Behavioral Threat Assessment: A Guide for Educators and Leaders (Downloadable)
Behavioral Threat Assessment: A Guide for Educators and Leaders (Downloadable)

When students are in crisis, the adults around them need to be prepared
By Jillian Haring & Jameson Ritter — November 07, 2025 1 min read
Shadow on the wall of girl wearing backpack walking to school
iStock/Getty
Jillian Haring & Jameson Ritter
Jillian Haring is a national consultant in school safety and behavioral threat assessment and management with the Public Consulting Group. She spent over 20 years in various roles in public education teaching and supporting children. Jameson Ritter is the director of behavioral threat assessment and management at the Center for Personal Protection and Safety and the principal and founder of Threatwise Global. He is a certified threat manager through the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals.

Each devastating school shooting sparks the instinct to “do something,” notes Jameson Ritter, a certified threat manager and security expert in Minneapolis. But too often, that “something” turns into new drills or security hardware.

If school leaders are serious about protecting students, they will respond with a prevention strategy known as “behavioral threat assessment and management,” often abbreviated BTAM, according to both Ritter and Jillian Haring, a behavior specialist who wrote the Sept. 4, 2025, opinion essay “‘This Kid Scares People’: A Behavior Specialist Shows Her Reality.” BTAM seeks to identify troubled students before they do harm. It asks the question, as Haring tells us, “What is this student trying to survive?” not just “Are they a threat?”

Despite increased mandates calling for the approach, both experts agree that too many schools continue to treat BTAM as a compliance checklist. They emphasize that the approach works best when it’s built as a culture. Done well, it requires leaders to institute a comprehensive, well understood program focused on observable behavior and current risk.

This downloadable outlines the culture and actions needed for the BTAM strategy to both reduce risk and respond to student needs.

Download the Guide (PDF)

