator and my research on creating safe, inclusive schools, there is a fatal flaw in promoting agency divorced from DEI.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the heart of all efforts to foster agency and empowerment. Agency only flourishes where students feel included and can express their authentic social identities. Families become strong and empowered in equitable environments. Additionally, focusing on individual agency without collaboration suggests that students must pull themselves up by their bootstraps, which is nearly impossible on uneven playing fields. Efforts to create equitable and just spaces can continually be improved by strengthening understanding and acceptance.

In an inclusive environment, agency encompasses autonomy and cooperation. Research from the Stanford Integrated Schools Project shows that students perform better and feel confident and safe in their identities when schools: create caring communities teaching skills for getting along; foster positive student-teacher and peer-to-peer relationships; employ student-centered practices promoting agency, cooperation, and voice; and cultivate diversity as a resource for learning while communicating high expectations. Students thrive as they learn to appreciate commonalities and differences, engage in civil discourse, and resolve conflicts peacefully.

To achieve true agency and belonging for all, environments must affirm and include all student identities. Promoting agency apart from DEI undermines the work of educators who have been championing equitable schools for over 70 years, since the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision. We can’t afford to let go of DEI. We must stand up for those principles and ideals that enable all students to feel safe and reach their highest potential.

Becki Cohn-Vargas
Author and Educator
El Sobrante, Calif.

read the opinion essay mentioned in the letter

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon meets with students during a visit to Vertex Partnership Academies in New York on March 7, 2025.
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon meets with students during a visit to Vertex Partnership Academies in New York City on March 7, 2025.
Courtesy of U.S. Department of Education
Equity & Diversity Opinion Let DEI Practices Die. Replace Them With Something Better
Robert Maranto, June 5, 2025
5 min read

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

A version of this article appeared in the October 01, 2025 edition of Education Week as Let DEI thrive: how agency and belonging flourish in identity safe spaces

Events

Tue., September 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Beyond the Hire: Building a Culture Where Teachers Stay
Retention starts before day one. Learn how to build a culture that keeps great educators engaged & committed long-term.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., October 02, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Making Alternative Grading Work: Lessons Learned from One Journey
Curious about alternative grading? Join to get an inspiring, practical look into one California school’s shift toward alternative grading.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Wed., October 08, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Reframe Relationships, Transform Student Outcomes
Explore easy neuroscience-based tools that strengthen relationships, reduce burnout, and drive student success
Content provided by Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI)
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Girls Have Fallen Behind Boys in Math. Schools Try to Make Up Lost Ground
Efforts to close the gender gap in STEM education are gaining momentum after setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Students build a dragon out of LEGO bricks during class at Lively Elementary on Aug. 21, 2025, in Irving, Texas.
Students build a dragon out of LEGO bricks during class at Lively Elementary on Aug. 21, 2025, in Irving, Texas.
Ronaldo Bolaños/AP
Equity & Diversity Opinion Schools Alone Can't Be the Great Equalizer. So What Now?
When I started as a school leader, I thought focusing on factors external to school was just “making excuses.” Not anymore.
Ornella Parker
5 min read
Pencil sketch with graduation hat bridging the gap between wooden blocks for miniature student to cross.
Getty Images + Education Week
Equity & Diversity Educators Just Can’t Agree About Student Dress Codes
Educators debate dress codes’ impact, with some seeing gains for student focus and others citing bias and inequity.
Elizabeth Heubeck
1 min read
In this Sept. 7, 2018 photo, a student at Grant High School in Portland, Ore., waits for a ride after school. Portland Public Schools relaxed its dress code in 2016 after student complaints that the rules unfairly targeted female students and sexualized their fashion choices.
In this Sept. 7, 2018 photo, a student at Grant High School in Portland, Ore., waits for a ride after school. Portland Public Schools relaxed its dress code in 2016 after student complaints that the rules unfairly targeted female students and sexualized their fashion choices. In an unscientific EdWeek LinkedIn poll this August, some educators said dress codes improve focus and prepare students for the workplace, while others argued they promote bias, sexism, and conformity.
Gillian Flaccus/AP
Equity & Diversity Another District Restores a Confederate Name to Its Schools
The district dropped Robert E. Lee's name from two buildings in 2020. The Lee name will be back for the 2026-27 year.
Brooke Schultz
5 min read
A Midland ISD employee walks past the front of Legacy High School on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Midland.
A Midland ISD employee walks past the front of Legacy High School on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Midland, Texas. The district's board voted to restore a Confederate general's name to two of its schools.
Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune
Load More ▼