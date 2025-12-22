Education Week readers often return to useful opinion content that withstands the test of time. Below are the top 10 most-read opinion content published prior to 2025.

10. Assessment Strategies for English-Language Learners

Four educators share practical assessment strategies to support English-language learners.

9. Why I’m Rethinking Teaching Shakespeare in My English Classroom

It’s high time to question the place of Shakespeare in our classrooms, writes middle school teacher Christina Torres.

8. Ways to Implement Restorative Practices in the Classroom

Educators share their practical experience implementing restorative practices in their schools.

7. Teachers Aren’t Burnt Out. They Are Being Set Up to Fail

Instead of scapegoating teachers, let’s look at the real causes of workplace stress and demoralization, writes best-selling author and teacher Alexandra Robbins.

6. Should Students Be Allowed to Eat in Class? Here’s What Teachers Have to Say

Set reasonable rules, but remember: Hungry students can’t concentrate on learning.

5. What Are the Best Strategies for Small-Group Instruction?

For teachers starting out, take small steps in introducing small-group instruction. Try a single strategy, and add time as you go along.

4. What Does Successful Differentiated Instruction Look Like in the Classroom?

Many teachers struggle to adapt lessons, believing they lack resources, planning time, and classroom-management support. They don’t need to.

3. The Six Most Effective Instructional Strategies for ELLs—According to Teachers

Teachers share their “go-to” strategies for teaching English-language learners, including sentence starters and Total Physical Response.

2. Carol Dweck Revisits the ‘Growth Mindset’

Carol Dweck, who parsed the difference between a “fixed” and a “growth” mindset, clarifies her theories of intelligence.

1. Why School Cellphone Bans Are a Bad Idea

We cannot ignore the powerful relationship between students and their phones—and what they mean for equity in our most challenged schools, writes Brandon Cardet-Hernandez.

