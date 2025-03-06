Activate the Classroom: Tips for Incorporating Movement (DOWNLOADABLE)
By Laura Baker — March 06, 2025 1 min read

By Laura Baker — March 06, 2025 1 min read
Fifth grader Raigan Paquin works her way across the climbing wall during teacher Robyn Newton’s P.E. class at Vergennes Union Elementary School in Vergennes, Vt., on Nov. 18, 2024.
Fifth grader Raigan Paquin works her way across the climbing wall during teacher Robyn Newton’s P.E. class at Vergennes Union Elementary School in Vergennes, Vt., on Nov. 18, 2024. Newton collaborates with teachers at the school to create lesson plans that incorporate movement in classrooms.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Incorporating movement into the classroom is a powerful strategy to enhance student learning, behavior, and overall well-being. Since students spend a significant portion of their days in school, educators can help reduce the sedentary nature of classrooms and ensure that students aged 6 to 17 get the 60 minutes of movement needed daily for health, growth, and development.

Research consistently shows that students benefit from short, structured physical activity breaks throughout the school day. These breaks can range from quick exercises to interactive educational games. Physical activity can also help students manage mental health, stress, and anxiety in non-stigmatizing ways.

Benefits of active breaks during the school day
Image and icons: Getty. SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Education Week reporting

Integrating physical activity with academic instruction can work to reinforce academic concepts. Furthermore, studies indicate that increasing time for physical activity in the classroom—even when it replaces instruction—does not hinder and can even enhance academic achievement.

Few schools require regular activity breaks, but teachers can bring movement into the classroom

Schools play a crucial role in shaping lifelong habits, but policies and practices vary widely across districts and states. Only a small percentage of school districts require regular activity breaks, particularly at the middle and high school levels.

Integrating activity takes planning, securing buy-in from school leaders and students, and understanding what safety and activity policies are in place at school. It takes significant effort and support to steer a school culture toward physically active classrooms, but such a shift can start with one educator and one classroom at a time.

These shareable guides—with tools from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Library of Medicine, and the National Network of Public Health Institutes, as well as previous EdWeek reporting—provide practical strategies and activity ideas to help teachers incorporate movement into their classrooms. By integrating movement into daily instruction, educators can create more engaging and productive learning environments while helping students develop lifelong habits of physical activity.

Untitled design

Download (PDF)

Students in Brooke Smith’s class dance as they participate in an exercise through the InPACT program during the school day at North Elementary School in Birch Run, Mich., on March 2, 2023.
Students in Brooke Smith’s class dance as they participate in an exercise through the InPACT program during the school day at North Elementary School in Birch Run, Mich., on March 2, 2023.
Emily Elconin for Education Week
Student Well-Being What the Research Says Students Need More Exercise. Here's How to Add Activity Without Disrupting Learning
Sarah D. Sparks, March 3, 2023
6 min read

    Laura Baker
    Creative Director Education Week
    Laura Baker is the creative director for Education Week focusing on developing visual and immersive storytelling across platforms.
    Teaching Strategies Health Classroom Management

    Gina Tomko, Art Director contributed to this article.

