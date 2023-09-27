Are Your Students Frustrated? That’s Not Always Bad
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

Are Your Students Frustrated? That’s Not Always Bad

How to help them learn from intelligent failures
By Amy Edmondson — September 27, 2023 1 min read
Should I stop students from doing projects that are likely to fail?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Amy Edmondson
Amy Edmondson is a professor of leadership and management at Harvard Business School and the author, most recently, of Right Kind of Wrong: The Science of Failing Well.


Should I stop students from doing projects that are too ambitious and likely to fail?

Teachers have a good nose for when students might get frustrated, but not all frustration is bad. Here’s something I wrote about the topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

Almost a decade ago, when my son Jack was 16, he decided to take a summer job selling solar panels door-to-door. Instinctively, I wanted to talk him out of it. Jack was an introvert, and he’d be in for a lot of rejection. Better to protect him from responses that could be indifferent, rude, or perhaps even downright hostile, I thought—and possibly from a miserable few months.

It’s natural to want to shield kids from failure. Why should they live through the painful mistakes you can see from a mile away?

But failure is essential to learning—in particular, a kind researchers call intelligent failure. Intelligent failures happen when you try something new in pursuit of a worthy goal (in a situation that presents no serious safety risk). Whether it’s picking up a new sport, taking a challenging math class, or making new friends, kids will encounter setbacks and disappointments. Without experiencing a healthy dose of intelligent failure, children might develop a habit of avoiding risk.

Ask yourself: Is this child about to do something that’s physically safe and without reputational risk? If the answer is “yes,” then let them do it. Your job is to make the classroom environment a psychologically safe place to learn—which sometimes includes failure as well as conversations about setbacks and successes alike.

As for my son Jack, I bit my tongue against all my parental instincts. He took the job and got turned away at a lot of doors. But he made a few sales and was excited to be transforming some of New England’s roofs—and the experience sparked an interest in renewable energy to this day.

Don’t shield kids from the frustration of failing.

Do encourage young people to try things that feel uncomfortable. Talk about times you failed in the pursuit of a new goal or hobby. And when they encounter setbacks, acknowledge how hard it is without trying to solve their problems for them. When they do get small wins on their own, that makes success all the sweeter.

Related Tags:
Life Skills

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., September 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar How to Leverage Virtual Learning: Preparing Students for the Future
Hear from an expert panel how best to leverage virtual learning in your district to achieve your goals.
Content provided by Class
Register
Thu., September 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar AI and English Learners: What Teachers Need to Know
Explore the role of AI in multilingual education and its potential limitations.
Register
Fri., September 29, 2023, 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Education Webinar The K-12 Leader: Data and Insights Every Marketer Needs to Know
Which topics are capturing the attention of district and school leaders? Discover how to align your content with the topics your target audience cares about most. 
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being More Students Gain Eligibility for Free School Meals Under Expanded U.S. Program
Roughly 3,000 additional school districts serving more than 5 million students will now be eligible, officials said.
The Associated Press
2 min read
Students eat lunch in the cafeteria at Lowell Elementary School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Aug. 22, 2023.
Students eat lunch in the cafeteria at Lowell Elementary School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Aug. 22, 2023.
Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
Student Well-Being What the Research Says Schools Can Help Make Sure Students in Poverty Now Don’t Grow Up That Way
New research from the National Academies of Science suggests ways schools can help combat intergenerational poverty.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Illustration of four female characters climbing upward together and hold arms.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being What the Research Says Teachers Say Students Don’t Have Enough Time to Eat Lunch. Here’s How to Change That
The vast majority of teachers warn their students don’t have enough time to actually eat their food.
Sarah D. Sparks & Arianna Prothero
7 min read
Students wrap up their lunch break at Lowell Elementary School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Aug. 22, 2023. Several states are making school breakfasts and lunches permanently free to all students starting this academic year, regardless of family income, and congressional supporters of universal school meals have launched a fresh attempt to extend free meals for all kids nationwide.
Students wrap up their lunch break at Lowell Elementary School in Albuquerque, N.M., on Aug. 22, 2023. Several states are making school breakfasts and lunches permanently free to all students starting this academic year, regardless of family income, and congressional supporters of universal school meals have launched a fresh attempt to extend free meals for all kids nationwide.
Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
Student Well-Being States Look to Social-Emotional Learning to Combat Student Misbehavior, Poor Mental Health
Experts say SEL can be a first line of defense against youth mental health problems and misbehavior, but political resistance continues.
Libby Stanford
6 min read
Image of happy and unhappy face symbols.
ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼