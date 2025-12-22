The Education Wisdom Our Readers Keep Revisiting: Top 10
Opinion
Education Opinion

The Education Wisdom Our Readers Keep Revisiting: Top 10

December 22, 2025 1 min read
Trendy halftone collage cutout elements. Laptop, rising arrow chart, gears, handshake, watch, magnifier. Idea, teamwork, brainstorming and success concept Modern retro vector illustration
Cristina Gaidau/iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Education Week readers often return to useful opinion content that withstands the test of time. Below are the top 10 most-read opinion content published prior to 2025.

10. Assessment Strategies for English-Language Learners

assessmentmargo

Four educators share practical assessment strategies to support English-language learners.

Read more


9. Why I’m Rethinking Teaching Shakespeare in My English Classroom

The shadow of the hand of a Sotheby's employee is cast over a 17th-century calf bound 1623 copy of the First Folio edition of William Shakespeare's plays at the auction house's offices in central London, on March 30, 2006.
The shadow of the hand of a Sotheby's employee is cast over a 17th-century calf bound 1623 copy of the First Folio edition of William Shakespeare's plays at the auction house's offices in central London, on March 30, 2006.
Matt Dunham/AP

It’s high time to question the place of Shakespeare in our classrooms, writes middle school teacher Christina Torres.

Read more


8. Ways to Implement Restorative Practices in the Classroom

Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty

Educators share their practical experience implementing restorative practices in their schools.

Read more


7. Teachers Aren’t Burnt Out. They Are Being Set Up to Fail

Instead of scapegoating teachers, let’s look at the real causes of workplace stress and demoralization, writes best-selling author and teacher Alexandra Robbins.

Female adult standing on toppling dominoes.
sesame/DigitalVision Vectors and Getty

Read more


6. Should Students Be Allowed to Eat in Class? Here’s What Teachers Have to Say

Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty

Set reasonable rules, but remember: Hungry students can’t concentrate on learning.

Read more


5. What Are the Best Strategies for Small-Group Instruction?

therearemanybenefitsvo

For teachers starting out, take small steps in introducing small-group instruction. Try a single strategy, and add time as you go along.

Read more


4. What Does Successful Differentiated Instruction Look Like in the Classroom?

differentiationandrea

Many teachers struggle to adapt lessons, believing they lack resources, planning time, and classroom-management support. They don’t need to.

Read more


3. The Six Most Effective Instructional Strategies for ELLs—According to Teachers

ivefoundvalentina

Teachers share their “go-to” strategies for teaching English-language learners, including sentence starters and Total Physical Response.

Read more


2. Carol Dweck Revisits the ‘Growth Mindset’

Collection OP decade v35 4ew c1 JoriBolton

Carol Dweck, who parsed the difference between a “fixed” and a “growth” mindset, clarifies her theories of intelligence.

Read more


1. Why School Cellphone Bans Are a Bad Idea

Trendy halftone collage. Hand holding and using cell phone.
Natalya Kosarevich/iStock

We cannot ignore the powerful relationship between students and their phones—and what they mean for equity in our most challenged schools, writes Brandon Cardet-Hernandez.

Read more

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Events

Wed., January 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Webinar Smarter Tools, Stronger Outcomes: Empowering CTE Educators With Future-Ready Solutions
Open doors to meaningful, hands-on careers with research-backed insights, ideas, and examples of successful CTE programs.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Thu., January 08, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Webinar Supporting Older Struggling Readers: Tips From Research and Practice
Reading problems are widespread among adolescent learners. Find out how to help students with gaps in foundational reading skills.
Register
Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Quiz Did You Follow This Week’s Education News? Take This Quiz
Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.
Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
1 min read
Education Week Quizzes 042025 1474589480 01
Education Quiz How Did the SNAP Lapse Affect Schools? Take This Weekly Quiz
Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.
Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
1 min read
Education Week Quizzes 042025 1474589480 01
Education Quiz New Data on School Cellphone Bans: How Much Do You Know?
Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.
Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
1 min read
Education Week Quizzes 042025 1474589480 01
Education Quiz How Does Social Media Really Affect Kids? Take This Weekly Quiz
Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.
Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
1 min read
Education Week Quizzes 042025 1474589480 01
Load More ▼