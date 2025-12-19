The Opinions EdWeek Readers Care About: The Year’s 10 Most-Read
The Opinions EdWeek Readers Care About: The Year’s 10 Most-Read

December 19, 2025 2 min read
Collage of the illustrations form the top 4 most read opinion essays of 2025.
Education Week + Getty Images
As 2025 comes to a close, let’s look back on the most-read opinion essays and blog posts of 2025. Keep reading until the end for relevant opinion content you may have missed this year.

What were the top 10 opinion essays?

10. ‘She Gave Us a Way In’: A Teacher’s Defense of Lucy Calkins

Rising To The Challenge metaphor success concept with a paper boat transforming into a bird symbol of adaptability and change to avoid a crisis
iStock

Every decade, a new savior for literacy emerges: Phonics! Whole language! Balanced reading! Phonics, again! writes Dana Palubiak.

Read more


9. We Urgently Need Grading Reform. These 3 Things Stand in the Way

A hand tips the scales. Concept of equitable grading.
DigitalVision Vectors + Education Week

Here’s what fuels the pushback against standards-based grading—and how to overcome it, says Joe Feldman.

Read more


8. AI Won’t Replace Teachers—But Teachers Who Use AI Will Change Teaching

A silhouette standing in front of glowing data sphere. Teachers prepare students to live in a technological future.
iStock/Getty Images

Educators can’t wait until they feel comfortable with AI to start engaging with it, argues Ingrid Guerra-López.

Read more


7. Student Test Scores Keep Falling. What’s Really to Blame?

A stylized, faceless student has a smooth, open head with a glowing smartphone rising from it, symbolizing the smart phone and social media's impact on NAEP scores.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty Images

There’s strong circumstantial evidence pointing to a particular culprit, says Martin R. West. (Hint: It’s not the pandemic.)

Read more


6. High-Quality Research Rarely Informs Classroom Practice. Why?

A tangle of wires and missed connections among institutions.
Islenia Mil for Education Week

The connection between education research, policy, and practice is broken. Here’s what it would take to fix it, according to Thomas S. Dee.

Read more


5. I Was a Turnaround Principal. Here’s How You Change School Culture

Collaged illustration of the 3 pillars of reviving school culture. 1. Build bridges with parents, not barriers. 2. Lead teachers with trust and renewal. 3. Inspire student voice, agency, and ownership.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva

There are three questions that school leaders should ask themselves every day, writes Demetria Haddock.

Read more


4. If Literacy Is a Priority, Why Do We Cling to the Wrong Practices?

A figure stands above pool in form of book, ready to jump in fantastic world of imagination and inspiration. Concept of knowledge, literature, education, literacy, reading, writing, phonics.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Anton Vierietin/iStock + Getty Images

There have been two huge developments this year related to how we teach reading, writes Mike Schmoker.

Read more


3. The Classroom Observation That Made Me Want to Quit Teaching

Rear view of a teenage boy sitting at a desk
Photodisc

An administrator said my students were “disengaged” and yet there’s more to it than that, writes 25-year teaching veteran Adam Patric Miller.

Read more


2. Kindergartners Are Struggling With Self-Regulation. How Principals Can Respond

Addressing difficulties and equipping students, staff, and faculty with the tools they need to thrive.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva

School leader Ian Knox recommends three actionable steps.

Read more


1. Small-Group Reading Instruction Is Not as Effective as You Think

Kids climbing a pile of books to a higher reading level. Concept vector about education, literacy, and self development.
iStock/Getty Images

We’re missing out on a golden opportunity—one that could effectively triple literacy instruction overnight, write Mike Schmoker and Timothy Shanahan.

Read more

What were the top 10 opinion blogs?

10. 11 Critical Issues Facing Education at Home and Abroad in 2025
9. 10 Actions Teachers Can Take Now That Trump Is President
8. The 2025 RHSU Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings Unveiled
7. How Much Autonomy Should Teachers Have Over Instructional Materials?
6. 7 Books That Are Inspiring Teachers Right Now
5. 6 Words of Wisdom From Teachers for Teachers
4. Teachers Are Faced With Constant Challenges. Here’s How to Overcome Them
3. Teachers’ Advice to Their Colleagues—in 7 Words or Less
2. This Is the Most Effective Teaching Strategy I’ve Seen in 23 Years
1. How to Change Teachers’ Minds About Leaving the Classroom

In case you missed it ...

Check out these opinion downloadables and roundups that you may have missed in 2025.

Feeling inspired? Consider submitting your own opinion essay or writing a Letter to the Editor.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

